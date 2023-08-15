« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 159 160 161 162 163 [164]   Go Down

Author Topic: Autocup  (Read 460792 times)

Offline stopbabeltime

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 53
Re: Autocup
« Reply #6520 on: August 15, 2023, 08:22:47 pm »
Quote from: walterwhite on August 15, 2023, 08:16:11 pm
Last I seen was about 2k

Nice one thanks.
Logged
Shankly to the Brussels hotel clerk who queried his signing 'Anfield' as his address on the hotel register:
'But that's where I live.'

Offline Claire.

  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,926
Re: Autocup
« Reply #6521 on: August 15, 2023, 08:28:17 pm »
Quote from: RedBec1993 on August 15, 2023, 06:00:34 pm
That doesnt work either, I think theyve messed it up.

Get on live chat in the morning and they'll be able to reserve her a seat if the access is fucked.
Logged

Offline Tiz Lad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,949
Re: Autocup
« Reply #6522 on: August 16, 2023, 01:11:25 pm »
One of my mates was one of the ones with knackered links for the domestic cups on Friday.

Anyway he contacted live chat and they we very helpful, or so he thought. Sorted his FA and Carabao and he thought all was good

Checked back yesterday and there's nothing showing in his account, got on to Live Chat and was assured they would show up

Checked again today, still nothing, gets back onto live chat and is told nothing is allocated to his account.

He has all the transcripts of the chat, they are checking with the lad that did it and are supposedly getting back him. They looked at the transcript and had the lads name before he gave them it. So the other day they were chatting shit by the looks of it.

Now told No spaces where he was supposed to be reserved and limited space full stop now.

Not sure they have a leg to stand on, as they accept the content of the transcript as correct
Logged

Offline Hij

  • Literally Custom-titlely neglected for literally over a decade, Ruud.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,804
  • Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 97.
    • Grime Forum
Re: Autocup
« Reply #6523 on: August 16, 2023, 08:36:07 pm »
Quote from: Tiz Lad on August 16, 2023, 01:11:25 pm
One of my mates was one of the ones with knackered links for the domestic cups on Friday.

Anyway he contacted live chat and they we very helpful, or so he thought. Sorted his FA and Carabao and he thought all was good

Checked back yesterday and there's nothing showing in his account, got on to Live Chat and was assured they would show up

Checked again today, still nothing, gets back onto live chat and is told nothing is allocated to his account.

He has all the transcripts of the chat, they are checking with the lad that did it and are supposedly getting back him. They looked at the transcript and had the lads name before he gave them it. So the other day they were chatting shit by the looks of it.

Now told No spaces where he was supposed to be reserved and limited space full stop now.

Not sure they have a leg to stand on, as they accept the content of the transcript as correct
Thought there was thousands left unless a load of people logged on last night and bought everything else.
Logged
Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 97. Justice for the Survivors.

Istanbul 2005. Athens 2007. Basel 2016. Kiev 2018. Madrid 2019.

Offline NeoAdjuvant

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 714
Re: Autocup
« Reply #6524 on: Yesterday at 07:30:11 am »
Morning. Just a quick question as I can't seem to find the answer anywhere - if there are any ACS seats unsold will they drop to 0 credits to enable to get on the ladder now?

Club website says the enrolment periods end at 7.30 this morning for people with credits.

Thanks.
Logged
Quote
But like the jet engine, there's sadly very little this country does better than having the raw materials to do something truly amazing that would benefit the whole of society only to piss it away due to a total lack of long term thinking and/or suspicion of anything European.

Offline Molo203

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 1
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Autocup
« Reply #6525 on: Yesterday at 08:02:51 am »
Quote from: NeoAdjuvant on Yesterday at 07:30:11 am
Morning. Just a quick question as I can't seem to find the answer anywhere - if there are any ACS seats unsold will they drop to 0 credits to enable to get on the ladder now?

Club website says the enrolment periods end at 7.30 this morning for people with credits.

Thanks.

It did last year for the FA and league cups.  I don't think they've said anything about their plans for any unsold ACS this year.  Fingers crossed.
Logged

Offline Levitz

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,568
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Autocup
« Reply #6526 on: Yesterday at 08:09:39 am »
Quote from: NeoAdjuvant on Yesterday at 07:30:11 am
Morning. Just a quick question as I can't seem to find the answer anywhere - if there are any ACS seats unsold will they drop to 0 credits to enable to get on the ladder now?

Club website says the enrolment periods end at 7.30 this morning for people with credits.

Thanks.

Presume it will be opened for those on ACS waiting list
Logged
Liverpool ist Rad!

Offline Tiz Lad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,949
Re: Autocup
« Reply #6527 on: Yesterday at 09:52:10 am »
Quote from: Hij on August 16, 2023, 08:36:07 pm
Thought there was thousands left unless a load of people logged on last night and bought everything else.

when you're given seats and block and told by the person that it's all sorted. Then you generally don't go and look for other seast
Logged

Offline walterwhite

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 528
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Autocup
« Reply #6528 on: Yesterday at 09:55:21 am »
Quote from: Tiz Lad on Yesterday at 09:52:10 am
when you're given seats and block and told by the person that it's all sorted. Then you generally don't go and look for other seast

Tell him to get back onto them, there is still a good lot for Fa cup and Europa, not sure on the league cup
Logged

Offline Claire.

  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,926
Re: Autocup
« Reply #6529 on: Yesterday at 10:09:41 am »
Quote from: NeoAdjuvant on Yesterday at 07:30:11 am
Morning. Just a quick question as I can't seem to find the answer anywhere - if there are any ACS seats unsold will they drop to 0 credits to enable to get on the ladder now?

Club website says the enrolment periods end at 7.30 this morning for people with credits.

Thanks.

It will go to waiting list as said above, did you register for it? I didn't get FA Cup and says in my email for that:

Quote
If seats remain following the enrolment period to supporters successful in the ballot, a further enrolment period will take place to supporters on the waiting list.

The number of seats made available to supporters on the waiting list will depend on the number of seats remaining following the earlier enrolment periods.

We will email any supporters who become eligible to enrol into the FA Cup Auto Cup Scheme on the afternoon of Thursday 17 August.

Be a similar process for the others.
Logged

Offline Tiz Lad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,949
Re: Autocup
« Reply #6530 on: Yesterday at 10:51:08 am »
Quote from: walterwhite on Yesterday at 09:55:21 am
Tell him to get back onto them, there is still a good lot for Fa cup and Europa, not sure on the league cup

He has mate TWICE as ever got different answers both times. Was assured and guaranteed it would be sorted and E-mailed before close of play yesterday. Of course he's got no mail and got no seats
Logged

Offline GMac1984

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 318
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Autocup
« Reply #6531 on: Yesterday at 02:36:02 pm »
Quote from: Tiz Lad on August 16, 2023, 01:11:25 pm
One of my mates was one of the ones with knackered links for the domestic cups on Friday.

Anyway he contacted live chat and they we very helpful, or so he thought. Sorted his FA and Carabao and he thought all was good

Checked back yesterday and there's nothing showing in his account, got on to Live Chat and was assured they would show up

Checked again today, still nothing, gets back onto live chat and is told nothing is allocated to his account.

He has all the transcripts of the chat, they are checking with the lad that did it and are supposedly getting back him. They looked at the transcript and had the lads name before he gave them it. So the other day they were chatting shit by the looks of it.

Now told No spaces where he was supposed to be reserved and limited space full stop now.

Not sure they have a leg to stand on, as they accept the content of the transcript as correct

I was in the same situation on Friday and was on live chat & got sorted etc.

On reading this I've now checked back as well and nothing showing on my account either.  Did you mate get the confirmation email as well about what seat(s) he has?

Going to get back onto them here and see
Logged

Offline Tiz Lad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,949
Re: Autocup
« Reply #6532 on: Yesterday at 03:12:51 pm »
Quote from: Tiz Lad on Yesterday at 10:51:08 am
He has mate TWICE as ever got different answers both times. Was assured and guaranteed it would be sorted and E-mailed before close of play yesterday. Of course he's got no mail and got no seats

Mate has got sorted now, but not through live chat, which he's tried 3 times now.

But he had to go to the ticket windows at the ground to get it sorted
Logged

Offline 30fiver

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,404
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: Autocup
« Reply #6533 on: Yesterday at 03:45:19 pm »
Quote from: Tiz Lad on Yesterday at 03:12:51 pm
Mate has got sorted now, but not through live chat, which he's tried 3 times now.

But he had to go to the ticket windows at the ground to get it sorted

Glad he's sorted
Logged

Offline 30fiver

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,404
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: Autocup
« Reply #6534 on: Yesterday at 03:45:47 pm »
Quote from: GMac1984 on Yesterday at 02:36:02 pm
I was in the same situation on Friday and was on live chat & got sorted etc.

On reading this I've now checked back as well and nothing showing on my account either.  Did you mate get the confirmation email as well about what seat(s) he has?

Going to get back onto them here and see

Likely has a seat assigned but not a payment method so won't show in the ACS tab - will fail first payment and need to manually checkout each game
Logged

Offline NeoAdjuvant

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 714
Re: Autocup
« Reply #6535 on: Yesterday at 06:41:31 pm »
Thanks for the responses about the ACS waiting lists I forgot about that. 16k+ for those so it'll be a late sales job ha.

Cheers.
Logged
Quote
But like the jet engine, there's sadly very little this country does better than having the raw materials to do something truly amazing that would benefit the whole of society only to piss it away due to a total lack of long term thinking and/or suspicion of anything European.

Offline benitezexpletives

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 354
Re: Autocup
« Reply #6536 on: Yesterday at 08:23:30 pm »
Did anyone on 0 credits get an email re eligibility this afternoon?
Logged

Offline stopbabeltime

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 53
Re: Autocup
« Reply #6537 on: Yesterday at 08:45:23 pm »
Quote from: benitezexpletives on Yesterday at 08:23:30 pm
Did anyone on 0 credits get an email re eligibility this afternoon?

Nope, my wait list position was 216 for LC so thought I was in with a shout!
Logged
Shankly to the Brussels hotel clerk who queried his signing 'Anfield' as his address on the hotel register:
'But that's where I live.'

Offline 30fiver

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,404
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: Autocup
« Reply #6538 on: Yesterday at 11:27:04 pm »
I think this will now all be on hold till they know what is happening with the new stand
Logged

Offline ScubaSteve

  • Sworn enemy of SnorkelStephanie
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,842
  • Every other Saturday's me half day off......
Re: Autocup
« Reply #6539 on: Today at 06:56:26 am »
Quote from: 30fiver on Yesterday at 11:27:04 pm
I think this will now all be on hold till they know what is happening with the new stand

Yeah if anything, theyll need to move those from the Upper Annie to somewhere else if they need too.

Likewise..local general/member sale seats should be sacrificed for both cups and league for those already purchased

Imagine after years of being on the ACS in Europa just be booted off coz of a delay in our expansion..
Logged

Offline deanloco9

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 535
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Autocup
« Reply #6540 on: Today at 07:36:34 am »
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Today at 06:56:26 am
Yeah if anything, theyll need to move those from the Upper Annie to somewhere else if they need too.

Likewise..local general/member sale seats should be sacrificed for both cups and league for those already purchased

Imagine after years of being on the ACS in Europa just be booted off coz of a delay in our expansion..

The reality is youre booted off it every year tbf as you need to do a ballot these days!
Logged

Offline ScubaSteve

  • Sworn enemy of SnorkelStephanie
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,842
  • Every other Saturday's me half day off......
Re: Autocup
« Reply #6541 on: Today at 07:46:10 am »
Quote from: deanloco9 on Today at 07:36:34 am
The reality is youre booted off it every year tbf as you need to do a ballot these days!

Thats true to be fair. Years of loyalty counts for nothing with this club. Well still keep coming back for more though  ;D
Logged

Online tgi91

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 46
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Autocup
« Reply #6542 on: Today at 09:03:14 am »
I would imagine they'd probably take a different approach with FA, then they do with LC and Europa.

Owing to the fact that the earliest seating headache they have with FA wouldn't be until January - but LC & Europa obviously from next month.

I thought I had a fighting change until the Buckingham fiasco at 800 or so on the FA waiting list
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 159 160 161 162 163 [164]   Go Up
« previous next »
 