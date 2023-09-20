I am a ST holder. I always choose ACS every season. This season, I have messed up and only realised yesterday that I do not have it on League Cup, FA Cup or Europa.
I remember getting an email in late July saying If you are not already enrolled in the ACS
and it then gave you a link to register. As far as I was concerned, I had. I am pretty certain that I checked at the time too and I had got it. I now think that, maybe, I was looking at last years ACS details.
I have just been to the TO and the person there does not have the authority to put me back on ACS. Her manager isnt there so shell email me back tomorrow. I sense that I was being fobbed off and that theyll just say No.
I know of two mates who have had this issue over the last 4 or 5 years. Both of whom did get ACS added.
Has anyone got any experience of a STH who inadvertently didnt add ACS by mistake this season please?