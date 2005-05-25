Ta, for a minute I thought it was ST CL seat move from the Kenny stand.
It says at the side of each registration registration for supporters with x credits, so assuming theres a separate registration given for people on different numbers of credits. So if youve got 3 on your account but 2 on his account maybe you cant do them together because youre on different numbers. Seems a bit odd
That's it - you can only register people with the same amount of credits in one go. This is a problem because my daughter (junior tickets) has a different number of credits to me. So we cannot register together. But because she's junior, she also cannot register alone. So basically I am not able to register her at all, it's a ridiculous system.
One of ours is 20 til Mid August so can only register as Young Adult. Would this default to Adult by time of the Sale?
Any idea why the sales notice says anyone with 1+ can register but I can only register people with full credits?
Thanks for this. The 'Auto Cup Schemes' was just blank for me when I accessed through tickets.liverpoolfc.comWorked for me when I clicked via the link on https://www.liverpoolfc.com/tickets/tickets-availability for anyone else having the same problem as me.
When registering there is an option to save a date - says 2 August 8am-9.45am. But gives no other details.Could that be the date to choose seats if successful?Can't find this date mentioned anywhere else - would be annoying as we'll be going on our summer holiday at exactly that time!
Every year (except when we're in the EL) I find it stressful going through the seat select process. Quite happy with what we have though.
where do you go mate in the ticket section to pick your seat?
https://www.liverpoolfc.com/tickets/tickets-availability/european-auto-cup-scheme-2024-25-340SEAT RELOCATION
Never understand the rush to register for ballots when you have a few days to do it. Did mine at half 2, in and out in 2 mins, no queues etc
Never understand the rush to register for ballots when you have a few days to do it.
