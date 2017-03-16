« previous next »
Author Topic: Autocup  (Read 463029 times)

Offline stueya

Re: Autocup
« Reply #6560 on: Today at 11:49:11 am »
Quote from: jaycc on Yesterday at 08:21:20 pm
After 25 years I got my ST through for this season (super happy) in  the kop.

I made about 10 games last season through a friend forwarding me their ticket. (Wolves FA cup being one). Would this act as a credit on my account?  I wasn't successful in the auto cup ballot and now placed on the waiting list.  Are any other new STH in the same position? I'm guessing there is no chance getting a Europe game this season either, have I just got to try and build up credits so ii can get on auto cup allocation for future seasons? Not looking for any sympathy here, I'm very humble getting my season ticket after all these years.
I got my ST three years ago and finally got on the AC for all three this season off the back of building credits over the last two years, reckon with people likely to swerve the Europa League groups then you should be able to build them and likewise maybe build them up in the cups if we get lower league teams
Online Tiz Lad

Re: Autocup
« Reply #6561 on: Today at 11:58:56 am »
Quote from: stueya on Today at 11:49:11 am
I got my ST three years ago and finally got on the AC for all three this season off the back of building credits over the last two years, reckon with people likely to swerve the Europa League groups then you should be able to build them and likewise maybe build them up in the cups if we get lower league teams

There is zero chance of people not buying Europa League credits as next season will depend on having Europa League credits
Offline stueya

Re: Autocup
« Reply #6562 on: Today at 12:27:43 pm »
Quote from: Tiz Lad on Today at 11:58:56 am
There is zero chance of people not buying Europa League credits as next season will depend on having Europa League credits

Many fans dont think ahead though, if we end up playing low ranked teams in the groups Id be amazed if tickets and credits arent readily available
Online ScubaSteve

Re: Autocup
« Reply #6563 on: Today at 12:36:11 pm »
Quote from: stueya on Today at 12:27:43 pm
Many fans dont think ahead though, if we end up playing low ranked teams in the groups Id be amazed if tickets and credits arent readily available

Id say that was the case a few years ago. now, the only people who go the European ones, are regulars to the comp as its been near enough a closed shop apart from the season after the main stand expansion and this season with the Annie road.

Will sell out in the ACS on full credits and likely result in some people dropping off the ladder next season.

100% you shouldnt be passing on credits to F&F for any games with a pre-requisite for this reason 
Offline anfieldpurch

Re: Autocup
« Reply #6564 on: Today at 12:43:06 pm »
Quote from: stueya on Today at 12:27:43 pm
Many fans dont think ahead though, if we end up playing low ranked teams in the groups Id be amazed if tickets and credits arent readily available
Tickets, most definitely will be available.. credits not so much...
Offline Origi-nal

Re: Autocup
« Reply #6565 on: Today at 12:48:02 pm »
Quote from: stueya on Today at 12:27:43 pm
Many fans dont think ahead though, if we end up playing low ranked teams in the groups Id be amazed if tickets and credits arent readily available

Many ST's think they are entitled to just enter the ACS without credits as they were able to a few years back. I know quite a few that have not entered in the last few years or this year on that understanding
Offline stueya

Re: Autocup
« Reply #6566 on: Today at 02:05:25 pm »
Doesnt look good for the Annie Rd getting finished anytime soon, they are emailing people on the Autocup waiting list using the statement about BGCL going bump as the reason they cant offer places at this time
Offline scouser102002

Re: Autocup
« Reply #6567 on: Today at 02:07:03 pm »
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Today at 12:36:11 pm
Id say that was the case a few years ago. now, the only people who go the European ones, are regulars to the comp as its been near enough a closed shop apart from the season after the main stand expansion and this season with the Annie road.

Will sell out in the ACS on full credits and likely result in some people dropping off the ladder next season.

100% you shouldnt be passing on credits to F&F for any games with a pre-requisite for this reason 

Not true. There's been several openings onto the European ladder since 2018. I'm living proof of it.

Online ScubaSteve

Re: Autocup
« Reply #6568 on: Today at 04:41:54 pm »
Quote from: scouser102002 on Today at 02:07:03 pm
Not true. There's been several openings onto the European ladder since 2018. I'm living proof of it.

Yeah, I said its been near enough a closed shop. Ill be surprised if you jumped on the ACS with zero credits during that time.

There are opportunities but its not gonna be easy.
Offline scouser102002

Re: Autocup
« Reply #6569 on: Today at 05:16:02 pm »
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Today at 04:41:54 pm
Yeah, I said its been near enough a closed shop. Ill be surprised if you jumped on the ACS with zero credits during that time.

There are opportunities but its not gonna be easy.

It would have been a doddle if the stand was on time to be honest
Offline tgi91

Re: Autocup
« Reply #6570 on: Today at 05:30:26 pm »
Quote from: stueya on Today at 02:05:25 pm
Doesnt look good for the Annie Rd getting finished anytime soon, they are emailing people on the Autocup waiting list using the statement about BGCL going bump as the reason they cant offer places at this time

I was only a few hundred on the waiting list for FA as well, so they clearly aren't even confident it'll be resolved by January at full capacity I'd imagine..
Online ScubaSteve

Re: Autocup
« Reply #6571 on: Today at 06:10:44 pm »
Quote from: scouser102002 on Today at 05:16:02 pm
It would have been a doddle if the stand was on time to be honest

Yeah I do agree mate.

Not sure how many games members with less than the 13+ are gonna get too at least for the first half of the season. the attendance for the weekend apparently, was 49,699.
A few thousand off last seasons capacity right now.

Not good this. Members not in enrolled in the cup comps have an argument for their money back now surely
Offline lfcrule6times

Re: Autocup
« Reply #6572 on: Today at 06:15:39 pm »
Have I missed any news at all yet about those seated in the Anfield Rd upper for the Europa league. I'm fine as in the Kop but my dad could only get AU, and the Europa league kicks off in a months time.
Online John C

Re: Autocup
« Reply #6573 on: Today at 08:27:48 pm »
Any news when us in the Kenny stand need to log on to change our seats due to hospitality take over for the EL?
Online 30fiver

Re: Autocup
« Reply #6574 on: Today at 08:57:37 pm »
Quote from: John C on Today at 08:27:48 pm
Any news when us in the Kenny stand need to log on to change our seats due to hospitality take over for the EL?

Yes, it was several weeks ago...
