How awks is this: Ive messaged and asked the lads to pay me for the 3 ACS coming out and theyve read and blanked it haha! This is why its no good buying everyones if they dont transfer.
Congratulations, you have just been scammed  8)
Quote from: RebeccaLFC on September 12, 2023, 08:02:46 pm
How awks is this: Ive messaged and asked the lads to pay me for the 3 ACS coming out and theyve read and blanked it haha! This is why its no good buying everyones if they dont transfer.

These people you know presumably?
I've had the money debited from my account for Leicester but no confirmation email and it's not showing in my account as of yet

Anyone else in the same position?
Quote from: Danny Boy on September 13, 2023, 02:18:41 pm
I've had the money debited from my account for Leicester but no confirmation email and it's not showing in my account as of yet

Anyone else in the same position?

Yeah same with me but it probably wont show until the week before :)
Quote from: Samgamble96 on September 13, 2023, 02:33:55 pm
Yeah same with me but it probably wont show until the week before :)

I've been on ACS for years and never once had this
Quote from: Danny Boy on September 13, 2023, 02:18:41 pm
I've had the money debited from my account for Leicester but no confirmation email and it's not showing in my account as of yet

Anyone else in the same position?
This is always the case with ACS... the money goes in pending during the payment run and then usually 2 days or so after the last payment run you'll get an email to confirm success.
Feels much slower processing Autocup than usual.
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on September 13, 2023, 08:58:28 am
These people you know presumably?

Haha yeah cousins and uncles but all in much richer jobs than me 🤣🤣🤣
Quote from: RebeccaLFC on Yesterday at 07:08:04 am
Haha yeah cousins and uncles but all in much richer jobs than me 🤣🤣🤣

I'm lucky in that my mates are all on the ball with stuff like that. Shop them to the other family members 😁
Quote from: RebeccaLFC on September 12, 2023, 08:02:46 pm
How awks is this: Ive messaged and asked the lads to pay me for the 3 ACS coming out and theyve read and blanked it haha! This is why its no good buying everyones if they dont transfer.

My brother does this every year for every game. We should just stop sorting them to be honest!

Next time youre all together, log in to your account and get them to put in their card details for their ticket - thats what Ive done now.
my payment for foxes is taken in my bank account but nothing showing on lfc account so asked lfc live chat and joan said confirmation emails are being sent out soon if payment has been taken.

lfc account will be updated soon as well - ynwa
Just had my confirmation email.
ACS payment failed, if you don't attend/pay for this game do you get jibed off the ACS in future rounds?
Quote from: Thomas on Yesterday at 02:01:55 pm
ACS payment failed, if you don't attend/pay for this game do you get jibed off the ACS in future rounds?

Yes. Buy the ticket if you want to stay on the ACS. If you go into your account and go to "Reservations", you should be able to buy your ticket from there.
So if I manage to change my seat in Upper Anny in todays sale, is that my seat for the rest of the League Cup rounds or is it a one off purchase and my Upper Anny ACS is then valid for future rounds if it opens when we remain in the cup?
Further to our update on the phased opening of the Anfield Road Stand, and our recent announcement, we are sorry to confirm that the seat you selected in Anfield Road Upper for the European Auto Cup Scheme is unavailable for our first Europa League group stage game v Union SG.


As a result, once weve taken your Auto Cup Scheme payment, we will be relocating you to an alternative seat. Please be assured that we will relocate your seat alongside any supporter(s) you originally enrolled with. We will also ensure that you are refunded the difference if the seat you are relocated to is within a lower price tier than your current seat.


We apologise for the disruption this may cause you but we assure you that we will keep you updated and will return you to your seat in Anfield Road Upper as soon as we possibly can.


Thank you for your continued support.


Ticketing

just had the email about Europa League ACS, this will be fun, an Anfield seat lottery, odds are looking great for Row 93 of the Upper Main ha! at least they are just sorting it and we dont have to faff around with an extra sale like the league cup ACS affected lot did
Quote from: The_Rebel on Today at 02:04:50 pm
just had the email about Europa League ACS, this will be fun, an Anfield seat lottery, odds are looking great for Row 93 of the Upper Main ha! at least they are just sorting it and we dont have to faff around with an extra sale like the league cup ACS affected lot did
Could be a lottery where we all end up but fair play to them, in is in :D
Got my dates mixed up and never managed to sign up for auto cup scheme for europa league. Will there be late sales for these games? Assuming might be easier to get hold of considering the competition itself and it's a week day night.
