I am after some help please guys and girls. I have selected my ACS seats and that was a right faff, when I get to the end its saying an error occurred while trying to attach your payment card to your membership renewal. Please return to the auto renew section by clicking here and choose your saved card in the payment details dropdown.



When I do that there is 5 cards in the dropdown all are my current card details. No matter what 1 I select i just keep getting that message. In the end I had to use an old card just to get the payment confirmation, so now the payments will fail. Can I go back in to my account and change the payment card, and maybe try and delete all the duplicate cards they seem to have?