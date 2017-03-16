« previous next »
Author Topic: Autocup  (Read 589001 times)

Online Lisan Al Gaib

Re: Autocup
« Reply #7920 on: September 16, 2024, 09:53:18 am »
Quote from: 30fiver on September 16, 2024, 07:17:40 am
Every year, it's like Christmas but in September

Every year? Its every week!
Offline redgriffin73

Re: Autocup
« Reply #7921 on: September 16, 2024, 10:48:40 am »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on September 15, 2024, 04:17:11 pm
We doing this again?

The game doesn't need to show on your NFC pass. As long as you have the ticket it it will work

;D
Re: Autocup
« Reply #7922 on: September 17, 2024, 11:14:40 am »
Bologna payments between today and Thursday
Re: Autocup
« Reply #7923 on: September 17, 2024, 02:01:35 pm »
"ticket prices can be found here"

Click on link and it takes you to the page for West Ham 🥴

Re: Autocup
« Reply #7924 on: September 17, 2024, 04:33:05 pm »
On the general subject of "NFC Passes" and accessing tickets - I thought I would pass on my experience of the last 24 hours in case helpful to others.  I got into the AutoCup (Caribao) for the first time this Season and was also lucky in the General Members Ballot for a couple of PL games.  Having never accessed tickets this way before was starting to panic that I didnt have an NFC pass (even though I have got into Anfield in prior seasons with the occasional Hospo tix and was sure the technology was somewhere on my phone).  When I tried to download an NFC pass it wouldn't let me - "cant have more than one membership at a time" - so concluded that I was correct and the NFC was embedded somewhere on my phone.  Frustratingly, NFC was not displaying in my Apple wallet - BUT - I went to my "Expired Passes" and found my old LFC Members card from several years ago.  My issue was that I had not set it to "Auto Update" - so switched the toggle and it updated to this Season and I have it now in my current Apple Wallet. Panic over for the time being.  I am now hoping that magically the West Ham Caribao ticket will show up before next Wednesday!   As an early "Gen X'er" I am not the best with technology.  Hope this is helpful to others similarly technologically challenged.  I much prefer the good old days, queueing up (with about 10,000 others), to get in with cash at the turnstiles 2 or 3 hours before.
Re: Autocup
« Reply #7925 on: September 17, 2024, 05:06:26 pm »
Quote from: Wildthing on September 17, 2024, 04:33:05 pm
On the general subject of "NFC Passes" and accessing tickets - I thought I would pass on my experience of the last 24 hours in case helpful to others.  I got into the AutoCup (Caribao) for the first time this Season and was also lucky in the General Members Ballot for a couple of PL games.  Having never accessed tickets this way before was starting to panic that I didnt have an NFC pass (even though I have got into Anfield in prior seasons with the occasional Hospo tix and was sure the technology was somewhere on my phone).  When I tried to download an NFC pass it wouldn't let me - "cant have more than one membership at a time" - so concluded that I was correct and the NFC was embedded somewhere on my phone.  Frustratingly, NFC was not displaying in my Apple wallet - BUT - I went to my "Expired Passes" and found my old LFC Members card from several years ago.  My issue was that I had not set it to "Auto Update" - so switched the toggle and it updated to this Season and I have it now in my current Apple Wallet. Panic over for the time being.  I am now hoping that magically the West Ham Caribao ticket will show up before next Wednesday!   As an early "Gen X'er" I am not the best with technology.  Hope this is helpful to others similarly technologically challenged.  I much prefer the good old days, queueing up (with about 10,000 others), to get in with cash at the turnstiles 2 or 3 hours before.
I am on acs, and my League Cup ticket is not yet in my wallet.
Re: Autocup
« Reply #7926 on: September 17, 2024, 06:03:19 pm »
Thx - I think I am now good with the technology and it will show up when released over the next few days.
Re: Autocup
« Reply #7927 on: Yesterday at 12:25:39 am »
Quote from: upthereds1993 on September 17, 2024, 02:01:35 pm
"ticket prices can be found here"

Click on link and it takes you to the page for West Ham 🥴



https://www.liverpoolfc.com/tickets/european-match-prices

Can't remember where the tickets are.

Reckon I've got four on my card. FML
Re: Autocup
« Reply #7928 on: Yesterday at 01:57:31 pm »
Got notif from my Revolut the autocup payment failed because I forgot to top it, just logged into the account and dont see it in reservations. Any ideas when the tickets appear or how to pay for them?
Re: Autocup
« Reply #7929 on: Yesterday at 02:12:49 pm »
Quote from: Danyaals Kop on Yesterday at 01:57:31 pm
Got notif from my Revolut the autocup payment failed because I forgot to top it, just logged into the account and dont see it in reservations. Any ideas when the tickets appear or how to pay for them?

Usually have to wait for the payment run to end which will be around Friday. Will then get an email and you'll be able to check out manually, but if you've topped your card up there's a good chance it'll try again and will take the payment successfully
Re: Autocup
« Reply #7930 on: Yesterday at 02:16:38 pm »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Yesterday at 12:25:39 am
https://www.liverpoolfc.com/tickets/european-match-prices

Can't remember where the tickets are.

Reckon I've got four on my card. FML



Go into reservations on your account, should be on there with the price.
Re: Autocup
« Reply #7931 on: Yesterday at 05:42:33 pm »
Anyone's West Ham ticket disappeared from the website ticket history? Was there yesterday but not today...
Re: Autocup
« Reply #7932 on: Yesterday at 06:06:56 pm »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Yesterday at 05:42:33 pm
Anyone's West Ham ticket disappeared from the website ticket history? Was there yesterday but not today...

I have just logged on to post the same question.

Yes, mine were there midday today but seemed to disappear early this afternoon. Thought it was just me?
Re: Autocup
« Reply #7933 on: Yesterday at 06:33:56 pm »
We had this with the Bournemouth game the other day and it eventually came back. Are people checking their purchase history every single day for some bizarre reason? They game isn't until next week, chill out!
Re: Autocup
« Reply #7934 on: Yesterday at 06:57:26 pm »
When do the emails go out for declined payments?
Re: Autocup
« Reply #7935 on: Yesterday at 07:21:13 pm »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Yesterday at 06:33:56 pm
We had this with the Bournemouth game the other day and it eventually came back. Are people checking their purchase history every single day for some bizarre reason? They game isn't until next week, chill out!

I was checking to see if I could forward the ticket to a family member as can't make it now.
Re: Autocup
« Reply #7936 on: Yesterday at 07:25:28 pm »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Yesterday at 07:21:13 pm
I was checking to see if I could forward the ticket to a family member as can't make it now.

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/tickets/ticket-forwarding

This lets you know whether forwarding will be available yet or not
Re: Autocup
« Reply #7937 on: Yesterday at 09:35:13 pm »
Daft question time.. We're in the ACS but the step daughter has a gig she's going to instead. She's got a Young Adult ticket. What happens to the credit if she just doesn't go ?

Can it be passed on  and she keep the credit ? Challenge might be that if we get someone else would definitely be over 21 so not sure what to do about that .
Re: Autocup
« Reply #7938 on: Yesterday at 10:37:30 pm »
Quote from: Basset on Yesterday at 09:35:13 pm
Daft question time.. We're in the ACS but the step daughter has a gig she's going to instead. She's got a Young Adult ticket. What happens to the credit if she just doesn't go ?

Can it be passed on  and she keep the credit ? Challenge might be that if we get someone else would definitely be over 21 so not sure what to do about that .

Dont think theyve sorted age difference when forwarding yet so doesnt matter. Cup game so credit remains with your step daughters account even if an f&f attends. As long as they scan in the ground the credit is added on. If the ticket doesnt get scanned, no credit. Also not sure on the rules about non-attendance and removal from the scheme so would try to get someone to go instead
Re: Autocup
« Reply #7939 on: Today at 07:24:28 am »
Quote from: DanK1456 on Yesterday at 10:37:30 pm
Dont think theyve sorted age difference when forwarding yet so doesnt matter. Cup game so credit remains with your step daughters account even if an f&f attends. As long as they scan in the ground the credit is added on. If the ticket doesnt get scanned, no credit. Also not sure on the rules about non-attendance and removal from the scheme so would try to get someone to go instead

Cup games the credit is when you buy it so forwarding or non-attendance mean you still keep credit.
Re: Autocup
« Reply #7940 on: Today at 08:10:59 am »
Quote from: anfieldash on Today at 07:24:28 am
Cup games the credit is when you buy it so forwarding or non-attendance mean you still keep credit.

Was on live chat asking about this and was told if you dont scan no credit but they dont seem to know much
Re: Autocup
« Reply #7941 on: Today at 08:44:53 am »
Cheers guys - Sounds like we might be able to take someone else then
Re: Autocup
« Reply #7942 on: Today at 09:26:27 am »
Quote from: alecl2 on Yesterday at 06:57:26 pm
When do the emails go out for declined payments?

Not sure but they will try to take payment two or three times over the few days
Re: Autocup
« Reply #7943 on: Today at 09:28:18 am »
Quote from: DanK1456 on Today at 08:10:59 am
Was on live chat asking about this and was told if you dont scan no credit but they dont seem to know much

This wasn't the case up to last season so would be a change
Re: Autocup
« Reply #7944 on: Today at 09:44:03 am »
Quote from: DOG-LFC8 on Today at 09:26:27 am
Not sure but they will try to take payment two or three times over the few days

Sound, have updated to the credit card, not being stung like that again
Re: Autocup
« Reply #7945 on: Today at 09:50:41 am »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Today at 09:28:18 am
This wasn't the case up to last season so would be a change

Could be, was asking around June when I was thinking about this season. I would say its more likely the guy didnt have a clue haha
Re: Autocup
« Reply #7946 on: Today at 12:41:11 pm »
Quote from: DanK1456 on Today at 08:10:59 am
Was on live chat asking about this and was told if you dont scan no credit but they dont seem to know much

Dont scan then no credit certainly now applies to league games, but for cup games I cant find any change from last season when it was if theres no scan for a cup game you still keep the credit.
Re: Autocup
« Reply #7947 on: Today at 01:58:50 pm »
Quote from: anfieldash on Today at 07:24:28 am
Cup games the credit is when you buy it so forwarding or non-attendance mean you still keep credit.

With the exception of Euro aways...
