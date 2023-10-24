« previous next »
Offline TeddyTime33

Re: Autocup
« Reply #6800 on: October 24, 2023, 03:45:54 pm »
Quote from: Samgamble96 on October 24, 2023, 10:25:26 am
Does anyone know if you dont scan your ACS ticket do you lose the credit? My Mrs cant make it so I'm going alone but struggling to shift her ticket
no you don't lose credit
Offline ant

Re: Autocup
« Reply #6801 on: November 2, 2023, 12:27:01 pm »
any news on LASK payments yet please ?
Offline PaulKS

Re: Autocup
« Reply #6802 on: November 2, 2023, 03:11:09 pm »
Quote from: ant on November  2, 2023, 12:27:01 pm
any news on LASK payments yet please ?

Probs won't be for another 2 or 3 weeks

Didnt take Toulouse until a week before the game
Offline 30fiver

Re: Autocup
« Reply #6803 on: November 3, 2023, 02:45:00 pm »
LASK payments being taken from Monday 6th November
Offline anitrella

Re: Autocup
« Reply #6804 on: November 6, 2023, 03:10:00 pm »
LASK ACS failed, showing in my Monzo as attempted by LFC. How do I manually purchase it? Do I need to wait until all payments have been processed then itll show in my account?
Online ABJ

Re: Autocup
« Reply #6805 on: November 6, 2023, 04:28:19 pm »
Quote from: anitrella on November  6, 2023, 03:10:00 pm
LASK ACS failed, showing in my Monzo as attempted by LFC. How do I manually purchase it? Do I need to wait until all payments have been processed then itll show in my account?
It should show in your account now under 'reservations'
Offline alx

Re: Autocup
« Reply #6806 on: November 6, 2023, 08:23:20 pm »
A mate on ACS isn't sure can make the game and asked me if he'll get kicked out of ACS is he doesn't scan at turnstile... if i remember right on ACS you'll retain "the credit" if the payment is valid, regardless of attendance.
Did something change?
Offline anitrella

Re: Autocup
« Reply #6807 on: November 7, 2023, 04:48:45 am »
Quote from: ABJ on November  6, 2023, 04:28:19 pm
It should show in your account now under 'reservations'
cheers - I since put money into the account and club tried again and payment was successful.
Offline didopich

Re: Autocup
« Reply #6808 on: November 7, 2023, 01:53:53 pm »
Quote from: alx on November  6, 2023, 08:23:20 pm
A mate on ACS isn't sure can make the game and asked me if he'll get kicked out of ACS is he doesn't scan at turnstile... if i remember right on ACS you'll retain "the credit" if the payment is valid, regardless of attendance.
Did something change?
You don't lose credit in the auto regardless of what you do, but don't leave the seat empty you can forward it to someone who can go and still won't lose credit.
Offline jonnypb

Re: Autocup
« Reply #6809 on: November 7, 2023, 02:03:22 pm »
Quote from: alx on November  6, 2023, 08:23:20 pm
A mate on ACS isn't sure can make the game and asked me if he'll get kicked out of ACS is he doesn't scan at turnstile... if i remember right on ACS you'll retain "the credit" if the payment is valid, regardless of attendance.
Did something change?

Quote from: didopich on November  7, 2023, 01:53:53 pm
You don't lose credit in the auto regardless of what you do, but don't leave the seat empty you can forward it to someone who can go and still won't lose credit.

This.

Give it to a fellow red
Offline alx

Re: Autocup
« Reply #6810 on: November 7, 2023, 05:50:21 pm »
Ya of course, in our group i was the one who knew more stuff but with all the changes and rumors in the last years i no longer know what applies and what not :))
(He wants to fwd it, somehow he was afraid if the recipient doesn't attend).
Offline Smudge

Re: Autocup
« Reply #6811 on: November 8, 2023, 09:37:06 am »
They don't hang about
Offline Shanklygates

Re: Autocup
« Reply #6812 on: November 8, 2023, 08:32:31 pm »
If  your payment fails and you don't go, do you get kicked out of all 3 comps or just that one?

I had fraudulent transactions on my account last week and was sent a new credit card. I have a PA tkt on my disabled ST but he can't make the WH date so I haven't update the card on the CC ACS, but I have for EL & FAC.  LASK has been taken ok but if I don't go to WH, will I be kicked out for Europe & FAC, or would I need to buy a WH tkt and waste it to stay in the others? I've never been in this position b4 (newly disabled) and not sure what to so.

Thanks v much
Online LFCStuart

Re: Autocup
« Reply #6813 on: November 8, 2023, 09:54:43 pm »
Quote from: Shanklygates on November  8, 2023, 08:32:31 pm
If  your payment fails and you don't go, do you get kicked out of all 3 comps or just that one?

I had fraudulent transactions on my account last week and was sent a new credit card. I have a PA tkt on my disabled ST but he can't make the WH date so I haven't update the card on the CC ACS, but I have for EL & FAC.  LASK has been taken ok but if I don't go to WH, will I be kicked out for Europe & FAC, or would I need to buy a WH tkt and waste it to stay in the others? I've never been in this position b4 (newly disabled) and not sure what to so.

Thanks v much

As far as I know each competition is separate so you won't be kicked out of all 3 if you miss one game in one competition. 

In 2019, I was removed from the League Cup scheme as I was on holiday at the time of the Arsenal game and couldn't go (as it turned out we lost at Villa in the next round so no real loss apart from the match credit but by the time the ACS re-opened after COVID it dropped to all Members and I got back in).
Offline WelshBorderRed

Re: Autocup
« Reply #6814 on: November 9, 2023, 12:02:08 am »
Not sure whether I will be able to attend the West Ham QF the week before Christmas?

WouldI be able to forward or distribute the ticket to someone not on my F&F list please?

Or is there another way I could do it?
Offline Shanklygates

Re: Autocup
« Reply #6815 on: November 9, 2023, 04:50:24 am »
Quote from: LFCStuart on November  8, 2023, 09:54:43 pm
As far as I know each competition is separate so you won't be kicked out of all 3 if you miss one game in one competition. 

In 2019, I was removed from the League Cup scheme as I was on holiday at the time of the Arsenal game and couldn't go (as it turned out we lost at Villa in the next round so no real loss apart from the match credit but by the time the ACS re-opened after COVID it dropped to all Members and I got back in).
Thanks Stuart, that is really helpful, and good to know. Next season I think I'll prob just do the European ACS.
Offline Samgamble96

Re: Autocup
« Reply #6816 on: November 9, 2023, 11:19:01 am »
Quote from: WelshBorderRed on November  9, 2023, 12:02:08 am
Not sure whether I will be able to attend the West Ham QF the week before Christmas?

WouldI be able to forward or distribute the ticket to someone not on my F&F list please?

Or is there another way I could do it?

Morning mate, if they create a general admin pass they can add F&F for up to 14 days after and then you can distribute to them then. They need to download the NFC pass once created an account as well
Offline WelshBorderRed

Re: Autocup
« Reply #6817 on: November 9, 2023, 01:26:05 pm »
Quote from: Samgamble96 on November  9, 2023, 11:19:01 am
Morning mate, if they create a general admin pass they can add F&F for up to 14 days after and then you can distribute to them then. They need to download the NFC pass once created an account as well

Fantastic - thanks for the reply.

Have to say I didn't realise about the 14 day cut off though? They created the accounts last night so I'll get them to add me and my lad to their F&Fs list.
Offline Oh Come Let Us Adore Them

Re: Autocup
« Reply #6818 on: Yesterday at 05:28:22 pm »
Any guesses as to how many games will be needed for the European autocup next season presuming a decent run in this years?
Offline Oh Campione

Re: Autocup
« Reply #6819 on: Today at 10:16:08 am »
Quote from: Oh Come Let Us Adore Them on Yesterday at 05:28:22 pm
Any guesses as to how many games will be needed for the European autocup next season presuming a decent run in this years?

All of them is usually the way for the European autocup but may be slightly less with the upper Anfield Road open
Online eoa106

Re: Autocup
« Reply #6820 on: Today at 10:53:13 am »
Bit of an odd one - wondering if anyone's experienced this: My mate and I have two auto-cup seats together in Europe. The option to "Distribute" is active for me for Lask, but for my mate "Distribute" is disabled and he can only "Forward". Anyone encountered this or knows what might be going on?
Online swoopy

Re: Autocup
« Reply #6821 on: Today at 10:56:12 am »
Quote from: eoa106 on Today at 10:53:13 am
Bit of an odd one - wondering if anyone's experienced this: My mate and I have two auto-cup seats together in Europe. The option to "Distribute" is active for me for Lask, but for my mate "Distribute" is disabled and he can only "Forward". Anyone encountered this or knows what might be going on?

Yes. They've enabled distributing, even though they're not supposed to have enabled it. And they say you can't distribute cup games. Even though plenty of people have been able to do it since this system was introduced. But you definitely can't do it.

You're supposed to only be able to forward cup games.
