Offline jonnypb

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,502
  • JFT97
Re: Autocup
« Reply #7640 on: Today at 02:33:32 pm »
Quote from: Tiz Lad on Today at 02:24:39 pm
Hmm - My mate registered two of us this morning, he has a confirmation mail and a reference number showing the seats

His account is showing the ACS seat, nothing in ours, assume it's a delay, however once again Live Chat closed

Yeah the ACS seat should show for whoever that seat has been purchased for in their own account.  It does for the ones that I did this morning.
Online Tiz Lad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,184
Re: Autocup
« Reply #7641 on: Today at 02:37:49 pm »
Quote from: jonnypb on Today at 02:33:32 pm
Yeah the ACS seat should show for whoever that seat has been purchased for in their own account.  It does for the ones that I did this morning.

Thought so.

Great, this has cock up written all over it. Live Chat closed, sent a DM no response
Offline andy7616

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 34
  • 25-05-2005
Re: Autocup
« Reply #7642 on: Today at 02:40:36 pm »
Quote from: DanK1456 on Today at 02:23:53 pm
Yep you only need to use one.

we won't get two different queue numbers if we open both links?
Offline pl_kop_1969

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 153
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Autocup
« Reply #7643 on: Today at 02:55:17 pm »
Quote from: andy7616 on Today at 02:40:36 pm
we won't get two different queue numbers if we open both links?

You will if you use them on separate browsers or separate devices.
Offline Bapsandwaps

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 235
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Autocup
« Reply #7644 on: Today at 02:56:04 pm »
Quote from: bignred84 on Today at 01:56:37 pm
I had the NO Adult option earlier in the Kop (Block 109)
I could get every ticket including disabled ?? for block 109 but NO adults

I just went out and back in and it had corrected itself

I was on for 1.5 hours tried every block and multiple seats. Not a single seat had junior disabled or PA. That included an ambulant and pa seat in L9. Eventually, and miraculously, those two tickets finally  gave a junior disabled option on the drop down so got them. It has happened in the season to me for league games and I have had to call ticket office to purchase them for me.

Just been back on and looks like all areas now have full options on. Hope it is sorted now because it is one thing waiting an hour to get in, but to then not be able to get any seat in any block is proper hard graft.
Offline DanK1456

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 130
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Autocup
« Reply #7645 on: Today at 03:00:56 pm »
Quote from: andy7616 on Today at 02:40:36 pm
we won't get two different queue numbers if we open both links?

You can use one if you want technically is what I was saying. They take you to the same page. But yes of course using both means youre not disadvantaged because everyone else has multiple queue numbers too.
Online Tiz Lad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,184
Re: Autocup
« Reply #7646 on: Today at 03:12:29 pm »
Quote from: jonnypb on Today at 02:33:32 pm
Yeah the ACS seat should show for whoever that seat has been purchased for in their own account.  It does for the ones that I did this morning.

No idea what the hell is going on, nothing showing against ACS, but can't add 2 tickets as says the attached

All lines shut, live chat shut, no response to DM

 
Online Jon_YNWA82

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 274
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Autocup
« Reply #7647 on: Today at 03:16:14 pm »
Quote from: Tiz Lad on Today at 03:12:29 pm
No idea what the hell is going on, nothing showing against ACS, but can't add 2 tickets as says the attached

All lines shut, live chat shut, no response to DM

Has anyone you know sorted you out this morning? Would appear on theirs but not yours yet??
Offline iw1234

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 42
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Autocup
« Reply #7648 on: Today at 03:18:52 pm »
I see that some are asking if they get different queue numbers if you use 2 different links - I can confirm that you certainly will if you use different browsers

I had 6 links (myself and my 2 sons - CL and LC) for today - I opened 3 CL links on my desktop (Safari/Chrome/Firefox) and 3 LC links on my laptop (separate browsers) - all had different queue positions

It should, in theory, improve chances of getting a higher queue position compared with using 1 link only.

I know that some people have had issues with being blocked for being a suspected "bot" when opening a number of links from the same IP address/wifi network; luckily I had no such issue.
Offline walterwhite

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 762
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Autocup
« Reply #7649 on: Today at 03:19:19 pm »
Quote from: Tiz Lad on Today at 03:12:29 pm
No idea what the hell is going on, nothing showing against ACS, but can't add 2 tickets as says the attached

All lines shut, live chat shut, no response to DM

Looks to me like someone has purchased for you already? I have nothing in my details yet to say it's purchased but get the same if I try again
Offline DanK1456

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 130
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Autocup
« Reply #7650 on: Today at 03:22:56 pm »
Quote from: iw1234 on Today at 03:18:52 pm
I see that some are asking if they get different queue numbers if you use 2 different links - I can confirm that you certainly will if you use different browsers

I had 6 links (myself and my 2 sons - CL and LC) for today - I opened 3 CL links on my desktop (Safari/Chrome/Firefox) and 3 LC links on my laptop (separate browsers) - all had different queue positions

It should, in theory, improve chances of getting a higher queue position compared with using 1 link only.

I know that some people have had issues with being blocked for being a suspected "bot" when opening a number of links from the same IP address/wifi network; luckily I had no such issue.

Its not so much giving you an advantage, more that youre not giving yourself an unnecessary disadvantage. Most people will have figured out you can use multiple queue numbers. Using more than 1 puts you on a par with everyone else. I had no bot issues either and had 4 going this morning.
Online Tiz Lad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,184
Re: Autocup
« Reply #7651 on: Today at 03:25:05 pm »
Quote from: walterwhite on Today at 03:19:19 pm
Looks to me like someone has purchased for you already? I have nothing in my details yet to say it's purchased but get the same if I try again

Yes they have purchased for me, but his ticket shows in his ACS, but nothing in ours. Have a confirmation mail, but nothing showing in our ACS section, wouldn't have thought anything of it, had it not been showing in his account

Hoping it's just a delay
Offline ChrisLFCKOP

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,266
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Autocup
« Reply #7652 on: Today at 03:28:19 pm »
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Today at 02:04:04 pm
Yeah thanks a lot. I thought thatd be the case but a post earlier about being moved due to the away fans, got me worried. Maybe it was in reference to the domestic cups and not Europe.

Im sitting with my dad this year whos 70+ so was getting anxious in case i have to tell him that were watching from row 80 instead of 15.

When I did mine, the CL had the normal away blocks not selectable and LC had all the lower and the 2/3 blocks close to the main stand (so the away allocation will be lower and some upper) which is weird as its only 10% for league cup.
Offline ChrisLFCKOP

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,266
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Autocup
« Reply #7653 on: Today at 03:29:50 pm »
Quote from: DanK1456 on Today at 03:22:56 pm
Its not so much giving you an advantage, more that youre not giving yourself an unnecessary disadvantage. Most people will have figured out you can use multiple queue numbers. Using more than 1 puts you on a par with everyone else. I had no bot issues either and had 4 going this morning.

I only used one today and all fine, forgot to do multiply browsers.
Offline DanK1456

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 130
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Autocup
« Reply #7654 on: Today at 03:31:55 pm »
Quote from: ChrisLFCKOP on Today at 03:29:50 pm
I only used one today and all fine, forgot to do multiply browsers.

Definitely do it if youre in on Thursday, itll increase your chances of getting in early
Offline ChrisLFCKOP

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,266
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Autocup
« Reply #7655 on: Today at 03:32:20 pm »
Quote from: DanK1456 on Today at 03:31:55 pm
Definitely do it if youre in on Thursday, itll increase your chances of getting in early

Oh I normally do, just forgot this morning
Offline DanK1456

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 130
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Autocup
« Reply #7656 on: Today at 03:33:53 pm »
Quote from: Tiz Lad on Today at 03:25:05 pm
Yes they have purchased for me, but his ticket shows in his ACS, but nothing in ours. Have a confirmation mail, but nothing showing in our ACS section, wouldn't have thought anything of it, had it not been showing in his account

Hoping it's just a delay

If youre both shown in the confirmation email I wouldnt worry, the fact that its not letting you select any more seats is a sign its gone through at their end
Online redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,787
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Autocup
« Reply #7657 on: Today at 03:34:07 pm »
Quote from: Tiz Lad on Today at 03:25:05 pm
Yes they have purchased for me, but his ticket shows in his ACS, but nothing in ours. Have a confirmation mail, but nothing showing in our ACS section, wouldn't have thought anything of it, had it not been showing in his account

Hoping it's just a delay

Keep an eye on it, mine are all showing regardless of who bought them.
Offline DanK1456

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 130
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Autocup
« Reply #7658 on: Today at 03:34:29 pm »
Quote from: ChrisLFCKOP on Today at 03:32:20 pm
Oh I normally do, just forgot this morning

 :thumbup
Online Jon_YNWA82

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 274
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Autocup
« Reply #7659 on: Today at 03:43:58 pm »
Thought club had stopped this multiple tab for sales through IP addresses
Offline NQ00

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 31
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Autocup
« Reply #7660 on: Today at 03:50:50 pm »
Quote from: florislfc on Today at 02:06:22 pm
Still having the same issue, guess I'll have to contact the club tomorrow. Or did you find a way to solve it already?
I was on live chat for two and a half hours and then they had to ring me to sort it out. Lost the seats on the kop I had for both competitions!!!
Offline RainbowFlick

  • The Test Ticket Tout. Head of the RAWK Vice Squad.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,504
Re: Autocup
« Reply #7661 on: Today at 03:54:56 pm »
Quote from: Jon_YNWA82 on Today at 03:43:58 pm
Thought club had stopped this multiple tab for sales through IP addresses

they stopped people opening infinite numbers of browsers. it's never been ip address related. it's not difficult for a bot to spoof multiple IPs.
Offline 30fiver

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,755
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: Autocup
« Reply #7662 on: Today at 03:56:14 pm »
Quote from: Jon_YNWA82 on Today at 03:43:58 pm
Thought club had stopped this multiple tab for sales through IP addresses

Tab yes, browser no and also no to having different user sessions on browsers
Online Jon_YNWA82

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 274
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Autocup
« Reply #7663 on: Today at 03:57:34 pm »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Today at 03:54:56 pm
they stopped people opening infinite numbers of browsers. it's never been ip address related. it's not difficult for a bot to spoof multiple IPs.

May be using the wrong terminology but looks like its still possible to open multiple browsers?
Online Tiz Lad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,184
Re: Autocup
« Reply #7664 on: Today at 04:18:27 pm »
Quote from: DanK1456 on Today at 03:33:53 pm
If youre both shown in the confirmation email I wouldnt worry, the fact that its not letting you select any more seats is a sign its gone through at their end

Just had a call from the club. They assure me our seats are secured, hence the reason why I couldn't add any more

My mate hadn't ticked all the boxes on the screen before assigning so this system assumes there are no payment details for the unticked ones

Despite this it allows you to complete the transaction. Which surely you'd think it would stop you doing as not all the information is stored or at least present a warning or error

Yet even after that the card details he's used for his will be used for ours

I asked how is this possible, and it's on a list of 'improvements'

I said maybe worth putting this on the page for Thursday as I'm sure he won't be the only one that has done that.

But Jill who rang was very helpful, and said the account will be updated by Wednesday
Offline DanK1456

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 130
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Autocup
« Reply #7665 on: Today at 04:18:34 pm »
Quote from: Jon_YNWA82 on Today at 03:57:34 pm
May be using the wrong terminology but looks like its still possible to open multiple browsers?

Using for example chrome and edge will give you different numbers, two chrome tabs will be the same number
Offline DanK1456

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 130
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Autocup
« Reply #7666 on: Today at 04:20:15 pm »
Quote from: Tiz Lad on Today at 04:18:27 pm
Just had a call from the club. They assure me our seats are secured, hence the reason why I couldn't add any more

My mate hadn't ticked all the boxes on the screen before assigning so this system assumes there are no payment details for the unticked ones

Despite this it allows you to complete the transaction. Which surely you'd think it would stop you doing as not all the information is stored or at least present a warning or error

Yet even after that the card details he's used for his will be used for ours

I asked how is this possible, and it's on a list of 'improvements'

I said maybe worth putting this on the page for Thursday as I'm sure he won't be the only one that has done that.

But Jill who rang was very helpful, and said the account will be updated by Wednesday

Fantastic news mate
Offline jonnypb

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,502
  • JFT97
Re: Autocup
« Reply #7667 on: Today at 04:20:31 pm »
So you can still have multiple windows open using the same unique link!?  I thought this was what the club was stopping  ;D

I was extremely lucky this morning with my queue position, never been able to get in so quick and only had one window open.  Back in the old days it was 15+ lol
Offline Hij

  • Literally Custom-titlely neglected for literally over a decade, Ruud.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,038
  • Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 97.
    • Grime Forum
Re: Autocup
« Reply #7668 on: Today at 04:24:37 pm »
Quote from: Tiz Lad on Today at 01:07:24 pm
Said this before, there will be hundreds maybe more miss out on ACS next season, who've got loads of years of attendance.

Loads more will get to full credits than last season due to anny rd ebing filly open now

Think there should be a consideration to multi year loyalty across these comps. As we know more people will attempt to jump on Europe with it being CL rather than Europa League. The chances of that happening are zero
Agree.

Should be some sort of sale that will 'guarantee' a particular percentage of people, say 50% of available seats, with the rest then going into a non guaranteed sale to all of those with the credits from the previous season. Yes some with previous season history will miss out, but a line in the sand that guarantees people with 6-8 seasons worth of credits would be helpful.  It's the same for a lot of other competitions, especially aways, not sure why it can't be similar for these when obviously people are going to want to go season in, season out on a regular basis.

I know they have always 'reset' it previously each season, but with demand going up I don't see what's wrong with that. Even if you had to go back 5-6 seasons to guarantee the 50%, you'd still have the chance of some 'fan turnover' in the other 50%- at some point someone will feel unfairly shut out, but long standing attendance should have some reward for it, rather than constantly worrying over it.
Offline 30fiver

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,755
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: Autocup
« Reply #7669 on: Today at 04:35:38 pm »
Quote from: Tiz Lad on Today at 04:18:27 pm
Just had a call from the club. They assure me our seats are secured, hence the reason why I couldn't add any more

My mate hadn't ticked all the boxes on the screen before assigning so this system assumes there are no payment details for the unticked ones

Despite this it allows you to complete the transaction. Which surely you'd think it would stop you doing as not all the information is stored or at least present a warning or error

Yet even after that the card details he's used for his will be used for ours

I asked how is this possible, and it's on a list of 'improvements'

I said maybe worth putting this on the page for Thursday as I'm sure he won't be the only one that has done that.

But Jill who rang was very helpful, and said the account will be updated by Wednesday

I can see why it doesnt mandate it by design, as why would you mate want his card info forced into your ACS seat and have the payments come out with him himself unable to change it if he fell out with you mid season etc

It'd have just failed each time,but had the option to buy from reservations before each game
Offline 30fiver

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,755
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: Autocup
« Reply #7670 on: Today at 04:36:05 pm »
Quote from: jonnypb on Today at 04:20:31 pm
So you can still have multiple windows open using the same unique link!?  I thought this was what the club was stopping  ;D

I was extremely lucky this morning with my queue position, never been able to get in so quick and only had one window open.  Back in the old days it was 15+ lol

You can't, if you have several links you need to have them on different broswers/sessions for the link to give you a unique number

Offline DanK1456

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 130
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Autocup
« Reply #7671 on: Today at 04:38:19 pm »
Quote from: jonnypb on Today at 04:20:31 pm
So you can still have multiple windows open using the same unique link!?  I thought this was what the club was stopping  ;D

I was extremely lucky this morning with my queue position, never been able to get in so quick and only had one window open.  Back in the old days it was 15+ lol

Only works this time because if youve been successful for more than one competition on a sale day you can use both links as separate numbers. You can multiply that by the number of people you registered with. But its not unlimited like it used to be eg I could only get 4 numbers max today, only 2 for the FA cup on Thursday
Offline DanK1456

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 130
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Autocup
« Reply #7672 on: Today at 04:39:12 pm »
Quote from: jonnypb on Today at 04:20:31 pm
So you can still have multiple windows open using the same unique link!?  I thought this was what the club was stopping  ;D

I was extremely lucky this morning with my queue position, never been able to get in so quick and only had one window open.  Back in the old days it was 15+ lol

Each link only works once, but there were multiple unique links per group today
Online bignred84

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 935
  • We all Live in a Red and White Upper Centenary
Re: Autocup
« Reply #7673 on: Today at 04:46:52 pm »
God knows what credit card details I have ticked.

the number does not match any current cards I hold, although the expiry date is 12/24.

there's no way I can see to get it changed, to avoid the knock back issue
Offline sharkeyb

  • Would pay to see a Mason's willy, but not more than £35.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,085
  • He's on the floor
Re: Autocup
« Reply #7674 on: Today at 04:51:11 pm »
Quote from: Hij on Today at 04:24:37 pm
Agree.

Should be some sort of sale that will 'guarantee' a particular percentage of people, say 50% of available seats, with the rest then going into a non guaranteed sale to all of those with the credits from the previous season. Yes some with previous season history will miss out, but a line in the sand that guarantees people with 6-8 seasons worth of credits would be helpful.  It's the same for a lot of other competitions, especially aways, not sure why it can't be similar for these when obviously people are going to want to go season in, season out on a regular basis.

I know they have always 'reset' it previously each season, but with demand going up I don't see what's wrong with that. Even if you had to go back 5-6 seasons to guarantee the 50%, you'd still have the chance of some 'fan turnover' in the other 50%- at some point someone will feel unfairly shut out, but long standing attendance should have some reward for it, rather than constantly worrying over it.

did we see the same when the main stand opened?
Offline red_Mark1980

  • Wool ginger runner
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,682
  • J.F.T.97
Re: Autocup
« Reply #7675 on: Today at 05:03:07 pm »
Quote from: bignred84 on Today at 04:46:52 pm
God knows what credit card details I have ticked.

the number does not match any current cards I hold, although the expiry date is 12/24.

there's no way I can see to get it changed, to avoid the knock back issue

If you click the right hand side and auto cup scheme you should see the details and you can amend payment details in there

Online bignred84

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 935
  • We all Live in a Red and White Upper Centenary
Re: Autocup
« Reply #7676 on: Today at 05:08:00 pm »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Today at 05:03:07 pm
If you click the right hand side and auto cup scheme you should see the details and you can amend payment details in there



Very handy to know that, Thanks

But I can't update at the minute as my preferred credit card has a current expiry date of 08/24
Offline si999

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 52
Re: Autocup
« Reply #7677 on: Today at 05:13:26 pm »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Today at 05:03:07 pm
If you click the right hand side and auto cup scheme you should see the details and you can amend payment details in there



I have just tried to amend mine so my card is used and not my sons but I get the following error


Auto Cup Scheme payment details can only be updated by the person shown in the 'Payer' column.


So it looks like he will have to update for me.
Offline Carllfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,942
Re: Autocup
« Reply #7678 on: Today at 06:45:48 pm »
If you wanted to buy together today with someone else , Did you have to register at the same time as another member in the registration period?
Offline Rhi

  • Rhisuscitated
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,983
Re: Autocup
« Reply #7679 on: Today at 06:46:30 pm »
Quote from: Carllfc on Today at 06:45:48 pm
If you wanted to buy together today with someone else , Did you have to register at the same time as another member in the registration period?

No.
