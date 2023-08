It's quite fiddly enrolling this time, you have to select supporter eligible to be able to select AEP first, then select the seat, then do the card details, then allocate the seats.



Straight forward enough when you are doing one scheme, for a few people, but if you have users doing all 3 schemes for multiple seats, no wonder it's slow.



I was 365 in the queue and it took me 15mins to get in.