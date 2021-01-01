« previous next »
Author Topic: Autocup  (Read 454887 times)

Re: Autocup
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 11:03:52 am
Issue with a card which use to be young adult... they turned 22 in January

When selecting adult ticket "Enrolment owner (Mr XXXXXXX) is not entitled to use price type "Adult". Reason: By the time enrolment will start, Mr XXXXXXX will be 21 years old."

When selecting young adult "You are not eligible to enrol into the Auto Cup Scheme(s) at this Price Type."

Just managed to sort that final one in the KOP for all 3 after 15 mins refreshing once they removed the price issues

Still the odd single popping up

2 hours to sort that  :butt
Re: Autocup
I am not sure if this is the same issue that was reported. But i had an issue with a junior ticket for my mates son. He only has FA cup.
I had 3 different competitions in the basket and the junior selected on fa cup - all the other adults. It would not let me check out as it was highlighting Europe and Fa cup errors.

I assumed it was asking me to have a junior in each competition, which was not possible. So I removed one adult & the junior from FA cup, checkout out, then had to check out again in a separate transaction for the FA cup adult/junior. A bit annoying as they are now not sat with friends as couldn't get next to each other.
Re: Autocup
Quote from: Craig S on Today at 12:06:51 pm
I am not sure if this is the same issue that was reported. But i had an issue with a junior ticket for my mates son. He only has FA cup.
I had 3 different competitions in the basket and the junior selected on fa cup - all the other adults. It would not let me check out as it was highlighting Europe and Fa cup errors.

I assumed it was asking me to have a junior in each competition, which was not possible. So I removed one adult & the junior from FA cup, checkout out, then had to check out again in a separate transaction for the FA cup adult/junior. A bit annoying as they are now not sat with friends as couldn't get next to each other.

Yeah the adult junior ones have to be done in different transactions, cant have some games just adults and some a mix
Re: Autocup
Might be worth sending them an email as they'll only fix an issue that gets reported, and the more people doing it shoots it up the priority.
Re: Autocup
We finally got three together in the Lower Annie - Kopites are gobshites anyway  :P
Re: Autocup
Quote from: Claire. on Today at 12:17:36 pm
Might be worth sending them an email as they'll only fix an issue that gets reported, and the more people doing it shoots it up the priority.

It was fixed across the board

the adult junior thing is by design i think
Re: Autocup
I am after some help please guys and girls. I have selected my ACS seats and that was a right faff, when I get to the end its saying an error occurred while trying to attach your payment card to your membership renewal. Please return to the auto renew section by clicking here and choose your saved card in the payment details dropdown.

When I do that there is 5 cards in the dropdown all are my current card details. No matter what 1 I select i just keep getting that message. In the end I had to use an old card just to get the payment confirmation, so now the payments will fail. Can I go back in to my account and change the payment card, and maybe try and delete all the duplicate cards they seem to have?
Re: Autocup
Prices a bit of a scam, even if we do play prem opposition, prem prices for a League Cup game is a bit tight.

Europa price going up by each round also feels a bit shifty, makes sense but doesn't sit right with me.
Re: Autocup
Over an hour in the queue but still sorted in the kop for all comps. Loads of yellow but when you clicked into them, no tickets were left. The system tried selecting me seat in areas Id never chose.

Never seen the option for selecting tickets and then immediately selecting your card details before..is it to prevent bots or something? Couldnt change the names and didnt want to mess up so I added my card  details every time I picked a seat for each cup comp and then selected the member associated to the ticket at the end.

Stressful!!
Re: Autocup
Interesting looks like for the FA CUP the whole lower anny plus upper anny A6-A8. 


The league cup is smaller as usual, just half the anny road lower plus upper anny A6-A8.
Re: Autocup
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Today at 12:35:59 pm
Over an hour in the queue but still sorted in the kop for all comps. Loads of yellow but when you clicked into them, no tickets were left. The system tried selecting me seat in areas Id never chose.

Never seen the option for selecting tickets and then immediately selecting your card details before..is it to prevent bots or something? Couldnt change the names and didnt want to mess up so I added my card  details every time I picked a seat for each cup comp and then selected the member associated to the ticket at the end.

Stressful!!

I think its normal in ACS, you need to select the card that while take the payment. Hoping to change it later though as i done 6 to my card
Re: Autocup
Quote from: VVM on Today at 12:28:13 pm
Prices a bit of a scam, even if we do play prem opposition, prem prices for a League Cup game is a bit tight.

Europa price going up by each round also feels a bit shifty, makes sense but doesn't sit right with me.

Prices always been like that, to set the max they can charge

You'll find they'll charge less in the lower rounds of the domestic cups
Re: Autocup
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 12:19:36 pm
It was fixed across the board

the adult junior thing is by design i think

Even if they only adjust the messaging, it's worth raising it. They should be testing this stuff, but their test cases might be bollocks or they're assuming something is obvious.
Re: Autocup
Unlike the bulks on Wednesday, much better today as got ours exactly where we wanted bang on the aisle in 306 for all 3 comps 8)
Re: Autocup
Quote from: Dagro on Today at 12:23:31 pm
I am after some help please guys and girls. I have selected my ACS seats and that was a right faff, when I get to the end its saying an error occurred while trying to attach your payment card to your membership renewal. Please return to the auto renew section by clicking here and choose your saved card in the payment details dropdown.

When I do that there is 5 cards in the dropdown all are my current card details. No matter what 1 I select i just keep getting that message. In the end I had to use an old card just to get the payment confirmation, so now the payments will fail. Can I go back in to my account and change the payment card, and maybe try and delete all the duplicate cards they seem to have?
Try adding a new card. I thought there was an issue with the saved card.
Re: Autocup
Quote from: VVM on Today at 12:28:13 pm
Prices a bit of a scam, even if we do play prem opposition, prem prices for a League Cup game is a bit tight.

Europa price going up by each round also feels a bit shifty, makes sense but doesn't sit right with me.

Did you think the yanks would pay for the new stand out their pocket?
Re: Autocup
Quote from: RebeccaLFC on Today at 12:36:31 pm
Interesting looks like for the FA CUP the whole lower anny plus upper anny A6-A8. 


The league cup is smaller as usual, just half the anny road lower plus upper anny A6-A8.

That's the exact upper tier cut off that's shown in the original mock-ups. Makes sense with the nice comfy hospitality seats just after there.

Would still prefer that becomes the default league away thing as well.
Re: Autocup
Quote from: emitime on Today at 01:08:46 pm
That's the exact upper tier cut off that's shown in the original mock-ups. Makes sense with the nice comfy hospitality seats just after there.

Would still prefer that becomes the default league away thing as well.

We would lose more home seats due to segregation. You would need segregation netting in the lower and upper. As it stands we only need it in the lower.
Re: Autocup
Quote from: RebeccaLFC on Today at 12:37:34 pm
I think its normal in ACS, you need to select the card that while take the payment. Hoping to change it later though as i done 6 to my card

Ive never had to select a card before pre-checkout screen. It proper confused me
Re: Autocup
Quote from: 205mob on Today at 01:32:39 pm
Your method did work, bring on the LOCALS!!!

jajajajajajaja

Any chance of sharing mate?
Re: Autocup
Quote from: 205mob on Today at 01:32:39 pm
Your method did work, bring on the LOCALS!!!

jajajajajajaja

You're such a wind up  :lmao
Re: Autocup
Quote from: mattyyt on Today at 01:53:14 pm
Any chance of sharing mate?

@205mob you've got a catch
Re: Autocup
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 02:02:47 pm
@205mob you've got a catch

Inspect element guys LOLOL
Re: Autocup
What happens in Europe, if you're in the Upper Anfield Road, and the first game is before it is ready? is it just tough luck?
Re: Autocup
Quote from: stoz on Today at 02:31:14 pm
What happens in Europe, if you're in the Upper Anfield Road, and the first game is before it is ready? is it just tough luck?

Presume they are certain it will be ready. They blocked it off sale for first two league games.
Re: Autocup
Quote from: Levitz on Today at 02:41:16 pm
Presume they are certain it will be ready. They blocked it off sale for first two league games.

First match is potentially 21st September. 3 days before the West Ham game.
Re: Autocup
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 02:45:12 pm
First match is potentially 21st September. 3 days before the West Ham game.

Hmm West Ham was 'not available' rather than locked was it? .
Re: Autocup
Quote from: Levitz on Today at 02:49:35 pm
Hmm West Ham was 'not available' rather than locked was it? .

No idea :D I'm not in the 13+ club.
The test event next Tuesday is a good sign though.
Re: Autocup
Quote from: Levitz on Today at 02:49:35 pm
Hmm West Ham was 'not available' rather than locked was it? .

West ham was there in the 13+ sale but no ballot for non 13+ members and no opportunity to buy, I think there was a couple of hundred tickets left at the end of the 13+ sale
Re: Autocup
Quote from: walterwhite on Today at 03:08:17 pm
West ham was there in the 13+ sale but no ballot for non 13+ members and no opportunity to buy, I think there was a couple of hundred tickets left at the end of the 13+ sale

No, he means seats in the Upper Annie being available in the 13+ sale. The area being 'locked' on the ticket site, rather than "none available".
Re: Autocup
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 02:45:12 pm
First match is potentially 21st September. 3 days before the West Ham game.
Think if there's a risk once the draw is made, we'll press to have that first game away
Re: Autocup
Quote from: walterwhite on Today at 03:08:17 pm
West ham was there in the 13+ sale but no ballot for non 13+ members and no opportunity to buy, I think there was a couple of hundred tickets left at the end of the 13+ sale

As Swoopy said,  Upper Anny was locked for Bournemouth and Villa but 'not available' for West Ham
Re: Autocup
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 03:17:17 pm
No, he means seats in the Upper Annie being available in the 13+ sale. The area being 'locked' on the ticket site, rather than "none available".

Ah right yeah just no seats from the off in those sections but didn't even click up there for those games
Re: Autocup
Anyone who had issues earlier......

I got through on live chat.  The man was really helpful, reserved my seats for Europa without issue but then I didn't have a saved card on my account and he said he would call me tomorrow.

So in the meantime I went to update my card details under the Auto Cup section and it weirdly let me select my own seats!! 

He couldn't understand why it was letting me do that when my unique link didn't work at all.

Worth checking out for anyone stuck!  Got decent spec in Anfield Rd Upper as well so I'm delighted!

His words below............

'That's really bizarre, you shouldn't have been able to do that but I see from your account that you have'
'Great'
'You've somehow managed it'
Glad to hear this. I'm sorry for all the hassle of this sale
We really expected it to be smooth, but it's been very, very problematic
Anyway, you don't have to worry about that
Have a great weekend
Bye for now
Re: Autocup
The unique link only works while they have that implemented. Similar to the queue it gets removed about midday.

Surprised he didnt know that.

Actually. Im not surprised.
Re: Autocup
I think well be away first group game
