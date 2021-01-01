« previous next »
Author Topic: Autocup  (Read 478704 times)

red_Mark1980

Re: Autocup
Reply #6720 on: Yesterday at 10:32:41 am
Mine for my mates ticket has just been processed.

If the payment doesn't get taken when you log in the ticket is sat in your basket presumably early tomorrow is a good time to check
Samgamble96

Re: Autocup
Reply #6721 on: Yesterday at 10:51:08 am
Quote from: Claire. on Yesterday at 10:30:55 am
If there's nothing in Reservations then just wait it out, my europa was taken an hour ago but the LC one wasn't taken until dinner time on the last day.


Thanks for that Star as always
Hij

Re: Autocup
Reply #6722 on: Yesterday at 12:16:49 pm
Anyone able to forward yet?

Edit: For Leicester.
jonnypb

Re: Autocup
Reply #6723 on: Yesterday at 02:07:24 pm
Quote from: Samgamble96 on Yesterday at 10:24:44 am
Has anyone not had their ACS payment taken for the first Europa game yet? Mine has been taken but my partners has not been taken, what happens if the payment isnt taken by tomorrow?

One the payment run has finished you'll get an email telling you that the payment was either successful or not.  If it wasn't successful it will tell you what to do.
walterwhite

Re: Autocup
Reply #6724 on: Yesterday at 02:11:55 pm
Quote from: Samgamble96 on Yesterday at 10:24:44 am
Has anyone not had their ACS payment taken for the first Europa game yet? Mine has been taken but my partners has not been taken, what happens if the payment isnt taken by tomorrow?

Mine was only taken about an hour ago
Samgamble96

Re: Autocup
Reply #6725 on: Yesterday at 02:21:24 pm
Quote from: Samgamble96 on Yesterday at 10:51:08 am

Thanks for that Star as always

All done now  ;D
keano7

Re: Autocup
Reply #6726 on: Yesterday at 05:45:18 pm
Quote from: Hij on Yesterday at 12:16:49 pm
Anyone able to forward yet?

Edit: For Leicester.
Not yet. I always thought it was a week before the match.
Hij

Re: Autocup
Reply #6727 on: Yesterday at 06:42:02 pm
Quote from: keano7 on Yesterday at 05:45:18 pm
Not yet. I always thought it was a week before the match.
Ok will keep checking, got a few to get moved just getting ducks in order- thanks mate.
Red_Irishman

Re: Autocup
Reply #6728 on: Yesterday at 07:42:52 pm
Will the option to distribute become available? It seemed to be briefly available earlier, not its gone. Forward button is accessible but the pop up box forward button is still greyed out.
mattyyt

Re: Autocup
Reply #6729 on: Today at 12:09:43 am
Could always go the game if not; we all knew when this game would probably be when signing up for ACS
