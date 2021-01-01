« previous next »
European homes

Today at 04:08:55 pm
Quote from: Hij on Today at 03:50:47 pm
I think it's because I qualify.

I can't see Norwich away, which I need to buy on a different account for myself because I personally don't qualify.

People who qualified couldn't see the Milan match yesterday if they already had a ticket
Today at 04:10:55 pm
Quote from: scouser102002 on Today at 04:08:55 pm
People who qualified couldn't see the Milan match yesterday if they already had a ticket
Weird, I could see it today but I already had a ticket, otherwise I wouldn't have been able to buy for my mate. Bit baffling. I'll have to get my mate to sort Norwich for me himself and pay him back.
Today at 04:24:28 pm
does anyone know how much a kop ticket is for Milan, the club have emailed saying they've succesfully taken payment but not actually said what they've taken

cant get on the lfc website  cos it just dumps you in the ticket queue
Today at 04:41:38 pm
Quote from: Liv4-3lee on Today at 04:24:28 pm
does anyone know how much a kop ticket is for Milan, the club have emailed saying they've succesfully taken payment but not actually said what they've taken

cant get on the lfc website  cos it just dumps you in the ticket queue

Check the autocup thread mate, everyone got the same.
Today at 04:56:28 pm
Quote from: Liv4-3lee on Today at 04:24:28 pm
does anyone know how much a kop ticket is for Milan, the club have emailed saying they've succesfully taken payment but not actually said what they've taken

cant get on the lfc website  cos it just dumps you in the ticket queue

Direct link is here https://www.liverpoolfc.com/tickets/european-match-prices £37-£43 (more expensive in the middle, cheaper on the sides, think £37 is restricted view.
Today at 06:33:38 pm
AC Milan must only be having a very small amount of fans at anfield as Liverpool have been selling tickets in block 123 of anny road to home fans.

This is from AC Milans website, theyre only selling tickets on Monday 13th.

LIVERPOOL V AC MILAN: TICKETS SALE FOR THE FIRST AWAY GAME IN THE CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
Tickets go on sale on Monday 13 September for fans that will accompany the team at Anfield

AC Milan can confirm that tickets for the Away End for Liverpool v AC Milan (15 September) will go on sale via Vivaticket.com only on Monday 13 September.

The purchase of tickets, for a cost of 57 each, is reserved for Cuore Rossoneri cardholders and may not be transferred to other users. Once purchased, a PDF receipt will be issued, which must be present at the collection point in Liverpool in order to collect tickets to the stadium. The time slot and method for picking up the ticket will be indicated on the receipt. Upon collection of the ticket, it will be necessary to present a form of ID.
Today at 06:37:11 pm
Quote from: jonnypb on Today at 06:33:38 pm
AC Milan must only be having a very small amount of fans at anfield as Liverpool have been selling tickets in block 123 of anny road to home fans.

This is from AC Milans website, theyre only selling tickets on Monday 13th.

LIVERPOOL V AC MILAN: TICKETS SALE FOR THE FIRST AWAY GAME IN THE CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
Tickets go on sale on Monday 13 September for fans that will accompany the team at Anfield

AC Milan can confirm that tickets for the Away End for Liverpool v AC Milan (15 September) will go on sale via Vivaticket.com only on Monday 13 September.

The purchase of tickets, for a cost of 57 each, is reserved for Cuore Rossoneri cardholders and may not be transferred to other users. Once purchased, a PDF receipt will be issued, which must be present at the collection point in Liverpool in order to collect tickets to the stadium. The time slot and method for picking up the ticket will be indicated on the receipt. Upon collection of the ticket, it will be necessary to present a form of ID.
Sounds like a complete faff. Be amazed to see any of their fans there with the amount of hoops theyd have to jump through.
Today at 06:40:31 pm
Quote from: keano7 on Today at 06:37:11 pm
Sounds like a complete faff. Be amazed to see any of their fans there with the amount of hoops theyd have to jump through.

Be surprised if theres more than 200, which isnt a bad thing!!
Today at 07:15:13 pm
Quote from: jonnypb on Today at 06:33:38 pm
AC Milan must only be having a very small amount of fans at anfield as Liverpool have been selling tickets in block 123 of anny road to home fans.

This is from AC Milans website, theyre only selling tickets on Monday 13th.

LIVERPOOL V AC MILAN: TICKETS SALE FOR THE FIRST AWAY GAME IN THE CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
Tickets go on sale on Monday 13 September for fans that will accompany the team at Anfield

AC Milan can confirm that tickets for the Away End for Liverpool v AC Milan (15 September) will go on sale via Vivaticket.com only on Monday 13 September.

The purchase of tickets, for a cost of 57 each, is reserved for Cuore Rossoneri cardholders and may not be transferred to other users. Once purchased, a PDF receipt will be issued, which must be present at the collection point in Liverpool in order to collect tickets to the stadium. The time slot and method for picking up the ticket will be indicated on the receipt. Upon collection of the ticket, it will be necessary to present a form of ID.
collection in Liverpool definitely a decent thing we should be doing
Today at 07:17:16 pm
Quote from: keano7 on Today at 06:37:11 pm
Sounds like a complete faff. Be amazed to see any of their fans there with the amount of hoops theyd have to jump through.
48hrs for a euro away is absurd, shame on UEFA
