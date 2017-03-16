Me and my son have FA Cup ACS tickets. Unfortunately it looks likely that my son will not be able to go to the next round as its midweek. Is there a way for his grandad to use the ticket (maybe by upgrading it from junior to senior)? I can't seem to find the answer on the club website. Thanks.
Sign grandad up for an account on the LFC ticketing site. You don't have to sign him up for a membership, he just needs an account and a supporter number. Whilst signed in as grandad, go over to the Family & Friends tab in the ticketing site and link yours and your sons account to grandad's using your supporter ID numbers and postcodes. Grandad needs to do this with his new account and has 14 days to do so, your son won't be able to do it from his account.
Once linked, go over to 'General NFC Pass' (still signed in as grandad) and follow the instructions to add one to his account and download it to his phone. Make sure he already has Google Wallet or Apple Wallet downloaded onto his phone so the pass shows up there. Once downloaded, it will show up in his wallet but it'll all be greyed out, won't have any game details on there.
Instructions here: https://www.liverpoolfc.com/nfc-guide
Once your son gets his ticket purchased via ACS. Sign in as your son, head over to Tickets and FORWARD the ticket to grandad. Grandad's account should be there if he's added him to F&F correctly. You can only forward a ticket as a General NFC pass if the system can see that this is downloaded on grandad's account, so it's paramount you follow the above instructions first.
Once forwarded successfully, refresh grandad's NFC pass and hey presto, doesn't have to do anything else. Doesn't have to pay the difference either - the club said they'd offer the option to do this but have never acted on it so you can successfully forward from Junior to Adult, Adult to Concession and vice versa without being penalised.
Hope that makes sense, let me know if you need any help.