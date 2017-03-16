« previous next »
Offline Tiz Lad

Re: Autocup
« Reply #7880 on: July 11, 2024, 11:42:14 am »
Quote from: LFC_R_BOSS on July 11, 2024, 09:23:46 am
Was it guaranteed? Be sound with 2 credits still for a ticket though , Ill be back on next year 😂

Wouldn't bank on that, shed loads more will miss out on full credits next year
Offline mighty magpie

Re: Autocup
« Reply #7881 on: July 11, 2024, 01:54:24 pm »
Quote from: Tiz Lad on July 11, 2024, 11:42:14 am
Wouldn't bank on that, shed loads more will miss out on full credits next year

For europe? Noone missed out on full credits this year so why next year?
Offline Tiz Lad

Re: Autocup
« Reply #7882 on: July 11, 2024, 04:28:57 pm »
Quote from: mighty magpie on July 11, 2024, 01:54:24 pm
For europe? Noone missed out on full credits this year so why next year?

Because it's CL this year not Europa and far more will get full credits this year than last as Anny Road wasn't open
Offline Hij

Re: Autocup
« Reply #7883 on: July 11, 2024, 07:26:39 pm »
Quote from: Tiz Lad on July 11, 2024, 04:28:57 pm
Because it's CL this year not Europa and far more will get full credits this year than last as Anny Road wasn't open

Extra game in there though in the groups. Possibly 2 extra home games if we make the final.
Offline tgi91

Re: Autocup
« Reply #7884 on: Yesterday at 02:14:58 pm »
Any idea when they will announce pricing for the cup comps for 24/25 - as they've only confirmed Prem prices so far
Offline Lisan Al Gaib

Re: Autocup
« Reply #7885 on: Yesterday at 03:00:05 pm »
Quote from: tgi91 on Yesterday at 02:14:58 pm
Any idea when they will announce pricing for the cup comps for 24/25 - as they've only confirmed Prem prices so far

CL will be the same as the Prem prices. I'd imagine FA Cup and League Cup will be the same as last season
Offline D🐶G

Re: Autocup
« Reply #7886 on: Yesterday at 04:04:17 pm »
Offline anfieldpurch

Re: Autocup
« Reply #7887 on: Yesterday at 04:36:47 pm »
Offline D🐶G

Re: Autocup
« Reply #7888 on: Yesterday at 06:54:37 pm »
Quote from: anfieldpurch on Yesterday at 04:36:47 pm
Still showing 23/24 for now...
Yeah, just noticed that now. Apologies about that.
Offline Bonzai25

Re: Autocup
« Reply #7889 on: Today at 12:22:13 am »
Quote from: DanK1456 on July 11, 2024, 09:39:15 am
2 credits were balloted, 3 and above were guaranteed. So 2+ credits will probably be the selling criteria for the late sales.
Didnt think there would be selling criteria for the late sales, probably a bit niave of me
Online DanK1456

Re: Autocup
« Reply #7890 on: Today at 05:51:09 am »
Quote from: Bonzai25 on Today at 12:22:13 am
Didnt think there would be selling criteria for the late sales, probably a bit niave of me

There definitely will be initially because theyll prioritise those who were unlucky in the ACS ballot, but it could go to all members like a few years ago in the group stages. For ACS to even get down to people on 2 was surprising so you never know for definite whats gonna happen.
Offline Bonzai25

Re: Autocup
« Reply #7891 on: Today at 09:36:29 am »
Quote from: DanK1456 on Today at 05:51:09 am
There definitely will be initially because theyll prioritise those who were unlucky in the ACS ballot, but it could go to all members like a few years ago in the group stages. For ACS to even get down to people on 2 was surprising so you never know for definite whats gonna happen.
Cheers mate
Online KissThisGuy

Re: Autocup
« Reply #7892 on: Today at 10:21:53 am »
When did the Auto Cup enrollment stop? I never got an email saying when the registration period started.
Online DanK1456

Re: Autocup
« Reply #7893 on: Today at 10:46:55 am »
Quote from: KissThisGuy on Today at 10:21:53 am
When did the Auto Cup enrollment stop? I never got an email saying when the registration period started.

The waiting list people are enrolling now. You should have got an email for each of the cups you had credits for back in June. If you went last season you still might get tickets in additional sales before the games
Online KissThisGuy

Re: Autocup
« Reply #7894 on: Today at 10:54:50 am »
Quote from: DanK1456 on Today at 10:46:55 am
The waiting list people are enrolling now. You should have got an email for each of the cups you had credits for back in June. If you went last season you still might get tickets in additional sales before the games

Do the credits count from league games you go to? I was on 4 plus but then they introduced the ballott system and I only got 3 Category A games the first season. Got nothing last year, the games I went to weren't on my card. Got none for the first half of this season either. I moved to Liverpool in February and was hoping to avail of the Auto Cup Scheme as I had been offered enrollment in the past. How do the local Members' sales work? I really hate the Ballott system. I knew the first year when I was only getting 4+ eligible games I'd be fucked when I lost eligibility for those games.
