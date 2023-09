Hi all,



Been on the ACS in Europe for about 10 years now, was fortunate enough to build the credits in the 10/11 season when, letís be honest, weíre a different team now.



Just seen the EL fixture dates, and Iíve seen one of them clashes with a wedding Iím at. Iím sure from my F&F Iíll have a few takers, and just read the FAQís indicating that if I do have to forward the ticket, Iíll still retain the credit.



My worry is what if no one can take it??? If my ticket doesnít scan in do I lose my place on Autocup this year / lose the subsequent credit? Itíd be the first European game Iíve missed in 10+ yearsÖ