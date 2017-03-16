« previous next »
Offline RebeccaLFC

Re: Autocup
« Reply #6680 on: September 12, 2023, 08:02:46 pm »
How awks is this: Ive messaged and asked the lads to pay me for the 3 ACS coming out and theyve read and blanked it haha! This is why its no good buying everyones if they dont transfer.
Online tasmichkata

Re: Autocup
« Reply #6681 on: September 12, 2023, 08:17:23 pm »
Congratulations, you have just been scammed  8)
Online red_Mark1980

Re: Autocup
« Reply #6682 on: Yesterday at 08:58:28 am »
Quote from: RebeccaLFC on September 12, 2023, 08:02:46 pm
How awks is this: Ive messaged and asked the lads to pay me for the 3 ACS coming out and theyve read and blanked it haha! This is why its no good buying everyones if they dont transfer.

These people you know presumably?
Offline Danny Boy

Re: Autocup
« Reply #6683 on: Yesterday at 02:18:41 pm »
I've had the money debited from my account for Leicester but no confirmation email and it's not showing in my account as of yet

Anyone else in the same position?
Online Samgamble96

Re: Autocup
« Reply #6684 on: Yesterday at 02:33:55 pm »
Quote from: Danny Boy on Yesterday at 02:18:41 pm
I've had the money debited from my account for Leicester but no confirmation email and it's not showing in my account as of yet

Anyone else in the same position?

Yeah same with me but it probably wont show until the week before :)
Offline Danny Boy

Re: Autocup
« Reply #6685 on: Yesterday at 03:09:23 pm »
Quote from: Samgamble96 on Yesterday at 02:33:55 pm
Yeah same with me but it probably wont show until the week before :)

I've been on ACS for years and never once had this
Offline anfieldpurch

Re: Autocup
« Reply #6686 on: Yesterday at 03:39:03 pm »
Quote from: Danny Boy on Yesterday at 02:18:41 pm
I've had the money debited from my account for Leicester but no confirmation email and it's not showing in my account as of yet

Anyone else in the same position?
This is always the case with ACS... the money goes in pending during the payment run and then usually 2 days or so after the last payment run you'll get an email to confirm success.
Offline dobbouk

Re: Autocup
« Reply #6687 on: Yesterday at 11:55:52 pm »
Feels much slower processing Autocup than usual.
Offline RebeccaLFC

Re: Autocup
« Reply #6688 on: Today at 07:08:04 am »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Yesterday at 08:58:28 am
These people you know presumably?

Haha yeah cousins and uncles but all in much richer jobs than me 🤣🤣🤣
Online red_Mark1980

Re: Autocup
« Reply #6689 on: Today at 07:36:40 am »
Quote from: RebeccaLFC on Today at 07:08:04 am
Haha yeah cousins and uncles but all in much richer jobs than me 🤣🤣🤣

I'm lucky in that my mates are all on the ball with stuff like that. Shop them to the other family members 😁
Offline Rhi

Re: Autocup
« Reply #6690 on: Today at 08:40:25 am »
Quote from: RebeccaLFC on September 12, 2023, 08:02:46 pm
How awks is this: Ive messaged and asked the lads to pay me for the 3 ACS coming out and theyve read and blanked it haha! This is why its no good buying everyones if they dont transfer.

My brother does this every year for every game. We should just stop sorting them to be honest!

Next time youre all together, log in to your account and get them to put in their card details for their ticket - thats what Ive done now.
Offline ant

« Reply #6691 on: Today at 10:38:08 am »
my payment for foxes is taken in my bank account but nothing showing on lfc account so asked lfc live chat and joan said confirmation emails are being sent out soon if payment has been taken.

lfc account will be updated soon as well - ynwa
Online FaitAccompli

Re: Autocup
« Reply #6692 on: Today at 01:24:50 pm »
Just had my confirmation email.
Online Thomas

Re: Autocup
« Reply #6693 on: Today at 02:01:55 pm »
ACS payment failed, if you don't attend/pay for this game do you get jibed off the ACS in future rounds?
