On the general subject of "NFC Passes" and accessing tickets - I thought I would pass on my experience of the last 24 hours in case helpful to others. I got into the AutoCup (Caribao) for the first time this Season and was also lucky in the General Members Ballot for a couple of PL games. Having never accessed tickets this way before was starting to panic that I didnt have an NFC pass (even though I have got into Anfield in prior seasons with the occasional Hospo tix and was sure the technology was somewhere on my phone). When I tried to download an NFC pass it wouldn't let me - "cant have more than one membership at a time" - so concluded that I was correct and the NFC was embedded somewhere on my phone. Frustratingly, NFC was not displaying in my Apple wallet - BUT - I went to my "Expired Passes" and found my old LFC Members card from several years ago. My issue was that I had not set it to "Auto Update" - so switched the toggle and it updated to this Season and I have it now in my current Apple Wallet. Panic over for the time being. I am now hoping that magically the West Ham Caribao ticket will show up before next Wednesday! As an early "Gen X'er" I am not the best with technology. Hope this is helpful to others similarly technologically challenged. I much prefer the good old days, queueing up (with about 10,000 others), to get in with cash at the turnstiles 2 or 3 hours before.