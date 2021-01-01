« previous next »
Offline anfieldash

Re: Autocup
« Reply #5960 on: Yesterday at 04:32:57 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Yesterday at 04:13:13 pm
They're always at the same time. They really should have used the unique codes for this, it's always carnage.

Absolutely, and they could also have staggered the European ACS sale instead of putting 3 match credits in the same sale as those with 2 and 1 match credits.

The reason people got 4 or 3 credits last year was because of the sale for the Madrid match for those on 3 credits appeared to be a particular shambles so loads missed out and a few got lucky. Putting 4 and 3 together in one sale and then 2 and 1 together in another would have made far more sense.
Online ben9011

  • Ohh he wears the number twenty
Re: Autocup
« Reply #5961 on: Yesterday at 04:49:18 pm »
Quote from: anfieldash on Yesterday at 04:32:57 pm
Absolutely, and they could also have staggered the European ACS sale instead of putting 3 match credits in the same sale as those with 2 and 1 match credits.

The reason people got 4 or 3 credits last year was because of the sale for the Madrid match for those on 3 credits appeared to be a particular shambles so loads missed out and a few got lucky. Putting 4 and 3 together in one sale and then 2 and 1 together in another would have made far more sense.

This is exactly the situation me and my mate are in, flyin in all the sales last year and thinkin well be sit together next year n now were in seperate sales pain in the ass
Online Tiz Lad

Re: Autocup
« Reply #5962 on: Yesterday at 04:52:03 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Yesterday at 04:26:50 pm
And all those extra people ahead of you won't qualify for the EL so makes fuck all difference to the seats you'd get in that competition than if the sale was on its own

If they'd have done them all at different times or on different dates people would complain about struggling to get the time at that time of day due to work etc to sort the tickets, cant win

How many do you actually think have 4 European and FA and Carabao I'd vouch shit loads

But as you and your mates have your workarounds for standard sales it won't affect you
Offline 30fiver

  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: Autocup
« Reply #5963 on: Yesterday at 05:11:31 pm »
Quote from: Tiz Lad on Yesterday at 04:52:03 pm
How many do you actually think have 4 European and FA and Carabao I'd vouch shit loads

But as you and your mates have your workarounds for standard sales it won't affect you

The difference between those who have 4 EL and 0 of the others compared to being in both the others as well is minimal, probably less than 1k

If you have just an EL sale for those on 4, lets say you get a queue position of 2,567
You might get a queue position of 5,678 on Friday, but still only have 2,567 people in front who qualify for the EL as the rest just qualify for the other games

I dont get your point as to how you're going to get worse seats when the same number of people who qualify for the EL are going to be in your sale on Friday as they would if it was separate
Offline jonnypb

  • JFT97
Re: Autocup
« Reply #5964 on: Yesterday at 05:16:39 pm »
Quote from: Tiz Lad on Yesterday at 04:52:03 pm
How many do you actually think have 4 European and FA and Carabao I'd vouch shit loads

But as you and your mates have your workarounds for standard sales it won't affect you

I suspect a lot have 4 Europeans and the FA Cup.  However, I know quite a few who don't have 4 European credits, but do have the League Cup so you're adding to the amount of people trying to get in at the same time.

Should have been done at different times with the unique link as it'll just be carnage now.  Could have easily done the 3 sales on the same day 8:15 - 12:15 - 16:15.  But it wouldn't be a LFC ticket sale without some type of carnage  ;D
Offline LFC_R_BOSS

  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Autocup
« Reply #5965 on: Yesterday at 05:17:49 pm »
540 on the list for league cup after getting thrown off due to their cock up last season.
Offline 30fiver

  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: Autocup
« Reply #5966 on: Yesterday at 05:28:51 pm »
Quote from: jonnypb on Yesterday at 05:16:39 pm
I suspect a lot have 4 Europeans and the FA Cup. However, I know quite a few who don't have 4 European credits, but do have the League Cup so you're adding to the amount of people trying to get in at the same time.

Should have been done at different times with the unique link as it'll just be carnage now.  Could have easily done the 3 sales on the same day 8:15 - 12:15 - 16:15.  But it wouldn't be a LFC ticket sale without some type of carnage  ;D

This is valid but it wouldnt impact anyone below them in the queue in terms of the seat's they'd get for EL would it

They should so unique links for it tho
Offline anitrella

  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Autocup
« Reply #5967 on: Yesterday at 06:00:23 pm »
For Europa ACS, would an account with all 4 games be able to enrol in the 1 - 3 games sale- in order to sit with mates? Or is that not possible? If not just have to hope to get the same block
Offline red_Mark1980

  • J.F.T.97
Re: Autocup
« Reply #5968 on: Yesterday at 06:20:13 pm »
Quote from: anitrella on Yesterday at 06:00:23 pm
For Europa ACS, would an account with all 4 games be able to enrol in the 1 - 3 games sale- in order to sit with mates? Or is that not possible? If not just have to hope to get the same block

The email does say

Supporters who recorded 4 UEFA Champions League home games from season 2022/23 can enrol online from 10am Friday 11 August until 8am Tuesday 15 August ONLY.

Personally I'd not take that risk
Offline anitrella

  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Autocup
« Reply #5969 on: Yesterday at 06:44:50 pm »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Yesterday at 06:20:13 pm
The email does say

Supporters who recorded 4 UEFA Champions League home games from season 2022/23 can enrol online from 10am Friday 11 August until 8am Tuesday 15 August ONLY.

Personally I'd not take that risk
yeah, agreed not worth it
Offline NeoAdjuvant

Re: Autocup
« Reply #5970 on: Yesterday at 06:47:58 pm »
Have the club announced the ticket prices for the cup competitions this year?
But like the jet engine, there's sadly very little this country does better than having the raw materials to do something truly amazing that would benefit the whole of society only to piss it away due to a total lack of long term thinking and/or suspicion of anything European.

Offline ScubaSteve

  • Every other Saturday's me half day off......
Re: Autocup
« Reply #5971 on: Yesterday at 07:39:39 pm »
Quote from: NeoAdjuvant on Yesterday at 06:47:58 pm
Have the club announced the ticket prices for the cup competitions this year?

Ive been looking for that myself. Im sure it had been announced somewhere but I can only see the league prices.

Not like Ill have a definite choice about it, but looking to move out of the kop this season for the domestics especially, pending on cost
Offline 30fiver

  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: Autocup
« Reply #5972 on: Yesterday at 09:02:47 pm »
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Yesterday at 07:39:39 pm
Ive been looking for that myself. Im sure it had been announced somewhere but I can only see the league prices.

Not like Ill have a definite choice about it, but looking to move out of the kop this season for the domestics especially, pending on cost

Just be the same as last year up £1-£2 each
Offline 30fiver

  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: Autocup
« Reply #5973 on: Yesterday at 09:03:07 pm »
Quote from: anitrella on Yesterday at 06:00:23 pm
For Europa ACS, would an account with all 4 games be able to enrol in the 1 - 3 games sale- in order to sit with mates? Or is that not possible? If not just have to hope to get the same block

I believe not, hasn't worked in the past
Online stoz

  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Autocup
« Reply #5974 on: Today at 01:25:09 am »
Quote from: anitrella on Yesterday at 06:00:23 pm
For Europa ACS, would an account with all 4 games be able to enrol in the 1 - 3 games sale- in order to sit with mates? Or is that not possible? If not just have to hope to get the same block

No point risking missing out, if you have all credits yourself.
Online pistol

  • My cat's name is mittens
Re: Autocup
« Reply #5975 on: Today at 09:35:50 am »
Quote from: LFC_R_BOSS on Yesterday at 05:17:49 pm
540 on the list for league cup after getting thrown off due to their cock up last season.

I wasn't on it last year - what happened?
Online Strummer77

  • @AlexDavis90
Re: Autocup
« Reply #5976 on: Today at 11:37:27 am »
So no unique code for this? Is it just head to the tickets page and end up in a huge queue as per normal? As many devices as possible etc
Online Samgamble96

  • Nat Phillips in the air!!!
Re: Autocup
« Reply #5977 on: Today at 11:44:36 am »
Quote from: Strummer77 on Today at 11:37:27 am
So no unique code for this? Is it just head to the tickets page and end up in a huge queue as per normal? As many devices as possible etc

You know it...cant wait.

My issue is if you have all 3 ACS then you have to make a decision on which you prioritise as i presume it will be difficult to get the "best" seats in all 3
Online DIOJIM

  • probs moaning about tickets
Re: Autocup
« Reply #5978 on: Today at 11:47:15 am »
Quote from: Samgamble96 on Today at 11:44:36 am
You know it...cant wait.

My issue is if you have all 3 ACS then you have to make a decision on which you prioritise as i presume it will be difficult to get the "best" seats in all 3

That's my issue. I only want/have FA Cup, so I'll be queuing with a bunch of poor buggers that are desperately trying to sort Europe out and there's me amongst them all just trying to sort FA Cup  ;D
Online Samgamble96

  • Nat Phillips in the air!!!
Re: Autocup
« Reply #5979 on: Today at 11:49:34 am »
Quote from: DIOJIM on Today at 11:47:15 am
That's my issue. I only want/have FA Cup, so I'll be queuing with a bunch of poor buggers that are desperately trying to sort Europe out and there's me amongst them all just trying to sort FA Cup  ;D

Yeah its madness as to why theyre not on different days or at least unique codes. I have all 3 luckily but im unsure of which to priorities
Online DIOJIM

  • probs moaning about tickets
Re: Autocup
« Reply #5980 on: Today at 11:52:16 am »
Quote from: Samgamble96 on Today at 11:49:34 am
Yeah its madness as to why theyre not on different days or at least unique codes. I have all 3 luckily but im unsure of which to priorities

Gotta be Europe surely? Then FA Cup then League Cup?

Although I'm thinking with eligibility criteria FA Cup may be harder to bag better/Kop tickets for compared to Europe.
Offline jonnypb

  • JFT97
Re: Autocup
« Reply #5981 on: Today at 11:58:09 am »
Quote from: Strummer77 on Today at 11:37:27 am
So no unique code for this? Is it just head to the tickets page and end up in a huge queue as per normal? As many devices as possible etc

That's what I always did in the past, now I'm not so sure with this blocking.  Seems to have been quite a few blocked today with the unique links and I was blocked just trying to register for the ACS on a single browser.

Not sure I'll be risking having multiple connections open.

Quote from: DIOJIM on Today at 11:52:16 am
Gotta be Europe surely? Then FA Cup then League Cup?

Although I'm thinking with eligibility criteria FA Cup may be harder to bag better/Kop tickets for compared to Europe.

That's my thinking as well.  But do you go straight for the LC knowing that if you do you'll probably get the Kop, or take the risk with Europe and the FA Cup first and then by the time you go for the League Cup all the Kop have gone and you're left with zero Kop tickets for all 3! Decisions!!  :-\
Online Samgamble96

  • Nat Phillips in the air!!!
Re: Autocup
« Reply #5982 on: Today at 12:02:51 pm »
Quote from: DIOJIM on Today at 11:52:16 am
Gotta be Europe surely? Then FA Cup then League Cup?

Although I'm thinking with eligibility criteria FA Cup may be harder to bag better/Kop tickets for compared to Europe.

yeah im thinking so! Cant wait to see queue number 75,000 and it not really matter  :butt
Offline ScubaSteve

  • Every other Saturday's me half day off......
Re: Autocup
« Reply #5983 on: Today at 12:15:03 pm »
So, has it been confirmed that we wont be getting any links for the cup sales?
Online Levitz

  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Autocup
« Reply #5984 on: Today at 12:41:39 pm »
Is it only 4 per transaction in ACS?
Liverpool ist Rad!

Online VVM

  • OVER AN HOUR LEFT ESTIMATED TIME
Re: Autocup
« Reply #5985 on: Today at 12:46:19 pm »
Ticket prices should be listed here but weirdly they haven't updated for cups yet.

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/tickets/lfc-ticket-prices

Annoying with the sign up being in 2 days
Logged

  • Main Stander
  • probs moaning about tickets
Re: Autocup
« Reply #5986 on: Today at 12:50:03 pm »
Quote from: Levitz on Today at 12:41:39 pm
Is it only 4 per transaction in ACS?

Yeah it is
