Author Topic: Autocup

Re: Autocup
« Reply #6600 on: August 30, 2023, 11:44:11 pm »
Quote from: AR48 on August 30, 2023, 11:13:31 pm
Any guess what will happen with those with autocup for Leicester in the league cup if they chose upper Anny?

I'd guess they'll do a sale for those people with all the remaining tickets from ACS (around 1400) plus the tickets that have been reserved for the game by game sales. Don't think it can be guaranteed though as we'll probably still be below the capacity for Derby last year. Think it's quite possible they won't give a credit for this to prevent people from falling off the ladder through no fault of their own. Don't think Leicester will get the full lower tier though as I can there are seats available for ACS still in the lower tier, so that will help somewhat.
Re: Autocup
« Reply #6601 on: August 31, 2023, 10:04:21 am »
Quote from: CornerTakenQuickly on August 30, 2023, 11:44:11 pm
I'd guess they'll do a sale for those people with all the remaining tickets from ACS (around 1400) plus the tickets that have been reserved for the game by game sales. Don't think it can be guaranteed though as we'll probably still be below the capacity for Derby last year. Think it's quite possible they won't give a credit for this to prevent people from falling off the ladder through no fault of their own. Don't think Leicester will get the full lower tier though as I can there are seats available for ACS still in the lower tier, so that will help somewhat.

We have to give Leicester 5.1k if they request it (6.1k for lge cup once upper done - 10%). They had split the away allocation for lge cup over lower and upper tier.

They will have to relocate the ACs in the lower tier as well as the upper to accommodate the away section - if they take full allocation. It's a competition rule, although LFC may well try and argue a case of lower allocation due to works - they would be wrong to do so in my opinion, same as Madrid were wrong to do so for us lst season.
Re: Autocup
« Reply #6602 on: Yesterday at 02:07:29 pm »
I'm in the Lower Annie as well for the League Cup -totally forgot they'll give the full lower tier for some sides

Never normally go there but wanted to check out the 'new' stand

Wonder where they'll stick us
Re: Autocup
« Reply #6603 on: Yesterday at 05:14:46 pm »
I am in Upper Annie fo Europar League and fa cup , and Lower Annie for the League cup .  So whats the chances of us still going to the game but in a different area ?
Re: Autocup
« Reply #6604 on: Yesterday at 05:54:49 pm »
Quote from: CornerTakenQuickly on August 30, 2023, 11:44:11 pm
I'd guess they'll do a sale for those people with all the remaining tickets from ACS (around 1400) plus the tickets that have been reserved for the game by game sales. Don't think it can be guaranteed though as we'll probably still be below the capacity for Derby last year. Think it's quite possible they won't give a credit for this to prevent people from falling off the ladder through no fault of their own. Don't think Leicester will get the full lower tier though as I can there are seats available for ACS still in the lower tier, so that will help somewhat.

I've been banging on about this before but I'm not 100% sure we can make those assumptions.  I keep going back to mate with hospo in upper Annie who SHOULD, be guaranteed a ticket for every game. He's just phoned up today again about Villa, and club says no ticket for you. This, despite sales for tickets going on for last couple of days.
Re: Autocup
« Reply #6605 on: Today at 09:50:41 am »
Hi all,

Been on the ACS in Europe for about 10 years now, was fortunate enough to build the credits in the 10/11 season when, lets be honest, were a different team now.

Just seen the EL fixture dates, and Ive seen one of them clashes with a wedding Im at. Im sure from my F&F Ill have a few takers, and just read the FAQs indicating that if I do have to forward the ticket, Ill still retain the credit.

My worry is what if no one can take it??? If my ticket doesnt scan in do I lose my place on Autocup this year / lose the subsequent credit? Itd be the first European game Ive missed in 10+ years
Re: Autocup
« Reply #6606 on: Today at 09:51:56 am »
Quote from: tgi91 on Today at 09:50:41 am
Hi all,

Been on the ACS in Europe for about 10 years now, was fortunate enough to build the credits in the 10/11 season when, lets be honest, were a different team now.

Just seen the EL fixture dates, and Ive seen one of them clashes with a wedding Im at. Im sure from my F&F Ill have a few takers, and just read the FAQs indicating that if I do have to forward the ticket, Ill still retain the credit.

My worry is what if no one can take it??? If my ticket doesnt scan in do I lose my place on Autocup this year / lose the subsequent credit? Itd be the first European game Ive missed in 10+ years

If they were going to remove credits for missing cup games I think it would have been discussed in here so you're 99% gonna be sound as it'd have been a massive talking point. Plus if they were ever going to introduce that, I'd imagine they'd do it in a season where we were in the Champions League rather than a Europa season where the issue you suggest will crop up a lot over the season.
Re: Autocup
« Reply #6607 on: Today at 09:54:00 am »
Quote from: tgi91 on Today at 09:50:41 am
Hi all,

Been on the ACS in Europe for about 10 years now, was fortunate enough to build the credits in the 10/11 season when, lets be honest, were a different team now.

Just seen the EL fixture dates, and Ive seen one of them clashes with a wedding Im at. Im sure from my F&F Ill have a few takers, and just read the FAQs indicating that if I do have to forward the ticket, Ill still retain the credit.

My worry is what if no one can take it??? If my ticket doesnt scan in do I lose my place on Autocup this year / lose the subsequent credit? Itd be the first European game Ive missed in 10+ years

I think you'll retain the credit even if the ticket isn't scanned. Correct me if I'm wrong but for cup games the credit stays as it was at purchase, whether it's forwarded or not even used at all.
Re: Autocup
« Reply #6608 on: Today at 12:31:43 pm »
Quote from: SnowGoon on Today at 09:54:00 am
I think you'll retain the credit even if the ticket isn't scanned. Correct me if I'm wrong but for cup games the credit stays as it was at purchase, whether it's forwarded or not even used at all.

It absolutely did last season in the FA cup..I couldn't go and was scrambling around to see if anyone wanted it
