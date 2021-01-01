I'd guess they'll do a sale for those people with all the remaining tickets from ACS (around 1400) plus the tickets that have been reserved for the game by game sales. Don't think it can be guaranteed though as we'll probably still be below the capacity for Derby last year. Think it's quite possible they won't give a credit for this to prevent people from falling off the ladder through no fault of their own. Don't think Leicester will get the full lower tier though as I can there are seats available for ACS still in the lower tier, so that will help somewhat.
We have to give Leicester 5.1k if they request it (6.1k for lge cup once upper done - 10%). They had split the away allocation for lge cup over lower and upper tier.
They will have to relocate the ACs in the lower tier as well as the upper to accommodate the away section - if they take full allocation. It's a competition rule, although LFC may well try and argue a case of lower allocation due to works - they would be wrong to do so in my opinion, same as Madrid were wrong to do so for us lst season.