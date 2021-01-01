« previous next »
Author Topic: European homes  (Read 253997 times)

Offline scouser102002

Re: European homes
« Reply #3040 on: Yesterday at 04:08:55 pm »
Quote from: Hij on Yesterday at 03:50:47 pm
I think it's because I qualify.

I can't see Norwich away, which I need to buy on a different account for myself because I personally don't qualify.

People who qualified couldn't see the Milan match yesterday if they already had a ticket
Offline Hij

  • Legacy Fan
Re: European homes
« Reply #3041 on: Yesterday at 04:10:55 pm »
Quote from: scouser102002 on Yesterday at 04:08:55 pm
People who qualified couldn't see the Milan match yesterday if they already had a ticket
Weird, I could see it today but I already had a ticket, otherwise I wouldn't have been able to buy for my mate. Bit baffling. I'll have to get my mate to sort Norwich for me himself and pay him back.
Offline Liv4-3lee

Re: European homes
« Reply #3042 on: Yesterday at 04:24:28 pm »
does anyone know how much a kop ticket is for Milan, the club have emailed saying they've succesfully taken payment but not actually said what they've taken

cant get on the lfc website  cos it just dumps you in the ticket queue
Offline Andy82lfc

Re: European homes
« Reply #3043 on: Yesterday at 04:41:38 pm »
Quote from: Liv4-3lee on Yesterday at 04:24:28 pm
does anyone know how much a kop ticket is for Milan, the club have emailed saying they've succesfully taken payment but not actually said what they've taken

cant get on the lfc website  cos it just dumps you in the ticket queue

Check the autocup thread mate, everyone got the same.
Online Levitz

Re: European homes
« Reply #3044 on: Yesterday at 04:56:28 pm »
Quote from: Liv4-3lee on Yesterday at 04:24:28 pm
does anyone know how much a kop ticket is for Milan, the club have emailed saying they've succesfully taken payment but not actually said what they've taken

cant get on the lfc website  cos it just dumps you in the ticket queue

Direct link is here https://www.liverpoolfc.com/tickets/european-match-prices £37-£43 (more expensive in the middle, cheaper on the sides, think £37 is restricted view.
Offline jonnypb

Re: European homes
« Reply #3045 on: Yesterday at 06:33:38 pm »
AC Milan must only be having a very small amount of fans at anfield as Liverpool have been selling tickets in block 123 of anny road to home fans.

This is from AC Milans website, theyre only selling tickets on Monday 13th.

LIVERPOOL V AC MILAN: TICKETS SALE FOR THE FIRST AWAY GAME IN THE CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
Tickets go on sale on Monday 13 September for fans that will accompany the team at Anfield

AC Milan can confirm that tickets for the Away End for Liverpool v AC Milan (15 September) will go on sale via Vivaticket.com only on Monday 13 September.

The purchase of tickets, for a cost of 57 each, is reserved for Cuore Rossoneri cardholders and may not be transferred to other users. Once purchased, a PDF receipt will be issued, which must be present at the collection point in Liverpool in order to collect tickets to the stadium. The time slot and method for picking up the ticket will be indicated on the receipt. Upon collection of the ticket, it will be necessary to present a form of ID.
Online keano7

Re: European homes
« Reply #3046 on: Yesterday at 06:37:11 pm »
Quote from: jonnypb on Yesterday at 06:33:38 pm
AC Milan must only be having a very small amount of fans at anfield as Liverpool have been selling tickets in block 123 of anny road to home fans.

This is from AC Milans website, theyre only selling tickets on Monday 13th.

LIVERPOOL V AC MILAN: TICKETS SALE FOR THE FIRST AWAY GAME IN THE CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
Tickets go on sale on Monday 13 September for fans that will accompany the team at Anfield

AC Milan can confirm that tickets for the Away End for Liverpool v AC Milan (15 September) will go on sale via Vivaticket.com only on Monday 13 September.

The purchase of tickets, for a cost of 57 each, is reserved for Cuore Rossoneri cardholders and may not be transferred to other users. Once purchased, a PDF receipt will be issued, which must be present at the collection point in Liverpool in order to collect tickets to the stadium. The time slot and method for picking up the ticket will be indicated on the receipt. Upon collection of the ticket, it will be necessary to present a form of ID.
Sounds like a complete faff. Be amazed to see any of their fans there with the amount of hoops theyd have to jump through.
Offline jonnypb

Re: European homes
« Reply #3047 on: Yesterday at 06:40:31 pm »
Quote from: keano7 on Yesterday at 06:37:11 pm
Sounds like a complete faff. Be amazed to see any of their fans there with the amount of hoops theyd have to jump through.

Be surprised if theres more than 200, which isnt a bad thing!!
Offline TeddyTime33

Re: European homes
« Reply #3048 on: Yesterday at 07:15:13 pm »
Quote from: jonnypb on Yesterday at 06:33:38 pm
AC Milan must only be having a very small amount of fans at anfield as Liverpool have been selling tickets in block 123 of anny road to home fans.

This is from AC Milans website, theyre only selling tickets on Monday 13th.

LIVERPOOL V AC MILAN: TICKETS SALE FOR THE FIRST AWAY GAME IN THE CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
Tickets go on sale on Monday 13 September for fans that will accompany the team at Anfield

AC Milan can confirm that tickets for the Away End for Liverpool v AC Milan (15 September) will go on sale via Vivaticket.com only on Monday 13 September.

The purchase of tickets, for a cost of 57 each, is reserved for Cuore Rossoneri cardholders and may not be transferred to other users. Once purchased, a PDF receipt will be issued, which must be present at the collection point in Liverpool in order to collect tickets to the stadium. The time slot and method for picking up the ticket will be indicated on the receipt. Upon collection of the ticket, it will be necessary to present a form of ID.
collection in Liverpool definitely a decent thing we should be doing
Offline TeddyTime33

Re: European homes
« Reply #3049 on: Yesterday at 07:17:16 pm »
Quote from: keano7 on Yesterday at 06:37:11 pm
Sounds like a complete faff. Be amazed to see any of their fans there with the amount of hoops theyd have to jump through.
48hrs for a euro away is absurd, shame on UEFA
Offline ABJ

Re: European homes
« Reply #3050 on: Yesterday at 07:46:22 pm »
Quote from: Tiz Lad on Yesterday at 02:23:07 pm
Yeah mate that's it. Snip and Sketch is the updated version of snipping tool, surprised it was more than 200k, but spose it's deffo possible
Nice 1, cheers.
Offline SouthDerryLaggo

Re: European homes
« Reply #3051 on: Yesterday at 09:40:33 pm »
mad how many hospitality are still there in upper kenny. shows how many people were just buying to sell off to get a credit. the lack of future credits this year has been an eye opener in terms of what ticket buyers really want to be there.
Online redgriffin73

Re: European homes
« Reply #3052 on: Yesterday at 10:06:11 pm »
Quote from: TeddyTime33 on Yesterday at 07:15:13 pm
collection in Liverpool definitely a decent thing we should be doing

We do have some Euro away collections, usually only a randomly selected number rather than 100% like Man Utd do though.
Online redgriffin73

Re: European homes
« Reply #3053 on: Yesterday at 10:07:52 pm »
Quote from: TeddyTime33 on Yesterday at 07:17:16 pm
48hrs for a euro away is absurd, shame on UEFA

West Ham are only just selling their tickets for Zagreb too I think. Nightmare for the fans involved.
Offline ABJ

Re: European homes
« Reply #3054 on: Yesterday at 10:17:22 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Yesterday at 10:07:52 pm
West Ham are only just selling their tickets for Zagreb too I think. Nightmare for the fans involved.
Yes as their allocation was only confirmed yesterday and the tickets were sold today, helps when you've got a competent ticket office.
Online redgriffin73

Re: European homes
« Reply #3055 on: Yesterday at 10:31:26 pm »
Quote from: ABJ on Yesterday at 10:17:22 pm
Yes as their allocation was only confirmed yesterday and the tickets were sold today, helps when you've got a competent ticket office.

Some of their sales are Monday too, but I wasn't criticising West Ham in any case. I assume they had to wait for Zagreb or UEFA for confirmation.
Offline Joff123

Re: European homes
« Reply #3056 on: Yesterday at 11:08:43 pm »
not sure if this has been answered further above, it may have been alongside the ACS stuff but I bought two today for two others (I qualified too but cant go) and they both cant see them in their NFT pass yet? Can see it in history though.
Online redgriffin73

Re: European homes
« Reply #3057 on: Today at 12:01:27 am »
Yeah, most of us still can't see them, don't start panicking just yet!
