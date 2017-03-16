The amount of complaining and the abuse the club have had on social media over the last few days because people couldn't wait for them to announce these prices and took the ones on the website literally is amazing. Didn't help that a certain match day vlogger put an all capitals post up on Twitter about it either.
A certain journo/media content creator springs to mind, or should I say SPRINGS TO MIND
Tbf the club should have kept the note on saying those are max prices like they use to, they removed that and replaced with something along the lines of we'll try not to exceed these...