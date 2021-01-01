« previous next »
Offline Oh Campione

Re: Autocup
« Reply #7040 on: Today at 10:28:15 am »
I think this may be the worst experience I've had in terms of loading speed, errors and number of security verifications

28 minutes to register three people for each competition but finally sorted
« Last Edit: Today at 10:30:06 am by Oh Campione »
Online DelTrotter

Re: Autocup
« Reply #7041 on: Today at 10:30:26 am »
Page wouldnt even load at first, now been on 1 min remaining for about 8 mins, judging by this thread i have many more problems to come  ;D
Online Bapsandwaps

Re: Autocup
« Reply #7042 on: Today at 10:30:48 am »
I'm starting to think they do it on purpose for a laugh, monday morning just sitting back buzzing off the rawk fume.
Online redgriffin73

Re: Autocup
« Reply #7043 on: Today at 10:32:33 am »
I thought "oh they've made an improvement, putting the lead name already in the box to save time" - how naive I was to think they wouldn't manage to fuck up somewhere else along the way ;D
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Online DelTrotter

Re: Autocup
« Reply #7044 on: Today at 10:32:54 am »
Just got a our website is under maintenance message, what the fuck?
Online ChrisLFCKOP

Re: Autocup
« Reply #7045 on: Today at 10:33:59 am »
2 in the basket 1 to do...think may be best to check out now and come back for the last one
Offline Oh Campione

Re: Autocup
« Reply #7046 on: Today at 10:34:31 am »
I've just had my confirmation email through and that is formatted all wrong as well - have inserted a second email header halfway down the email (logos, address, transaction etc all repeated) - good process lads
Online redgriffin73

Re: Autocup
« Reply #7047 on: Today at 10:35:29 am »
Quote from: Oh Campione on Today at 10:34:31 am
I've just had my confirmation email through and that is formatted all wrong as well - have inserted a second email header halfway down the email (logos, address, transaction etc all repeated) - good process lads

I always get that if I'm buying a lot of tickets, it's like it's done to an A4 page format or something!
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Online DelTrotter

Re: Autocup
« Reply #7048 on: Today at 10:35:31 am »
Fuck this, I'll do it later before bed or something.
Offline AnfieldTipster

Re: Autocup
« Reply #7049 on: Today at 10:40:02 am »
It says my queue position is 98,079. There cant be that many people on it surely!?
Online Jon_YNWA82

Re: Autocup
« Reply #7050 on: Today at 10:41:42 am »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 10:32:54 am
Just got a our website is under maintenance message, what the fuck?
Got this as well after the website crashing on me first time around
Online redgriffin73

Re: Autocup
« Reply #7051 on: Today at 10:42:14 am »
FInally just completed after 40 minutes ;D
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline glasgowsmvp

Re: Autocup
« Reply #7052 on: Today at 10:44:10 am »
This is for a ballot isn't it it's not fastest auto cup first? It's not not working for me on my phone. I'll need to try when I'm at home.
Online redgriffin73

Re: Autocup
« Reply #7053 on: Today at 10:44:47 am »
Quote from: glasgowsmvp on Today at 10:44:10 am
This is for a ballot isn't it it's not fastest auto cup first? It's not not working for me on my phone. I'll need to try when I'm at home.

Yeah, just the registration thank God!
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Online Jm55

Re: Autocup
« Reply #7054 on: Today at 10:50:29 am »
How the fuck have I got a half an hour weight for this :lmao
Online Austinkopite4eva

Re: Autocup
« Reply #7055 on: Today at 10:50:44 am »
Nowt will load.. As soon as you select no. of tickets you want its just times out...
« Last Edit: Today at 10:54:40 am by Austinkopite4eva »
Offline PaulKS

Re: Autocup
« Reply #7056 on: Today at 11:01:50 am »
Wow, what a shit show

Given up with it, will do it when/if they finally fix the pile of crap

Embarrasing
Online Jm55

Re: Autocup
« Reply #7057 on: Today at 11:09:30 am »
Online DanK1456

Re: Autocup
« Reply #7058 on: Today at 11:10:57 am »
 :butt
Online banksybanks

Re: Autocup
« Reply #7059 on: Today at 11:11:35 am »
Think I've been in 3 separate queues in the last hour, with a ridiculous page load time on every page. Amazing UX

Can't wait for the actual sale!!
Online BigRed07

Re: Autocup
« Reply #7060 on: Today at 11:17:19 am »
Well if this is what its like just to register imagine what itll be like for sales  :no
Online DanK1456

Re: Autocup
« Reply #7061 on: Today at 11:18:47 am »
Quote from: BigRed07 on Today at 11:17:19 am
Well if this is what its like just to register imagine what itll be like for sales  :no

Will it be better when everyone gets a unique link?
