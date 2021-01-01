« previous next »
Author Topic: Autocup  (Read 570105 times)

Re: Autocup
« Reply #7840 on: Today at 01:31:03 pm »
Quote from: NickoH on Today at 01:26:31 pm
You'll be sorted then
Just got our email. First come first served though. Not a guaranteed sale.
Re: Autocup
« Reply #7841 on: Today at 01:32:57 pm »
Quote from: D🐶G on Today at 01:31:03 pm
Just got our email. First come first served though. Not a guaranteed sale.

I bet it nearly is a guaranteed sale and they have to say that to cover themselves
Re: Autocup
« Reply #7842 on: Today at 01:43:34 pm »
Why would they pick the waiting list numbers so that not all of those chosen are guaranteed?
Re: Autocup
« Reply #7843 on: Today at 01:50:31 pm »
Quote from: DanK1456 on Today at 01:43:34 pm
Why would they pick the waiting list numbers so that not all of those chosen are guaranteed?

Yep thats bonkers, so if theres none left and your waiting list number has been up already then you cant buy if there is then any further tickets made available to the next ones on the list?
Re: Autocup
« Reply #7844 on: Today at 02:00:56 pm »
I dont get it either. Literally no reason why they couldnt cap it and make it a guaranteed sale. Surely? The numbers for each of the remaining sales are quite precise though, so unless its literally only the odd one and a near enough guaranteed sale like Nicko further up suggested?
Re: Autocup
« Reply #7845 on: Today at 02:02:52 pm »
Quote from: stonecold_jpm on Today at 01:50:31 pm
Yep thats bonkers, so if theres none left and your waiting list number has been up already then you cant buy if there is then any further tickets made available to the next ones on the list?

I dont think thats how it works. In the PL sales last year there was only one waiting list sale. Everyone on that list was guaranteed a seat, then any leftovers went to the additional sales. This could be different, but I think theyll just keep any leftovers after this sale for the late sales for each individual game.

Its very weird that theyve gone out of their way to hand-pick a waiting list number that purposefully goes over what was left (I counted about 315 UCL seats and now apparently 440 supporters are eligible to buy?)

They could do another sale like you said but I agree that would be unfair to those who missed the first one
Re: Autocup
« Reply #7846 on: Today at 02:04:44 pm »
Quote from: D🐶G on Today at 02:00:56 pm
I dont get it either. Literally no reason why they couldnt cap it and make it a guaranteed sale. Surely? The numbers for each of the remaining sales are quite precise though, so unless its literally only the odd one and a near enough guaranteed sale like Nicko further up suggested?

I dont see any reason why they would make it near guaranteed but not quite. What advantage does that have, how does it cover the club? Very strange
Re: Autocup
« Reply #7847 on: Today at 02:10:13 pm »
Waiting list positions 1  580 can enrol online from 11am on Wednesday 10 July until 8am on Monday 15 July.

Within the above waiting list positions, 1128 supporters are eligible.

Seats are not guaranteed and the location of seats will be available on first come first served basis.

You can enrol with up to three other eligible supporters in the one booking.

Eligible supporters have been sent a unique link on Monday 8 July, which will allow access to the online enrolment period.

Have they changed the wording? It says on the email theres 1128 seats available?
Re: Autocup
« Reply #7848 on: Today at 02:12:34 pm »
Quote from: DanK1456 on Today at 02:04:44 pm
I dont see any reason why they would make it near guaranteed but not quite. What advantage does that have, how does it cover the club? Very strange
It is very strange, I agree. I dont know why they cant just run a guaranteed sale? Can anyone confirm the wording of emails received for the League Cup and European Cup? Does it say the available seats on the emails on comparison to whats listed on the website as the number of supported eligible?
Re: Autocup
« Reply #7849 on: Today at 02:16:30 pm »
Quote from: D🐶G on Today at 02:10:13 pm
Waiting list positions 1  580 can enrol online from 11am on Wednesday 10 July until 8am on Monday 15 July.

Within the above waiting list positions, 1128 supporters are eligible.

Seats are not guaranteed and the location of seats will be available on first come first served basis.

You can enrol with up to three other eligible supporters in the one booking.

Eligible supporters have been sent a unique link on Monday 8 July, which will allow access to the online enrolment period.

Have they changed the wording? It says on the email theres 1128 seats available?

So theyve said 1128 seats available in one place and 1128 supporters eligible on the website? So by definition it is guaranteed?  :lmao
Re: Autocup
« Reply #7850 on: Today at 02:25:15 pm »
Quote from: DanK1456 on Today at 02:16:30 pm
So theyve said 1128 seats available in one place and 1128 supporters eligible on the website? So by definition it is guaranteed?  :lmao
Therell be an error somewhere along the line. You can bet on it.

Id be curious to see what the League Cup and European Cup numbers are on emails received in comparison to whats stated on the website.
