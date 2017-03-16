Was it guaranteed? Be sound with 2 credits still for a ticket though , Ill be back on next year 😂
Wouldn't bank on that, shed loads more will miss out on full credits next year
For europe? Noone missed out on full credits this year so why next year?
Because it's CL this year not Europa and far more will get full credits this year than last as Anny Road wasn't open
Any idea when they will announce pricing for the cup comps for 24/25 - as they've only confirmed Prem prices so far
Guide prices are listed here -https://www.liverpoolfc.com/tickets/lfc-ticket-prices
Still showing 23/24 for now...
2 credits were balloted, 3 and above were guaranteed. So 2+ credits will probably be the selling criteria for the late sales.
Didnt think there would be selling criteria for the late sales, probably a bit niave of me
There definitely will be initially because theyll prioritise those who were unlucky in the ACS ballot, but it could go to all members like a few years ago in the group stages. For ACS to even get down to people on 2 was surprising so you never know for definite whats gonna happen.
When did the Auto Cup enrollment stop? I never got an email saying when the registration period started.
The waiting list people are enrolling now. You should have got an email for each of the cups you had credits for back in June. If you went last season you still might get tickets in additional sales before the games
Page created in 0.036 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.91]