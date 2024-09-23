« previous next »
Offline Red_Irishman

Re: Autocup
« Reply #7960 on: September 23, 2024, 09:29:50 am »
Quote from: Jm55 on September 22, 2024, 10:31:44 am
Yeah I was able to yesterday.

Still not able to myself. Tried different browsers, etc. Frustrating but hope it becomes available todya or tomorrow.
If Everton were playing down the bottom of my garden, I'd draw the curtains. - Bill Shankly 1913 - 1981

Offline [streety]

Re: Autocup
« Reply #7961 on: September 23, 2024, 01:30:12 pm »
I've got a ticket on Auto Cup for Bologna and I can't go to the match. Never used the forwarding/distribute before, what are the options? Are the euro games different to PL?

Can I release it back to the club?
Online Jm55

Re: Autocup
« Reply #7962 on: September 23, 2024, 01:36:00 pm »
Quote from: [streety] on September 23, 2024, 01:30:12 pm
I've got a ticket on Auto Cup for Bologna and I can't go to the match. Never used the forwarding/distribute before, what are the options? Are the euro games different to PL?

Can I release it back to the club?

You can forward it to anyone on your Friends and Family and you will keep the credit.
Offline DanK1456

Re: Autocup
« Reply #7963 on: September 23, 2024, 01:37:33 pm »
Quote from: [streety] on September 23, 2024, 01:30:12 pm
I've got a ticket on Auto Cup for Bologna and I can't go to the match. Never used the forwarding/distribute before, what are the options? Are the euro games different to PL?

Can I release it back to the club?

I think your option is just to give to a F&F. Euro games are cup games so you keep the credit if you forward/distribute to a friend and family because the credit's been added at purchase rather than attendance I believe. (Different to prem where the credit is transferred)
Offline [streety]

Re: Autocup
« Reply #7964 on: September 23, 2024, 01:53:03 pm »
Thanks guys, thought that was the case. Offered it to my mates and have no takers.
Online alecl2

Re: Autocup
« Reply #7965 on: September 23, 2024, 05:41:37 pm »
What happens if someone wasn't able to attend? Would that credit remain?
Online Lisan Al Gaib

Re: Autocup
« Reply #7966 on: September 23, 2024, 06:01:04 pm »
No. If you don't scan in then you lose the credit and I believe you're removed from the ACS
Offline gav91v

Re: Autocup
« Reply #7967 on: September 23, 2024, 06:52:09 pm »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on September 23, 2024, 06:01:04 pm
No. If you don't scan in then you lose the credit and I believe you're removed from the ACS

Thats not true and wasnt the case last season. Youre only removed from ACS if you sell back to the club
Online ABJ

Re: Autocup
« Reply #7968 on: September 23, 2024, 06:57:15 pm »
Quote from: gav91v on September 23, 2024, 06:52:09 pm
Thats not true and wasnt the case last season. Youre only removed from ACS if you sell back to the club
This is correct.
Online Lisan Al Gaib

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,638
  • Lead them to Paradise
Re: Autocup
« Reply #7969 on: September 23, 2024, 08:06:13 pm »
Quote from: gav91v on September 23, 2024, 06:52:09 pm
Thats not true and wasnt the case last season. Youre only removed from ACS if you sell back to the club

Oh really? So you keep the credit as well?
Online ABJ

Re: Autocup
« Reply #7970 on: September 23, 2024, 09:55:03 pm »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on September 23, 2024, 08:06:13 pm
Oh really? So you keep the credit as well?
Yes.
Online Lisan Al Gaib

Re: Autocup
« Reply #7971 on: September 23, 2024, 10:07:05 pm »
Quote from: ABJ on September 23, 2024, 09:55:03 pm
Yes.

Sorry I'm being a bit dense. You keep the credit even if you don't scan in at the turnstile?
Online ABJ

Re: Autocup
« Reply #7972 on: September 23, 2024, 10:24:18 pm »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on September 23, 2024, 10:07:05 pm
Sorry I'm being a bit dense. You keep the credit even if you don't scan in at the turnstile?
As crazy as it sounds, yes, thats correct.
Offline ant

Re: Autocup
« Reply #7973 on: September 24, 2024, 12:22:46 pm »
Quote from: gav91v on September 23, 2024, 06:52:09 pm
Thats not true and wasnt the case last season. Youre only removed from ACS if you sell back to the club
your removed from the acs if you don't buy the ticket or sell it back to lfc - ynwa
Offline Minore

Re: Autocup
« Reply #7974 on: September 26, 2024, 10:51:31 am »
Anyone else having problems with distribute for Bologna?
Online 30fiver

Re: Autocup
« Reply #7975 on: September 26, 2024, 03:03:59 pm »
Quote from: Minore on September 26, 2024, 10:51:31 am
Anyone else having problems with distribute for Bologna?

It uses one of your 2 free ones a year, and only available to 13+ members ?

Offline cdgilbert

Re: Autocup
« Reply #7976 on: September 26, 2024, 03:06:38 pm »
Quote from: Minore on September 26, 2024, 10:51:31 am
Anyone else having problems with distribute for Bologna?

I tried to forward, but got an error
Offline DanK1456

Re: Autocup
« Reply #7977 on: September 26, 2024, 03:22:45 pm »
Quote from: cdgilbert on September 26, 2024, 03:06:38 pm
I tried to forward, but got an error

Is their NFC pass in their wallet and working? Might be good to wait a bit if you can
Offline cdgilbert

Re: Autocup
« Reply #7978 on: September 26, 2024, 03:30:29 pm »
Quote from: DanK1456 on September 26, 2024, 03:22:45 pm
Is their NFC pass in their wallet and working? Might be good to wait a bit if you can

Yeah its in their wallets, thanks. I will try again tomorrow.
Offline tgi91

Re: Autocup
« Reply #7979 on: October 11, 2024, 01:35:13 pm »
I assume we're to expect ACS for Leverkusen next week?
Online 30fiver

Re: Autocup
« Reply #7980 on: Today at 10:59:45 am »
Leverkusen ACS to be taken 15th - 17th October
Online RainbowFlick

Re: Autocup
« Reply #7981 on: Today at 03:24:12 pm »
my acs payment failed and i keep getting a text message from barclays every 15 minutes telling me they've tried again  :D
