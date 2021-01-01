Keep an eye on your emails
Are we expecting something ?
No idea but I would be shocked if they dropped the unique links already
With the bulks they announced that a link would be coming on X day so we knew to look out for it, they'd risk loads not seeing it today without a warning I'd have thought. Wouldn't they have just said we'd be getting links when they sent the email about the ACS the other day?
They'd be a message when you try to access the site saying to get the link from your emails I'd guess.
They wouldnt send links for the ACS during the members sales, it would confuse people, i reckon they will do it and send the emails later
The email they sent for ACS notifications has a link to buy online and the link is in the same format as the unique links they sent for the member sales. Im not a dev so not sure if its just how theyve formatted the tooltip hover or if its the actual link. Anyone more technical than me want to take a look?
