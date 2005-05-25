If youre both shown in the confirmation email I wouldnt worry, the fact that its not letting you select any more seats is a sign its gone through at their end
Just had a call from the club. They assure me our seats are secured, hence the reason why I couldn't add any more
My mate hadn't ticked all the boxes on the screen before assigning so this system assumes there are no payment details for the unticked ones
Despite this it allows you to complete the transaction. Which surely you'd think it would stop you doing as not all the information is stored or at least present a warning or error
Yet even after that the card details he's used for his will be used for ours
I asked how is this possible, and it's on a list of 'improvements'
I said maybe worth putting this on the page for Thursday as I'm sure he won't be the only one that has done that.
But Jill who rang was very helpful, and said the account will be updated by Wednesday