One of my mates was one of the ones with knackered links for the domestic cups on Friday.



Anyway he contacted live chat and they we very helpful, or so he thought. Sorted his FA and Carabao and he thought all was good



Checked back yesterday and there's nothing showing in his account, got on to Live Chat and was assured they would show up



Checked again today, still nothing, gets back onto live chat and is told nothing is allocated to his account.



He has all the transcripts of the chat, they are checking with the lad that did it and are supposedly getting back him. They looked at the transcript and had the lads name before he gave them it. So the other day they were chatting shit by the looks of it.



Now told No spaces where he was supposed to be reserved and limited space full stop now.



Not sure they have a leg to stand on, as they accept the content of the transcript as correct