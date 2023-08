Many fans donít think ahead though, if we end up playing low ranked teams in the groups Iíd be amazed if tickets and credits arenít readily available



Iíd say that was the case a few years ago. now, the only people who go the European ones, are regulars to the comp as itís been near enough a closed shop apart from the season after the main stand expansion and this season with the Annie road.Will sell out in the ACS on full credits and likely result in some people dropping off the ladder next season.100% you shouldnít be passing on credits to F&F for any games with a pre-requisite for this reason