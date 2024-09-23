I've got a ticket on Auto Cup for Bologna and I can't go to the match. Never used the forwarding/distribute before, what are the options? Are the euro games different to PL?



Can I release it back to the club?



I think your option is just to give to a F&F. Euro games are cup games so you keep the credit if you forward/distribute to a friend and family because the credit's been added at purchase rather than attendance I believe. (Different to prem where the credit is transferred)