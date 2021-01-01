Got an email telling me that I actually wasn't eligible to enter the FA Autocup as I have one credit and not two - boo.



However, I get a complimentary ticket for Sevilla in August - yay! Except...I'm in the middle of buying a house and we don't know when we're actually moving, it could be at any point between now and the end of summer, and I was in two minds about getting a ticket for that game because I don't know what's going on. November/December seemed a bit easier to plan around!



My waiting list is 1525 and I'm hoping some of the earlier games are easier to get tickets for as I have a credit but MrM does not.