Quote from: stonecold_jpm on Yesterday at 01:17:46 pm
Gone from 1216 to 474 and all 3 are grouped together. Wont be submitting entries as a group from now on itll be single entries only. 14 years of going the games to getting shafted.

I was in on my own. 850th in the list. Haven't missed a cup game in years.
Got an email telling me that I actually wasn't eligible to enter the FA Autocup as I have one credit and not two - boo.

However, I get a complimentary ticket for Sevilla in August - yay! Except...I'm in the middle of buying a house and we don't know when we're actually moving, it could be at any point between now and the end of summer, and I was in two minds about getting a ticket for that game because I don't know what's going on. November/December seemed a bit easier to plan around!

My waiting list is 1525 and I'm hoping some of the earlier games are easier to get tickets for as I have a credit but MrM does not.
Still haven't got my corrected FA Cup email.

But then again I din't get my League Cup one till close to midnight last night
FA Cup Auto Cup Scheme Ballot Results now showing as SUCCESSFUL in my account


Got the successful email yesterday (had both credits from last year) but it wasn't showing in my account
Quote from: si999 on Yesterday at 05:00:21 pm
FA Cup Auto Cup Scheme Ballot Results now showing as SUCCESSFUL in my account


Got the successful email yesterday (had both credits from last year) but it wasn't showing in my account

Same.
So I just want to get this straight, Monday is enrolment for CL and LC for those successful, and Thursday is the enrolment for the FA cup?
Quote from: Dagro on Yesterday at 10:28:20 pm
So I just want to get this straight, Monday is enrolment for CL and LC for those successful, and Thursday is the enrolment for the FA cup?

CL and League Cup dates depends on how many credits you have.

CL
3 or more - monday
2 - thursday

LC
2 or more - monday
1 - thursday
Quote from: mighty magpie on Yesterday at 10:46:02 pm
CL and League Cup dates depends on how many credits you have.

CL
3 or more - monday
2 - thursday

LC
2 or more - monday
1 - thursday

Brilliant, thank you for the confirmation
I'm guessing you can't link seats in Monday's 3+ Champions league sale with someone who qualified for Thursday with 2?
Quote from: 77kop05 on Today at 04:48:48 am
I'm guessing you can't link seats in Monday's 3+ Champions league sale with someone who qualified for Thursday with 2?

No because theyre not eligible to buy tickets in the early sale. It would give them unfair priority.
Quote from: DanK1456 on Today at 08:53:18 am
No because theyre not eligible to buy tickets in the early sale. It would give them unfair priority.
Yep, kinda thought that'd be the case.
