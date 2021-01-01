« previous next »
Samgamble96

Re: Autocup
Reply #6000 on: Today at 01:47:55 pm
Quote from: scouser102002 on Today at 01:44:23 pm
Keep an eye on your emails

Are we expecting something ????
scouser102002

Re: Autocup
Reply #6001 on: Today at 01:52:03 pm
Quote from: Samgamble96 on Today at 01:47:55 pm
Are we expecting something ????

No idea but I would be shocked if they dropped the unique links already
alx

Re: Autocup
Reply #6002 on: Today at 01:55:06 pm
Quote from: scouser102002 on Today at 01:44:23 pm
Keep an eye on your emails

I was reading it and a email notificationfrom the athletic went in. My heart missed a beat in that moment :))
redgriffin73

Re: Autocup
Reply #6003 on: Today at 02:08:16 pm
Quote from: scouser102002 on Today at 01:52:03 pm
No idea but I would be shocked if they dropped the unique links already

With the bulks they announced that a link would be coming on X day so we knew to look out for it, they'd risk loads not seeing it today without a warning I'd have thought. Wouldn't they have just said we'd be getting links when they sent the email about the ACS the other day?
Re: Autocup
Reply #6004 on: Today at 02:20:27 pm
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 02:08:16 pm
With the bulks they announced that a link would be coming on X day so we knew to look out for it, they'd risk loads not seeing it today without a warning I'd have thought. Wouldn't they have just said we'd be getting links when they sent the email about the ACS the other day?

They'd be a message when you try to access the site saying to get the link from your emails I'd guess.
Re: Autocup
Reply #6005 on: Today at 02:22:50 pm
Quote from: scouser102002 on Today at 02:20:27 pm
They'd be a message when you try to access the site saying to get the link from your emails I'd guess.

Yeah, that would work, makes sense. Hate the 10am sales whatever they do, such an awkward time!
Re: Autocup
Reply #6006 on: Today at 02:24:53 pm
They wouldnt send links for the ACS during the members sales, it would confuse people, i reckon they will do it and send the emails later
Re: Autocup
Reply #6007 on: Today at 02:29:15 pm
Quote from: sonofkenny on Today at 02:24:53 pm
They wouldnt send links for the ACS during the members sales, it would confuse people, i reckon they will do it and send the emails later

My point was more that we got a warning about the bulk sale links. We got emails about the ACS on Tuesday, they could have mentioned it in that and sent them later today. I'm not particularly arsed either way, and it wouldn't surprise me. Just seemed odd they didn't mention it at all for the ACS unless they were waiting to see how the bulks went.
Re: Autocup
Reply #6008 on: Today at 03:58:40 pm
The email they sent for ACS notifications has a link to buy online and the link is in the same format as the unique links they sent for the member sales.

Im not a dev so not sure if its just how theyve formatted the tooltip hover or if its the actual link. Anyone more technical than me want to take a look?
Re: Autocup
Reply #6009 on: Today at 04:04:15 pm
Quote from: Rhi on Today at 03:58:40 pm
The email they sent for ACS notifications has a link to buy online and the link is in the same format as the unique links they sent for the member sales.

Im not a dev so not sure if its just how theyve formatted the tooltip hover or if its the actual link. Anyone more technical than me want to take a look?

Those links took you to a holding page immediately, these links just take you to match tickets and hospitality, just generic. No warning about only using once etc either.
Re: Autocup
Reply #6010 on: Today at 04:13:29 pm
Nice one. I didnt want to click it to find out ;D
