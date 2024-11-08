From previous experience, if there isn't funds in the account, it keeps trying until a set date then you get that email giving you a few days to sort it.
My bank has never had any notifications that they have tried to take it.
i think you only really get notifications if its a problem was on your side/your banks side, eg going over your limits
most the time its a payment processor issue, imo, so you wont hear anything
i think technically today is also a payment processing date so maybe itll come out today