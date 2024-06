"All supporters were entered into a ballot with priority given to those supporters who recorded 2 games."



I have 2 credits (confirmed by the club earlier in the summer) but have been unsuccessful?! Assumed 2 would be guaranteed???



So have I been really unlucky or has there been a f@ck up here?



Waiting list position 1789



It’s because the increase in capacity means we now have to offer 9k to all away sides, I can only assume that they’ve not allocated many, or maybe any, more ACS spaces since the capacity increase, but they do have to offer more seats to away fans, hence less being successful.The reality is few teams will actually take the full amount so you should be sound in the regular sales and you’ll get priority on the first home game of the tournament as you have last season’s loyalty.