I have 2 tickets for West Ham and am unable to use them because of a family event .

One was bought on auto cup on a ST and one was bought on an autocup on a member card

What I want to do is as follows.



Forward the ST ticket to a member who I have in my Friend and family

Then with my ST being ‘blank’ ask my friend to transfer his members ticket to My ST

Then forward that ticket from my ST to another member



I have to use my ST as a pass through as the two members aren’t connected .



My nervousness is the recent batch of tickets that sound like they were cancelled - can anyone confirm that they were just cancelling tickets where people were buying in a members sale then forwarding , buying again and forwarding etc etc ?



Will I be ok doing what I intend ?