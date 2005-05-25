« previous next »
Author Topic: Autocup  (Read 548699 times)

Offline redgriffin73

Re: Autocup
« Reply #7080 on: Today at 12:30:07 pm »
Quote from: John C on Today at 12:28:52 pm
Ta, for a minute I thought it was ST CL seat move from the Kenny stand.

Think the relocation might be at 1pm?
Offline eoa106

Re: Autocup
« Reply #7081 on: Today at 12:33:28 pm »
Quote from: DanK1456 on Today at 12:24:52 pm
It says at the side of each registration registration for supporters with x credits, so assuming theres a separate registration given for people on different numbers of credits. So if youve got 3 on your account but 2 on his account maybe you cant do them together because youre on different numbers. Seems a bit odd

That's it - you can only register people with the same amount of credits in one go. This is a problem because my daughter (junior tickets) has a different number of credits to me. So we cannot register together. But because she's junior, she also cannot register alone. So basically I am not able to register her at all, it's a ridiculous system.  :butt
Online bignred84

Re: Autocup
« Reply #7082 on: Today at 12:40:59 pm »
Quote from: eoa106 on Today at 12:33:28 pm
That's it - you can only register people with the same amount of credits in one go. This is a problem because my daughter (junior tickets) has a different number of credits to me. So we cannot register together. But because she's junior, she also cannot register alone. So basically I am not able to register her at all, it's a ridiculous system.  :butt

I've just registered two together for each cup, both on full credits.

*although I never got any sort of order confirmation on the screen as you usually do, but got 3 x emails straight away confirming ACS x 2
Online DanK1456

Re: Autocup
« Reply #7083 on: Today at 12:51:09 pm »
Quote from: eoa106 on Today at 12:33:28 pm
That's it - you can only register people with the same amount of credits in one go. This is a problem because my daughter (junior tickets) has a different number of credits to me. So we cannot register together. But because she's junior, she also cannot register alone. So basically I am not able to register her at all, it's a ridiculous system.  :butt

Shocking from the club that, can you contact them to sort it?
Offline andy7616

Re: Autocup
« Reply #7084 on: Today at 12:52:41 pm »
When registering there is an option to save a date - says 2 August 8am-9.45am. But gives no other details.

Could that be the date to choose seats if successful?

Can't find this date mentioned anywhere else - would be annoying as we'll be going on our summer holiday at exactly that time!
Offline andy7616

Re: Autocup
« Reply #7085 on: Today at 12:54:39 pm »
I'm aware i'm very unlikely for UCL to be in ACS - but have credits for FA Cup and League Cup, much more possible
Offline 6 Euros

Re: Autocup
« Reply #7086 on: Today at 12:56:30 pm »
One of ours is 20 til Mid August so can only register as Young Adult. Would this default to Adult by time of the Sale?
Online si999

Re: Autocup
« Reply #7087 on: Today at 01:00:52 pm »
Quote from: 6 Euros on Today at 12:56:30 pm
One of ours is 20 til Mid August so can only register as Young Adult. Would this default to Adult by time of the Sale?

21 is still a Young Adult
Offline Hij

Re: Autocup
« Reply #7088 on: Today at 01:27:36 pm »
Any idea why the sales notice says anyone with 1+ can register but I can only register people with full credits?
Offline Lisan Al Gaib

Re: Autocup
« Reply #7089 on: Today at 01:32:03 pm »
Quote from: Hij on Today at 01:27:36 pm
Any idea why the sales notice says anyone with 1+ can register but I can only register people with full credits?

Probably because the ticket office continues to prove just how incompetent it is
Online DanK1456

Re: Autocup
« Reply #7090 on: Today at 01:32:10 pm »
Quote from: Hij on Today at 01:27:36 pm
Any idea why the sales notice says anyone with 1+ can register but I can only register people with full credits?

Quote from: DanK1456 on Today at 12:24:52 pm
It says at the side of each registration registration for supporters with x credits, so assuming theres a separate registration given for people on different numbers of credits. So if youve got 3 on your account but 2 on his account maybe you cant do them together because youre on different numbers. Seems a bit odd

Might be why, making it easier for themselves and a nightmare for us
Online Craig S

Re: Autocup
« Reply #7091 on: Today at 01:38:54 pm »
Quote from: Hij on Today at 01:27:36 pm
Any idea why the sales notice says anyone with 1+ can register but I can only register people with full credits?

You will need to log into the 1+ account and do it from there. You can not add them to a 2+ etc, registration, they will have a 1+ one in their ACS > Register page.
Offline Folkestonebaddie

Re: Autocup
« Reply #7092 on: Today at 01:41:14 pm »
Quote from: phil_1010 on Today at 12:25:24 pm
Thanks for this. The 'Auto Cup Schemes' was just blank for me when I accessed through tickets.liverpoolfc.com

Worked for me when I clicked via the link on https://www.liverpoolfc.com/tickets/tickets-availability for anyone else having the same problem as me.

Thank you for this had same issue but this worked up the reds
Offline John C

Re: Autocup
« Reply #7093 on: Today at 01:45:56 pm »
Every year (except when we're in the EL) I find it stressful going through the seat select process. Quite happy with what we have though.
Online DanK1456

Re: Autocup
« Reply #7094 on: Today at 02:01:32 pm »
Quote from: andy7616 on Today at 12:52:41 pm
When registering there is an option to save a date - says 2 August 8am-9.45am. But gives no other details.

Could that be the date to choose seats if successful?

Can't find this date mentioned anywhere else - would be annoying as we'll be going on our summer holiday at exactly that time!

On ticket availability page the cup schemes are put under the August tab, so it does point towards an August enrolment date.
Offline SuperStevieNicol

Re: Autocup
« Reply #7095 on: Today at 02:08:10 pm »
Quote from: John C on Today at 01:45:56 pm
Every year (except when we're in the EL) I find it stressful going through the seat select process. Quite happy with what we have though.
where do you go mate in the ticket section to pick your seat?
Online si999

Re: Autocup
« Reply #7096 on: Today at 02:20:47 pm »
Offline SuperStevieNicol

Re: Autocup
« Reply #7097 on: Today at 02:26:20 pm »
Offline 30fiver

Re: Autocup
« Reply #7098 on: Today at 03:15:00 pm »
Quote from: Hij on Today at 01:27:36 pm
Any idea why the sales notice says anyone with 1+ can register but I can only register people with full credits?

Ballots are done based on transaction numbers

So you can't enter with someone on less or more credits than yourself

It has always been like that with the ACS register your interest
Offline 30fiver

Re: Autocup
« Reply #7099 on: Today at 03:15:59 pm »
Never understand the rush to register for ballots when you have a few days to do it.

Did mine at half 2, in and out in 2 mins, no queues etc
Online Jon_YNWA82

Re: Autocup
« Reply #7100 on: Today at 03:32:05 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 03:15:59 pm
Never understand the rush to register for ballots when you have a few days to do it.

Did mine at half 2, in and out in 2 mins, no queues etc

To test how well the system runs based on smaller numbers compared to the bulk sales coming next month. 
Online NickoH

Re: Autocup
« Reply #7101 on: Today at 03:44:01 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 03:15:59 pm
Never understand the rush to register for ballots when you have a few days to do it.

It's piece of mind, one less thing to worry about and one less thing to forget at my age :)
