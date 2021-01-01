Anyone who had issues earlier......
I got through on live chat. The man was really helpful, reserved my seats for Europa without issue but then I didn't have a saved card on my account and he said he would call me tomorrow.
So in the meantime I went to update my card details under the Auto Cup section and it weirdly let me select my own seats!!
He couldn't understand why it was letting me do that when my unique link didn't work at all.
Worth checking out for anyone stuck! Got decent spec in Anfield Rd Upper as well so I'm delighted!
His words below............
'That's really bizarre, you shouldn't have been able to do that but I see from your account that you have'
'Great'
'You've somehow managed it'
Glad to hear this. I'm sorry for all the hassle of this sale
We really expected it to be smooth, but it's been very, very problematic
Anyway, you don't have to worry about that
Have a great weekend
Bye for now