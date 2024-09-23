Yeah I was able to yesterday.
I've got a ticket on Auto Cup for Bologna and I can't go to the match. Never used the forwarding/distribute before, what are the options? Are the euro games different to PL?Can I release it back to the club?
No. If you don't scan in then you lose the credit and I believe you're removed from the ACS
Thats not true and wasnt the case last season. Youre only removed from ACS if you sell back to the club
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.
Oh really? So you keep the credit as well?
Yes.
Sorry I'm being a bit dense. You keep the credit even if you don't scan in at the turnstile?
Anyone else having problems with distribute for Bologna?
I tried to forward, but got an error
Is their NFC pass in their wallet and working? Might be good to wait a bit if you can
