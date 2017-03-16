« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 163 164 165 166 167 [168]   Go Down

Author Topic: Autocup  (Read 477415 times)

Offline RebeccaLFC

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 543
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Autocup
« Reply #6680 on: September 12, 2023, 08:02:46 pm »
How awks is this: Ive messaged and asked the lads to pay me for the 3 ACS coming out and theyve read and blanked it haha! This is why its no good buying everyones if they dont transfer.
Logged

Online tasmichkata

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 193
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Autocup
« Reply #6681 on: September 12, 2023, 08:17:23 pm »
Congratulations, you have just been scammed  8)
Logged

Online red_Mark1980

  • Wool ginger runner
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,069
  • J.F.T.97
Re: Autocup
« Reply #6682 on: September 13, 2023, 08:58:28 am »
Quote from: RebeccaLFC on September 12, 2023, 08:02:46 pm
How awks is this: Ive messaged and asked the lads to pay me for the 3 ACS coming out and theyve read and blanked it haha! This is why its no good buying everyones if they dont transfer.

These people you know presumably?
Logged

Offline Danny Boy

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,103
Re: Autocup
« Reply #6683 on: September 13, 2023, 02:18:41 pm »
I've had the money debited from my account for Leicester but no confirmation email and it's not showing in my account as of yet

Anyone else in the same position?
Logged

Online Samgamble96

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 114
  • Nat Phillips in the air!!!
Re: Autocup
« Reply #6684 on: September 13, 2023, 02:33:55 pm »
Quote from: Danny Boy on September 13, 2023, 02:18:41 pm
I've had the money debited from my account for Leicester but no confirmation email and it's not showing in my account as of yet

Anyone else in the same position?

Yeah same with me but it probably wont show until the week before :)
Logged

Offline Danny Boy

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,103
Re: Autocup
« Reply #6685 on: September 13, 2023, 03:09:23 pm »
Quote from: Samgamble96 on September 13, 2023, 02:33:55 pm
Yeah same with me but it probably wont show until the week before :)

I've been on ACS for years and never once had this
Logged

Offline anfieldpurch

  • Simple
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,985
  • Justice for the 96!!
Re: Autocup
« Reply #6686 on: September 13, 2023, 03:39:03 pm »
Quote from: Danny Boy on September 13, 2023, 02:18:41 pm
I've had the money debited from my account for Leicester but no confirmation email and it's not showing in my account as of yet

Anyone else in the same position?
This is always the case with ACS... the money goes in pending during the payment run and then usually 2 days or so after the last payment run you'll get an email to confirm success.
Logged
Proud father to Riley James Lucas 16/3/17

Offline dobbouk

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,016
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Autocup
« Reply #6687 on: September 13, 2023, 11:55:52 pm »
Feels much slower processing Autocup than usual.
Logged

Offline RebeccaLFC

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 543
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Autocup
« Reply #6688 on: September 14, 2023, 07:08:04 am »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on September 13, 2023, 08:58:28 am
These people you know presumably?

Haha yeah cousins and uncles but all in much richer jobs than me 🤣🤣🤣
Logged

Online red_Mark1980

  • Wool ginger runner
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,069
  • J.F.T.97
Re: Autocup
« Reply #6689 on: September 14, 2023, 07:36:40 am »
Quote from: RebeccaLFC on September 14, 2023, 07:08:04 am
Haha yeah cousins and uncles but all in much richer jobs than me 🤣🤣🤣

I'm lucky in that my mates are all on the ball with stuff like that. Shop them to the other family members 😁
Logged

Offline Rhi

  • Rhisuscitated
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,851
Re: Autocup
« Reply #6690 on: September 14, 2023, 08:40:25 am »
Quote from: RebeccaLFC on September 12, 2023, 08:02:46 pm
How awks is this: Ive messaged and asked the lads to pay me for the 3 ACS coming out and theyve read and blanked it haha! This is why its no good buying everyones if they dont transfer.

My brother does this every year for every game. We should just stop sorting them to be honest!

Next time youre all together, log in to your account and get them to put in their card details for their ticket - thats what Ive done now.
Logged
Above all, I would like to be remembered as a man who was selfless, who strove and worried so that others could share the glory, and who built up a family of people who could hold their heads up high and say 'We're Liverpool'. - Bill Shankly

Offline ant

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,252
  • Spread the faith - YNWA !!!
    • OLSC - France
Re: Autocup
« Reply #6691 on: September 14, 2023, 10:38:08 am »
my payment for foxes is taken in my bank account but nothing showing on lfc account so asked lfc live chat and joan said confirmation emails are being sent out soon if payment has been taken.

lfc account will be updated soon as well - ynwa
Logged
www.liverpoolfrance.com - The home of Liverpool fans in France.

Get down to 1 of our 2 pubs in Paris, Lush Bar or Kop Bar, for all the Red's games on the tele :
http://www.liverpoolfrance.com/ou-voir-les-reds/

TRADE COUNT WHEN WE HAD A TICKET EXCHANGE : 24

Online FaitAccompli

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 540
Re: Autocup
« Reply #6692 on: September 14, 2023, 01:24:50 pm »
Just had my confirmation email.
Logged

Online Thomas

  • Doubting
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,340
Re: Autocup
« Reply #6693 on: September 14, 2023, 02:01:55 pm »
ACS payment failed, if you don't attend/pay for this game do you get jibed off the ACS in future rounds?
Logged
We're the kings of Europe, the pride of Merseyside, we'll fight for no surrender, we'll fight for Shankly's pride.

Offline Divock

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 99
Re: Autocup
« Reply #6694 on: September 14, 2023, 03:16:25 pm »
Quote from: Thomas on September 14, 2023, 02:01:55 pm
ACS payment failed, if you don't attend/pay for this game do you get jibed off the ACS in future rounds?

Yes. Buy the ticket if you want to stay on the ACS. If you go into your account and go to "Reservations", you should be able to buy your ticket from there.
Logged

Offline 6 Euros

  • Soon to be worth about a tenner!
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 399
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Autocup
« Reply #6695 on: September 15, 2023, 12:17:25 pm »
So if I manage to change my seat in Upper Anny in todays sale, is that my seat for the rest of the League Cup rounds or is it a one off purchase and my Upper Anny ACS is then valid for future rounds if it opens when we remain in the cup?
Logged
"The whole of my life, what they wanted was honesty. They were not concerned with cultured football, but with triers who gave one hundred percent." Bob Paisley on the Kop

Offline The_Rebel

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 487
Re: Autocup
« Reply #6696 on: September 15, 2023, 02:03:22 pm »
Further to our update on the phased opening of the Anfield Road Stand, and our recent announcement, we are sorry to confirm that the seat you selected in Anfield Road Upper for the European Auto Cup Scheme is unavailable for our first Europa League group stage game v Union SG.


As a result, once weve taken your Auto Cup Scheme payment, we will be relocating you to an alternative seat. Please be assured that we will relocate your seat alongside any supporter(s) you originally enrolled with. We will also ensure that you are refunded the difference if the seat you are relocated to is within a lower price tier than your current seat.


We apologise for the disruption this may cause you but we assure you that we will keep you updated and will return you to your seat in Anfield Road Upper as soon as we possibly can.


Thank you for your continued support.


Ticketing

Logged
"If Everton were playing at the bottom of the garden, I'd pull the curtains"

Offline The_Rebel

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 487
Re: Autocup
« Reply #6697 on: September 15, 2023, 02:04:50 pm »
just had the email about Europa League ACS, this will be fun, an Anfield seat lottery, odds are looking great for Row 93 of the Upper Main ha! at least they are just sorting it and we dont have to faff around with an extra sale like the league cup ACS affected lot did
Logged
"If Everton were playing at the bottom of the garden, I'd pull the curtains"

Offline Sat on the bar

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 50
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Autocup
« Reply #6698 on: September 15, 2023, 02:11:40 pm »
Quote from: The_Rebel on September 15, 2023, 02:04:50 pm
just had the email about Europa League ACS, this will be fun, an Anfield seat lottery, odds are looking great for Row 93 of the Upper Main ha! at least they are just sorting it and we dont have to faff around with an extra sale like the league cup ACS affected lot did
Could be a lottery where we all end up but fair play to them, in is in :D
Logged

Offline NorthamptonKopite

  • Non-
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,602
  • You'll Never Walk Alone
Re: Autocup
« Reply #6699 on: September 15, 2023, 02:28:15 pm »
Got my dates mixed up and never managed to sign up for auto cup scheme for europa league. Will there be late sales for these games? Assuming might be easier to get hold of considering the competition itself and it's a week day night.
Logged

Offline anfieldpurch

  • Simple
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,985
  • Justice for the 96!!
Re: Autocup
« Reply #6700 on: September 15, 2023, 04:11:22 pm »
Quote from: NorthamptonKopite on September 15, 2023, 02:28:15 pm
Got my dates mixed up and never managed to sign up for auto cup scheme for europa league. Will there be late sales for these games? Assuming might be easier to get hold of considering the competition itself and it's a week day night.

If you have all the games from last year, theres a sale a week on Tuesday
Logged
Proud father to Riley James Lucas 16/3/17

Offline ScubaSteve

  • Sworn enemy of SnorkelStephanie
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,901
  • Every other Saturday's me half day off......
Re: Autocup
« Reply #6701 on: September 15, 2023, 08:32:51 pm »
Quote from: The_Rebel on September 15, 2023, 02:03:22 pm
Further to our update on the phased opening of the Anfield Road Stand, and our recent announcement, we are sorry to confirm that the seat you selected in Anfield Road Upper for the European Auto Cup Scheme is unavailable for our first Europa League group stage game v Union SG.


As a result, once weve taken your Auto Cup Scheme payment, we will be relocating you to an alternative seat. Please be assured that we will relocate your seat alongside any supporter(s) you originally enrolled with. We will also ensure that you are refunded the difference if the seat you are relocated to is within a lower price tier than your current seat.



We apologise for the disruption this may cause you but we assure you that we will keep you updated and will return you to your seat in Anfield Road Upper as soon as we possibly can.


Thank you for your continued support.


Ticketing

This will mean that everyone in the ACS for Europe this season will be guarenteed for next season as the extra couple of thousand who had the potential of jumping on the ladder will miss out on getting all homes
Logged

Offline ScubaSteve

  • Sworn enemy of SnorkelStephanie
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,901
  • Every other Saturday's me half day off......
Re: Autocup
« Reply #6702 on: September 15, 2023, 08:34:57 pm »
Quote from: NorthamptonKopite on September 15, 2023, 02:28:15 pm
Got my dates mixed up and never managed to sign up for auto cup scheme for europa league. Will there be late sales for these games? Assuming might be easier to get hold of considering the competition itself and it's a week day night.

Whilst you can pass on tickets to F&F without losing the credit, no many people are not gonna buy as theyll miss out next season.

Plus, STHs can no longer hop on and off the ACS as they please
Logged

Offline Hij

  • Literally Custom-titlely neglected for literally over a decade, Ruud.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,811
  • Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 97.
    • Grime Forum
Re: Autocup
« Reply #6703 on: September 17, 2023, 06:20:05 pm »
Quote from: ScubaSteve on September 15, 2023, 08:32:51 pm
This will mean that everyone in the ACS for Europe this season will be guarenteed for next season as the extra couple of thousand who had the potential of jumping on the ladder will miss out on getting all homes
Good point this. Shame for people who wanted to use this season to finally get on the ladder though, particuarly if we get into the Champions League.
Logged
Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 97. Justice for the Survivors.

Istanbul 2005. Athens 2007. Basel 2016. Kiev 2018. Madrid 2019.

Online redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,712
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Autocup
« Reply #6704 on: Yesterday at 07:06:35 pm »
Just got a notification from my bank that another payment is being taken, same amount as the Leicester game but assume it's for the first EL home.
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Online cmccarthy81

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 393
  • c'mon no.19
Re: Autocup
« Reply #6705 on: Today at 12:44:26 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Yesterday at 07:06:35 pm
Just got a notification from my bank that another payment is being taken, same amount as the Leicester game but assume it's for the first EL home.

Has anyone's EL autocup paymnet been taken? I had failed payments for all of last season, just want to make sure we don't catch a cold if email missed for failed payment.
Logged

Online cdgilbert

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 69
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Autocup
« Reply #6706 on: Today at 12:47:52 pm »
Quote from: ScubaSteve on September 15, 2023, 08:34:57 pm
Whilst you can pass on tickets to F&F without losing the credit, no many people are not gonna buy as theyll miss out next season.

Plus, STHs can no longer hop on and off the ACS as they please

Has the keeping of credit in Europe been confirmed. I cant find any details.
Logged

Online ptheliverbird

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 22
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Autocup
« Reply #6707 on: Today at 01:00:08 pm »

Has anyone's EL autocup paymnet been taken? I had failed payments for all of last season, just want to make sure we don't catch a cold if email missed for failed payment.
Yes mine was taken this morning.
Logged

Online red_Mark1980

  • Wool ginger runner
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,069
  • J.F.T.97
Re: Autocup
« Reply #6708 on: Today at 01:01:24 pm »
The site says payments taken from 18th to 20th
Logged

Offline sheepfest

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,027
  • JFT 97
Re: Autocup
« Reply #6709 on: Today at 01:05:08 pm »
Quote from: ptheliverbird on Today at 01:00:08 pm
Has anyone's EL autocup paymnet been taken? I had failed payments for all of last season, just want to make sure we don't catch a cold if email missed for failed payment.
Yes mine was taken this morning.
Samifan gave a top tip last week which I have just used again and my EL is showing.

In the history tab of My Account, drop it down to payments and the most recent transaction will be showing at the top.

Logged
Pages: 1 ... 163 164 165 166 167 [168]   Go Up
« previous next »
 