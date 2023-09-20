I am a ST holder. I always choose ACS every season. This season, I have messed up and only realised yesterday that I do not have it on League Cup, FA Cup or Europa.



I remember getting an email in late July saying If you are not already enrolled in the ACS  and it then gave you a link to register. As far as I was concerned, I had. I am pretty certain that I checked at the time too and I had got it. I now think that, maybe, I was looking at last years ACS details.



I have just been to the TO and the person there does not have the authority to put me back on ACS. Her manager isnt there so shell email me back tomorrow. I sense that I was being fobbed off and that theyll just say No.



I know of two mates who have had this issue over the last 4 or 5 years. Both of whom did get ACS added.



Has anyone got any experience of a STH who inadvertently didnt add ACS by mistake this season please?