Many fans dont think ahead though, if we end up playing low ranked teams in the groups Id be amazed if tickets and credits arent readily available
Id say that was the case a few years ago. now, the only people who go the European ones, are regulars to the comp as its been near enough a closed shop apart from the season after the main stand expansion and this season with the Annie road.
Will sell out in the ACS on full credits and likely result in some people dropping off the ladder next season.
100% you shouldnt be passing on credits to F&F for any games with a pre-requisite for this reason