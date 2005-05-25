Said this before, there will be hundreds maybe more miss out on ACS next season, who've got loads of years of attendance.



Loads more will get to full credits than last season due to anny rd ebing filly open now



Think there should be a consideration to multi year loyalty across these comps. As we know more people will attempt to jump on Europe with it being CL rather than Europa League. The chances of that happening are zero



Agree.Should be some sort of sale that will 'guarantee' a particular percentage of people, say 50% of available seats, with the rest then going into a non guaranteed sale to all of those with the credits from the previous season. Yes some with previous season history will miss out, but a line in the sand that guarantees people with 6-8 seasons worth of credits would be helpful. It's the same for a lot of other competitions, especially aways, not sure why it can't be similar for these when obviously people are going to want to go season in, season out on a regular basis.I know they have always 'reset' it previously each season, but with demand going up I don't see what's wrong with that. Even if you had to go back 5-6 seasons to guarantee the 50%, you'd still have the chance of some 'fan turnover' in the other 50%- at some point someone will feel unfairly shut out, but long standing attendance should have some reward for it, rather than constantly worrying over it.