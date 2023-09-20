« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 164 165 166 167 168 [169]   Go Down

Author Topic: Autocup  (Read 481208 times)

Offline red_Mark1980

  • Wool ginger runner
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,072
  • J.F.T.97
Re: Autocup
« Reply #6720 on: September 20, 2023, 10:32:41 am »
Mine for my mates ticket has just been processed.

If the payment doesn't get taken when you log in the ticket is sat in your basket presumably early tomorrow is a good time to check
Logged

Offline Samgamble96

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 120
  • Nat Phillips in the air!!!
Re: Autocup
« Reply #6721 on: September 20, 2023, 10:51:08 am »
Quote from: Claire. on September 20, 2023, 10:30:55 am
If there's nothing in Reservations then just wait it out, my europa was taken an hour ago but the LC one wasn't taken until dinner time on the last day.


Thanks for that Star as always
Logged

Offline Hij

  • Literally Custom-titlely neglected for literally over a decade, Ruud.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,814
  • Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 97.
    • Grime Forum
Re: Autocup
« Reply #6722 on: September 20, 2023, 12:16:49 pm »
Anyone able to forward yet?

Edit: For Leicester.
« Last Edit: September 20, 2023, 05:00:43 pm by Hij »
Logged
Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 97. Justice for the Survivors.

Istanbul 2005. Athens 2007. Basel 2016. Kiev 2018. Madrid 2019.

Offline jonnypb

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,308
  • JFT97
Re: Autocup
« Reply #6723 on: September 20, 2023, 02:07:24 pm »
Quote from: Samgamble96 on September 20, 2023, 10:24:44 am
Has anyone not had their ACS payment taken for the first Europa game yet? Mine has been taken but my partners has not been taken, what happens if the payment isnt taken by tomorrow?

One the payment run has finished you'll get an email telling you that the payment was either successful or not.  If it wasn't successful it will tell you what to do.
Logged

Online walterwhite

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 560
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Autocup
« Reply #6724 on: September 20, 2023, 02:11:55 pm »
Quote from: Samgamble96 on September 20, 2023, 10:24:44 am
Has anyone not had their ACS payment taken for the first Europa game yet? Mine has been taken but my partners has not been taken, what happens if the payment isnt taken by tomorrow?

Mine was only taken about an hour ago
Logged

Offline Samgamble96

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 120
  • Nat Phillips in the air!!!
Re: Autocup
« Reply #6725 on: September 20, 2023, 02:21:24 pm »
Quote from: Samgamble96 on September 20, 2023, 10:51:08 am

Thanks for that Star as always

All done now  ;D
Logged

Online keano7

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,827
  • Alonso follows it in!
Re: Autocup
« Reply #6726 on: September 20, 2023, 05:45:18 pm »
Quote from: Hij on September 20, 2023, 12:16:49 pm
Anyone able to forward yet?

Edit: For Leicester.
Not yet. I always thought it was a week before the match.
Logged
"Can't wait for this one me mates picking me up in a van"

Offline Hij

  • Literally Custom-titlely neglected for literally over a decade, Ruud.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,814
  • Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 97.
    • Grime Forum
Re: Autocup
« Reply #6727 on: September 20, 2023, 06:42:02 pm »
Quote from: keano7 on September 20, 2023, 05:45:18 pm
Not yet. I always thought it was a week before the match.
Ok will keep checking, got a few to get moved just getting ducks in order- thanks mate.
Logged
Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 97. Justice for the Survivors.

Istanbul 2005. Athens 2007. Basel 2016. Kiev 2018. Madrid 2019.

Offline Red_Irishman

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,416
  • "Absolutely Bobbins"
Re: Autocup
« Reply #6728 on: September 20, 2023, 07:42:52 pm »
Will the option to distribute become available? It seemed to be briefly available earlier, not its gone. Forward button is accessible but the pop up box forward button is still greyed out.
Logged
If Everton were playing down the bottom of my garden, I'd draw the curtains. - Bill Shankly 1913 - 1981

Offline mattyyt

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 284
  • He drinks sangria
Re: Autocup
« Reply #6729 on: September 21, 2023, 12:09:43 am »
Could always go the game if not; we all knew when this game would probably be when signing up for ACS
Logged

Offline Red_Irishman

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,416
  • "Absolutely Bobbins"
Re: Autocup
« Reply #6730 on: September 21, 2023, 07:06:09 am »
Quote from: mattyyt on September 21, 2023, 12:09:43 am
Could always go the game if not; we all knew when this game would probably be when signing up for ACS

Come on pal, give me a break. I hate this kind of stuff on here, cant even ask a question some times. I get over as much as I can, and in this case I just cant. So my mate and his kids are taking them and I want to make sure they can get them.

Really unhelpful.


Logged
If Everton were playing down the bottom of my garden, I'd draw the curtains. - Bill Shankly 1913 - 1981

Online SnowGoon

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 279
  • Roberto Baggio: The Divine Ponytail
Re: Autocup
« Reply #6731 on: September 21, 2023, 08:24:17 am »
Quote from: Red_Irishman on September 20, 2023, 07:42:52 pm
Will the option to distribute become available? It seemed to be briefly available earlier, not its gone. Forward button is accessible but the pop up box forward button is still greyed out.

It should be working but it's quite hit and miss when its highlighted to select
Logged
Eeeeeeeeeegor!

Offline Samgamble96

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 120
  • Nat Phillips in the air!!!
Re: Autocup
« Reply #6732 on: September 21, 2023, 08:40:20 am »
Quote from: Red_Irishman on September 21, 2023, 07:06:09 am
Come on pal, give me a break. I hate this kind of stuff on here, cant even ask a question some times. I get over as much as I can, and in this case I just cant. So my mate and his kids are taking them and I want to make sure they can get them.

Really unhelpful.

Agree, just here to ask questions and help people out! Sometimes genuine fans cannot make it regardless of the team whos playing
Logged

Offline Hij

  • Literally Custom-titlely neglected for literally over a decade, Ruud.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,814
  • Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 97.
    • Grime Forum
Re: Autocup
« Reply #6733 on: September 21, 2023, 08:47:53 am »
Quote from: mattyyt on September 21, 2023, 12:09:43 am
Could always go the game if not; we all knew when this game would probably be when signing up for ACS
I am actually attending myself, I just sort all the spares out for others.
Logged
Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 97. Justice for the Survivors.

Istanbul 2005. Athens 2007. Basel 2016. Kiev 2018. Madrid 2019.

Offline RainbowFlick

  • The Test Ticket Tout. Head of the RAWK Vice Squad.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,176
Re: Autocup
« Reply #6734 on: September 21, 2023, 12:19:04 pm »
if you're 13+ we still have the two 'distribute' options for the season. might need to use it for LASK at home (pending travel plans). if i remember right, the two distributes can be used on cup games too, right? it'll leave me with 1 distribute which i probably won't need

live chat last season seemed to think we'd all lose our credits if we did it. never actually needed to in the end, but didn't fill me with hope
« Last Edit: September 21, 2023, 12:21:22 pm by RainbowFlick »
Logged
YNWA.

Offline BigRed07

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 62
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Autocup
« Reply #6735 on: September 21, 2023, 12:50:52 pm »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on September 21, 2023, 12:19:04 pm
if you're 13+ we still have the two 'distribute' options for the season. might need to use it for LASK at home (pending travel plans). if i remember right, the two distributes can be used on cup games too, right? it'll leave me with 1 distribute which i probably won't need

live chat last season seemed to think we'd all lose our credits if we did it. never actually needed to in the end, but didn't fill me with hope

I distributed cup tickets last season and still distributed 2 league games. Been ok this season for the cup so must not have lost the credits.
Logged

Offline anfieldash

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 594
Re: Autocup
« Reply #6736 on: September 21, 2023, 01:38:12 pm »
Quote from: BigRed07 on September 21, 2023, 12:50:52 pm
I distributed cup tickets last season and still distributed 2 league games. Been ok this season for the cup so must not have lost the credits.

Same with one of our lads. Think its 2 league games without losing credit, plus any cup games without losing credit where it shows as available to distribute. However to be safe just forward the cup games if you can.
Logged

Offline Vauxy head red

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 121
Re: Autocup
« Reply #6737 on: September 21, 2023, 03:38:06 pm »
My reassigned Upper Anfield Road ticket for Europa is right in top corner of Main Stand. Ill be right next to the £9s  ::)
Logged

Offline Kozmapolitan

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 37
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Autocup
« Reply #6738 on: September 21, 2023, 03:44:11 pm »
I've got two tickets, side by side, in the EL Autocup. For one ticket, the money has been taken (no issues) but for the other it hasn't (both coming out of the same bank account) and is just showing up in reservations. In reservations, it looks like I can tick the box and then pay and it counts as 1 forward (of the 3 allowed) effectively to the ticket owner (which is odd). Should I just sit and wait or forward it to myself? I don't understand why this just hasn't gone through automatically.

Any thoughts appreciated.
Logged

Offline redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,745
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Autocup
« Reply #6739 on: September 21, 2023, 03:57:59 pm »
Got my EL confirmation email through just now.
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline courty61

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,863
  • Never Buy The S*n
Re: Autocup
« Reply #6740 on: September 21, 2023, 04:02:22 pm »
Quote from: Vauxy head red on September 21, 2023, 03:38:06 pm
My reassigned Upper Anfield Road ticket for Europa is right in top corner of Main Stand. I’ll be right next to the £9s  ::)

Same. Well close. In U2 not U1 or U9. But row 89.

£33 quid though so fair play for the club for knocking down the price for the EL
Logged
77, 78, 81, 84, 05, 19

Offline The_Rebel

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 489
Re: Autocup
« Reply #6741 on: September 21, 2023, 04:07:50 pm »
Quote from: courty61 on September 21, 2023, 04:02:22 pm
Same. Well close. In U2 not U1 or U9. But row 89.

£33 quid though so fair play for the club for knocking down the price for the EL

same and same, row 69 in U1 , £38, bit annoying really
Logged
"If Everton were playing at the bottom of the garden, I'd pull the curtains"

Offline devilfysh

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 161
  • .
Re: Autocup
« Reply #6742 on: September 21, 2023, 04:17:32 pm »
I'm on holiday when Toulouse game on, got me and my 2 lads on the autocup.  My mate and his son are on my F&F and would he would like to take his dad also who doesn't have an account or membership.  Is this going to be possible as members can't add anyone on now since 31 Aug.  (I know season ticket holders can)
Logged

Online walterwhite

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 560
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Autocup
« Reply #6743 on: September 21, 2023, 05:02:01 pm »
Quote from: devilfysh on September 21, 2023, 04:17:32 pm
I'm on holiday when Toulouse game on, got me and my 2 lads on the autocup.  My mate and his son are on my F&F and would he would like to take his dad also who doesn't have an account or membership.  Is this going to be possible as members can't add anyone on now since 31 Aug.  (I know season ticket holders can)

Create a free membership you'll have 2 weeks to add the accounts you need and forward to that
Logged

Offline devilfysh

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 161
  • .
Re: Autocup
« Reply #6744 on: September 21, 2023, 05:36:09 pm »
Quote from: walterwhite on September 21, 2023, 05:02:01 pm
Create a free membership you'll have 2 weeks to add the accounts you need and forward to that

Ah good. Thanks will try that
Logged

Offline Danny Boys Dad

  • Errol Flynn when he's had a few
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,057
  • Now listen here son
Re: Autocup
« Reply #6745 on: September 21, 2023, 10:11:46 pm »
Apologies if this has been asked and answered but Ive looked back a few pages and cant see it.

If an ST on the ACS sells a ticket via the ticket exchange, are they removed from the ACS for the rest of that season or do they stay in?

Europa fixtures werent kind, clashed with a trip already booked a long time ago.

Thanks in advance
Logged
Legacy fan

Offline jonnypb

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,308
  • JFT97
Re: Autocup
« Reply #6746 on: September 21, 2023, 10:29:17 pm »
Quote from: Danny Boys Dad on September 21, 2023, 10:11:46 pm
Apologies if this has been asked and answered but Ive looked back a few pages and cant see it.

If an ST on the ACS sells a ticket via the ticket exchange, are they removed from the ACS for the rest of that season or do they stay in?

Europa fixtures werent kind, clashed with a trip already booked a long time ago.

Thanks in advance

Don't know about Ticket Exchange, but if you have someone who you can forward it to you retain the credit for ACS games.

FAQs for the Ticket exchange and forwarding are here.

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/tickets/ticket-forwarding-and-ticket-exchange-faq-s

Quote
Is the Ticket Forwarding scheme the same for Premier League and cup competitions?

Yes, the ticket forwarding facility is in place for both home Premier League and home Cup competitions.  For season 23/24 cup credits will not be transferred or lost for home Cup games, they will stay with the supporter who purchased them.
Logged

Offline Scorpioxx

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 51
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Autocup
« Reply #6747 on: September 21, 2023, 10:31:12 pm »
Quote from: Danny Boys Dad on September 21, 2023, 10:11:46 pm
Apologies if this has been asked and answered but Ive looked back a few pages and cant see it.

If an ST on the ACS sells a ticket via the ticket exchange, are they removed from the ACS for the rest of that season or do they stay in?

Europa fixtures werent kind, clashed with a trip already booked a long time ago.

Thanks in advance

No Ticket Exchange for Cup Games I believe
Logged

Offline KaiNo7

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 269
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Autocup
« Reply #6748 on: September 22, 2023, 07:21:48 pm »
Quote from: walterwhite on September 21, 2023, 05:02:01 pm
Create a free membership you'll have 2 weeks to add the accounts you need and forward to that

Interested in this possibility, how do they create a free membership. Also do they just add myself to their friends, as I cant after 31st august. Also they can get a NFC pass after 31st August?

Thanks
Logged

Online SnowGoon

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 279
  • Roberto Baggio: The Divine Ponytail
Re: Autocup
« Reply #6749 on: September 22, 2023, 07:27:41 pm »
Quote from: KaiNo7 on September 22, 2023, 07:21:48 pm

Interested in this possibility, how do they create a free membership. Also do they just add myself to their friends, as I cant after 31st august. Also they can get a NFC pass after 31st August?

Thanks

Just create a new account, this gives 2 weeks to add f&f, then download the free general admission NFC pass.

They then add f&f to that account and you transfer tickets.
Logged
Eeeeeeeeeegor!

Offline storkfoot

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 427
Re: Autocup
« Reply #6750 on: Yesterday at 10:46:51 am »
I am a ST holder. I always choose ACS every season. This season, I have messed up and only realised yesterday that I do not have it on League Cup, FA Cup or Europa.

I remember getting an email in late July saying If you are not already enrolled in the ACS and it then gave you a link to register. As far as I was concerned, I had. I am pretty certain that I checked at the time too and I had got it. I now think that, maybe, I was looking at last years ACS details.

I have just been to the TO and the person there does not have the authority to put me back on ACS. Her manager isnt there so shell email me back tomorrow. I sense that I was being fobbed off and that theyll just say No.

I know of two mates who have had this issue over the last 4 or 5 years. Both of whom did get ACS added.

Has anyone got any experience of a STH who inadvertently didnt add ACS by mistake this season please?
Logged

Offline loveisreal

  • manloveisrealtoo. Takin' Bascombe to taskombe.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 591
Re: Autocup
« Reply #6751 on: Yesterday at 12:55:01 pm »
Anyone waiting to payments to be taken still for weds?
Logged

Offline redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,745
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Autocup
« Reply #6752 on: Yesterday at 01:22:58 pm »
Quote from: loveisreal on Yesterday at 12:55:01 pm
Anyone waiting to payments to be taken still for weds?

It should definitely have been taken for Leicester, they've taken the EL game since then. Have you tried logging on to see if it's in your basket to buy? Have you had an email confirming payment or failed payment?
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline jonnypb

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,308
  • JFT97
Re: Autocup
« Reply #6753 on: Yesterday at 02:19:45 pm »
Quote from: loveisreal on Yesterday at 12:55:01 pm
Anyone waiting to payments to be taken still for weds?

Did you have an email saying that your payment had either been successful or not?  Emails are sent out to everyone on the ACS after the payment run has finished.  If the payment has failed then you'll have so long to log into your account and purchase the ticket.  As mentioned above, log into your account and have a look.
Logged

Offline RainbowFlick

  • The Test Ticket Tout. Head of the RAWK Vice Squad.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,176
Re: Autocup
« Reply #6754 on: Today at 10:28:19 am »
Quote from: anfieldash on September 21, 2023, 01:38:12 pm
Same with one of our lads. Think its 2 league games without losing credit, plus any cup games without losing credit where it shows as available to distribute. However to be safe just forward the cup games if you can.

wouldn't 'forward' just mean you lose the credit for cup games? seems a little unclear

ah, edit. this explains it. weird they've made it easier?

Quote from: jonnypb on September 21, 2023, 10:29:17 pm
Don't know about Ticket Exchange, but if you have someone who you can forward it to you retain the credit for ACS games.

FAQs for the Ticket exchange and forwarding are here.

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/tickets/ticket-forwarding-and-ticket-exchange-faq-s
Logged
YNWA.

Offline storkfoot

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 427
Re: Autocup
« Reply #6755 on: Today at 09:04:55 pm »
Quote from: storkfoot on Yesterday at 10:46:51 am
I am a ST holder. I always choose ACS every season. This season, I have messed up and only realised yesterday that I do not have it on League Cup, FA Cup or Europa.

I remember getting an email in late July saying If you are not already enrolled in the ACS and it then gave you a link to register. As far as I was concerned, I had. I am pretty certain that I checked at the time too and I had got it. I now think that, maybe, I was looking at last years ACS details.

I have just been to the TO and the person there does not have the authority to put me back on ACS. Her manager isnt there so shell email me back tomorrow. I sense that I was being fobbed off and that theyll just say No.

I know of two mates who have had this issue over the last 4 or 5 years. Both of whom did get ACS added.

Has anyone got any experience of a STH who inadvertently didnt add ACS by mistake this season please?

The Ticket Office have added ACS to my ST.
Logged

Offline jimbo196843

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 827
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Autocup
« Reply #6756 on: Today at 09:19:12 pm »
On your NFC pass should there be some kind of QR code to scan at the turnstile?
Logged

Online swoopy

  • not a mod. At all. Like ever. And certainly not on the ticket board that's for sure. Not for want of trying. Can't spell Irmingham either.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,886
Re: Autocup
« Reply #6757 on: Today at 10:29:28 pm »
Quote from: jimbo196843 on Today at 09:19:12 pm
On your NFC pass should there be some kind of QR code to scan at the turnstile?

No. You scan the back of your phone the same as you'd use for Apple / Google Pay
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 164 165 166 167 168 [169]   Go Up
« previous next »
 