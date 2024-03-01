« previous next »
Author Topic: Autocup  (Read 524269 times)

Re: Autocup
« Reply #6880 on: March 1, 2024, 10:54:43 am »
I feel rather left out. I've just had a single payment debited today.
Re: Autocup
« Reply #6881 on: March 1, 2024, 11:08:50 am »
Yeah been charged 3 times as well. Surely they can't actually take the money?
Re: Autocup
« Reply #6882 on: March 1, 2024, 11:10:22 am »
mines been taken 4 times and i do 4 of us together  :no
Re: Autocup
« Reply #6883 on: March 1, 2024, 12:21:23 pm »
Contacted the club about it but they seem clueless. As if they haven't had loads of people asking them the same question today.
Re: Autocup
« Reply #6884 on: March 1, 2024, 01:46:22 pm »
Mine has now increased from 3 to 4 transactions. £320 my account thinks it's down. I know it's only pending but I'm going to have to contact them here to see what's going on
Re: Autocup
« Reply #6885 on: March 1, 2024, 01:48:21 pm »
Quote from: VVM on March  1, 2024, 01:46:22 pm
Mine has now increased from 3 to 4 transactions. £320 my account thinks it's down. I know it's only pending but I'm going to have to contact them here to see what's going on

They are playing dumb and asking for you to take screen shots to prove it.

They said they'd refund me but still seeing pending x 3 lots.
Re: Autocup
« Reply #6886 on: March 1, 2024, 01:50:29 pm »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on March  1, 2024, 01:48:21 pm
They are playing dumb and asking for you to take screen shots to prove it.

They said they'd refund me but still seeing pending x 3 lots.

My (and I imagine most) banking app prevents you from screenshotting, just flashes a black screen so not sure how I'll do that but I'll see what they say. 39 min wait for live chat.
Re: Autocup
« Reply #6887 on: March 1, 2024, 01:51:28 pm »
Quote from: VVM on March  1, 2024, 01:50:29 pm
My (and I imagine most) banking app prevents you from screenshotting, just flashes a black screen so not sure how I'll do that but I'll see what they say. 39 min wait for live chat.

Yeah same here. I had to take a picture on my laptop and send it to my phone.

Bloody ridiculous when they can obviously see how many times they've debited someone.

Re: Autocup
« Reply #6888 on: March 1, 2024, 03:17:18 pm »
Charged £40 for my autocup seat in lower Annie. Maybe Im getting 1.3 seats !!
Re: Autocup
« Reply #6889 on: March 1, 2024, 03:19:29 pm »
Quote from: Herzog93 on March  1, 2024, 03:17:18 pm
Charged £40 for my autocup seat in lower Annie. Maybe Im getting 1.3 seats !!

they are £40, its on the europe pricing page
Re: Autocup
« Reply #6890 on: March 1, 2024, 03:22:35 pm »
Quote from: Herzog93 on March  1, 2024, 03:17:18 pm
Charged £40 for my autocup seat in lower Annie. Maybe Im getting 1.3 seats !!

They are £5 more expensive than the group stage and will go up another £5 each round
Re: Autocup
« Reply #6891 on: March 1, 2024, 03:31:31 pm »
Thanks , I clearly didnt scroll down the prices page haha
Re: Autocup
« Reply #6892 on: March 1, 2024, 04:55:46 pm »
Messaged LFCHelp on twitter in the end. They said the funds will be released back into my account so Ill keep and eye on it
Re: Autocup
« Reply #6893 on: March 1, 2024, 06:26:22 pm »
4 has now reduced to 3, its a start
Re: Autocup
« Reply #6894 on: March 1, 2024, 06:59:51 pm »
Mine still pending for 3.

If it actually comes out I'll be really pissed off.

Pretty poor not to send an email out either to reassure fans as it's obviously affected a fair few.
Re: Autocup
« Reply #6895 on: March 1, 2024, 07:08:58 pm »
It wont come out

Its just like when your bank pends £100 when you fill your car up but only the amount you put in comes out
Re: Autocup
« Reply #6896 on: March 1, 2024, 07:18:34 pm »
Ive got 3 payments pending for 64£ each. Will it sort its self out? Normally have 2 tickets.
Re: Autocup
« Reply #6897 on: March 1, 2024, 07:20:00 pm »
Quote from: BigRed07 on March  1, 2024, 07:18:34 pm
Ive got 3 payments pending for 64£ each. Will it sort its self out? Normally have 2 tickets.

Yep. Will disappear soon enough, depends on your bank
Re: Autocup
« Reply #6898 on: March 1, 2024, 07:21:21 pm »
They charged me twice for the bulk sale once! But the second one never cleared, stayed pending then disapeared
Re: Autocup
« Reply #6899 on: March 1, 2024, 08:38:41 pm »
Quote from: scouser102002 on March  1, 2024, 07:08:58 pm
It wont come out

It’s just like when your bank pends £100 when you fill your car up but only the amount you put in comes out

I was charged three times for my one Sparta ticket - no “pending” transactions ever showed up.
Re: Autocup
« Reply #6900 on: March 1, 2024, 08:40:40 pm »
Quote from: J_Kopite on March  1, 2024, 08:38:41 pm
I was charged three times for my one Sparta ticket - no pending transactions ever showed up.

So did they refund you?
Re: Autocup
« Reply #6901 on: March 1, 2024, 09:31:02 pm »
£44 for europa league jesus
Re: Autocup
« Reply #6902 on: March 1, 2024, 10:21:45 pm »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on March  1, 2024, 08:40:40 pm
So did they refund you?

Not yet, quite busy today so was hoping theyd reach out - probably wishful thinking there ;D
Re: Autocup
« Reply #6903 on: March 1, 2024, 10:22:56 pm »
Quote from: The_Rebel on March  1, 2024, 09:31:02 pm
£44 for europa league jesus

Only potential semi final will be full price. Seems fair to me. It is round of 16, another increase for potential quarter then goes to full price for potential semi. I think Europa quarters and semis justify same as CL group games which are full price from the start
Re: Autocup
« Reply #6904 on: March 1, 2024, 10:28:51 pm »
Mines gone out totally random amount thats greater than the price I was expected for a single kop ticket. Very odd
Re: Autocup
« Reply #6905 on: March 2, 2024, 09:35:43 am »
The ticket office messes something up every single week. Without fail.

They are busy though  ;D
Re: Autocup
« Reply #6906 on: March 2, 2024, 10:10:52 am »
Quote from: Rodneyhide on March  2, 2024, 09:35:43 am
The ticket office messes something up every single week. Without fail.

They are busy though  ;D

Were all busy in our respective jobs, theres no excuse
Re: Autocup
« Reply #6907 on: March 2, 2024, 08:26:58 pm »
I was being sarcastic
Re: Autocup
« Reply #6908 on: Yesterday at 09:38:48 pm »
Quote from: Rodneyhide on March  2, 2024, 09:35:43 am
The ticket office messes something up every single week. Without fail.

They are busy though  ;D
The so called justification when that gets used, all the time, tickles me  ;D
Re: Autocup
« Reply #6909 on: Today at 08:47:41 am »
I've gone back up to 4 pending payments again. Ignoring the fact there are 4, it's a weird amount of time for it just to remain pending. Has anyone had the money properly taken yet?
Logged

Offline scouser102002

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,541
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Autocup
« Reply #6910 on: Today at 08:59:02 am »
Quote from: VVM on Today at 08:47:41 am
I've gone back up to 4 pending payments again. Ignoring the fact there are 4, it's a weird amount of time for it just to remain pending. Has anyone had the money properly taken yet?

They started taking payments a week ago, no? It would have come out now if it was going to.

Some banks keep things pending for 28 days before they disappear
Re: Autocup
« Reply #6911 on: Today at 09:35:23 am »
I'm not really sure what normally happens in my case as I've never paid this much attention. Worried now that something goes wrong, I end up paying nothing and lose my place on the autocup.
Re: Autocup
« Reply #6912 on: Today at 09:50:17 am »
Quote from: VVM on Today at 09:35:23 am
I'm not really sure what normally happens in my case as I've never paid this much attention. Worried now that something goes wrong, I end up paying nothing and lose my place on the autocup.

You won't. Confirmation emails will go out in next couple of days and if you don't get one your ticket will still be reserved to check out

And if that's the case it means that all of the pending payments will disappear.

But that is highly unlikely since the fact that you have pending payments means the club have successfully requested the money so one of them will clear probably today

Re: Autocup
« Reply #6913 on: Today at 09:54:42 am »
Quote from: scouser102002 on Today at 09:50:17 am
You won't. Confirmation emails will go out in next couple of days and if you don't get one your ticket will still be reserved to check out

And if that's the case it means that all of the pending payments will disappear.

But that is highly unlikely since the fact that you have pending payments means the club have successfully requested the money so one of them will clear probably today

That puts my mind at ease a bit, thanks
Re: Autocup
« Reply #6914 on: Today at 10:02:44 am »
Quote from: scouser102002 on Today at 08:59:02 am
They started taking payments a week ago, no? It would have come out now if it was going to.

Some banks keep things pending for 28 days before they disappear

Yes it's usually dependent on the bank. I won't use Starling for anything like this as they held a hotel charge for four weeks once.

For anything like that now I'll use a credit card as the funds arent my money
