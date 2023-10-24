I have 2 tickets for West Ham and am unable to use them because of a family event .

One was bought on auto cup on a ST and one was bought on an autocup on a member card

What I want to do is as follows.



Forward the ST ticket to a member who I have in my Friend and family

Then with my ST being blank ask my friend to transfer his members ticket to My ST

Then forward that ticket from my ST to another member



I have to use my ST as a pass through as the two members arent connected .



My nervousness is the recent batch of tickets that sound like they were cancelled - can anyone confirm that they were just cancelling tickets where people were buying in a members sale then forwarding , buying again and forwarding etc etc ?



Will I be ok doing what I intend ?