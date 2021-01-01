AC Milan must only be having a very small amount of fans at anfield as Liverpool have been selling tickets in block 123 of anny road to home fans.



This is from AC Milans website, theyre only selling tickets on Monday 13th .



LIVERPOOL V AC MILAN: TICKETS SALE FOR THE FIRST AWAY GAME IN THE CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

Tickets go on sale on Monday 13 September for fans that will accompany the team at Anfield



AC Milan can confirm that tickets for the Away End for Liverpool v AC Milan (15 September) will go on sale via Vivaticket.com only on Monday 13 September.



The purchase of tickets, for a cost of 57 each, is reserved for Cuore Rossoneri cardholders and may not be transferred to other users. Once purchased, a PDF receipt will be issued, which must be present at the collection point in Liverpool in order to collect tickets to the stadium. The time slot and method for picking up the ticket will be indicated on the receipt. Upon collection of the ticket, it will be necessary to present a form of ID.