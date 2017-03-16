« previous next »
wild_wild_wild

Re: Autocup
July 28, 2023, 02:36:03 pm
Quote from: DIOJIM on July 28, 2023, 02:06:10 pm
It is an oversight  ::) he just wants to register himself with his kids which the system should allow him to if he's accepting he'll be thrown in at zero credits and forfeit his credit for the season, regardless of what comp it was. What the site is doing is forcing him to stick with his one credit and therefore won't be able to register his kids who are on zero.

Your alternative is for him to pay for another membership? Daft that.

It is an oversight. Im more than happy as a 1 credit holder to go into the ballot with the 0 credit holders - I dont seek an advantage. Its impossible to do so, as far as I can tell. I can register myself in the one credit registration. But I dont have the option to drop down into the 0 credit one and then cant register my kids in the 0 ballot as I cant register for that.

Most frustrating, lets see what the email response is
DIOJIM

Re: Autocup
July 28, 2023, 02:40:21 pm
Quote from: wild_wild_wild on July 28, 2023, 02:36:03 pm
It is an oversight. Im more than happy as a 1 credit holder to go into the ballot with the 0 credit holders - I dont seek an advantage. Its impossible to do so, as far as I can tell. I can register myself in the one credit registration. But I dont have the option to drop down into the 0 credit one and then cant register my kids in the 0 ballot as I cant register for that.

Most frustrating, lets see what the email response is

Perfect point mate, was just trying to summarise that on your behalf but got dismissed haha  ;)
OOT'erConnie

Re: Autocup
July 28, 2023, 02:47:50 pm
There's absolutely no reason why kids shouldn't be able to enter the ballots without an adult either. By all means block the purchase when the actual sale comes around, but this expression of interest stage should be able to go through with no questions asked.

You could add them to someone else's friends and family list and put them in with them, couldn't you? Then if/when successful, buy all your seats together.
glasgowsmvp

Re: Autocup
July 28, 2023, 02:52:48 pm
Quote from: 30fiver on July 28, 2023, 09:43:51 am
Why do we have this argument every single season  :butt :butt :butt :butt

because people forget and lfc don't make things clear sometimes (to me)
SnowGoon

Re: Autocup
July 28, 2023, 02:53:28 pm
Quote from: DIOJIM on July 28, 2023, 02:40:21 pm
Perfect point mate, was just trying to summarise that on your behalf but got dismissed haha  ;)

Its not an oversight, as its on purpose, thats all I meant. To lose the credit you would have to have the credit removed and Im sure they never do that.

They have blocked different credit entry points as if you have 1 credit and 0 credit pair, if one on the ballot wins, you both win, and since 1 credits are getting chosen before 0 credits it could be massively exploited.

Its not a good experience trying to get junior credits, I know exactly how you feel there, you cant even buy a single junior ticket unless there is an adult one, Im forever bemoaning this. They even stopped you from paying more and getting them a single YA ticket (you could often get 2 singles in the same stand and switch seats), meaning you have to get two tickets at the same time, which is frustrating in the late availability sales.
 
The 4+/0 credit isnt the same thing as the 0 credits any member can apply and doing so in a group means that if any in the group win, the whole group does. Someone with 4+ has no more advantage in the all members prem ballots.
AR48

Re: Autocup
July 28, 2023, 03:03:25 pm
All done. Nice and easy. Not sure why anyone would get in the queue in the morning when there is a couple of days to get it sorted.
OOT'erConnie

Re: Autocup
July 28, 2023, 03:09:01 pm
Quote from: SnowGoon on July 28, 2023, 02:53:28 pm
Its not an oversight, as its on purpose, thats all I meant. To lose the credit you would have to have the credit removed and Im sure they never do that.

They have blocked different credit entry points as if you have 1 credit and 0 credit pair, if one on the ballot wins, you both win, and since 1 credits are getting chosen before 0 credits it could be massively exploited.

Its not a good experience trying to get junior credits, I know exactly how you feel there, you cant even buy a single junior ticket unless there is an adult one, Im forever bemoaning this. They even stopped you from paying more and getting them a single YA ticket (you could often get 2 singles in the same stand and switch seats), meaning you have to get two tickets at the same time, which is frustrating in the late availability sales.
 
The 4+/0 credit isnt the same thing as the 0 credits any member can apply and doing so in a group means that if any in the group win, the whole group does. Someone with 4+ has no more advantage in the all members prem ballots.

It's deliberate but still an oversight. The oversight is that they've not got a way for kids with less credits than their parent to get sorted if successful. The kid on zero can't apply without an adult and the adult on 1 can't add his kids to the application. It's an oversight.
anfieldpurch

Re: Autocup
July 28, 2023, 03:15:29 pm
Quote from: ChrisLFCKOP on July 28, 2023, 02:15:22 pm
Its the max you can have, it should be enough with expanded ground.
You'd think so... but with the delays to the new stand, it has me wondering if there would be a reduced ACS limit for Carabao and as somebody who's got every game registered at home in the cups since 2008... you always wonder if this will be the year you drop off
ChrisLFCKOP

Re: Autocup
July 28, 2023, 03:29:36 pm
Quote from: anfieldpurch on July 28, 2023, 03:15:29 pm
You'd think so... but with the delays to the new stand, it has me wondering if there would be a reduced ACS limit for Carabao and as somebody who's got every game registered at home in the cups since 2008... you always wonder if this will be the year you drop off

Did Derby take the upper tier? If so you are sound as they will limit away fans to Annie Road only.
SnowGoon

Re: Autocup
July 28, 2023, 03:36:24 pm
Quote from: ChrisLFCKOP on July 28, 2023, 03:29:36 pm
Did Derby take the upper tier? If so you are sound as they will limit away fans to Annie Road only.

No, just lower
willss

Re: Autocup
July 28, 2023, 05:02:32 pm
The system wont seem to allow three adults and a child to register. What is wrong with that combo??
wild_wild_wild

Re: Autocup
July 28, 2023, 05:19:43 pm
Quote from: DIOJIM on July 28, 2023, 02:40:21 pm
Perfect point mate, was just trying to summarise that on your behalf but got dismissed haha  ;)
all cool mate. i'm now on live chat...
wild_wild_wild

Re: Autocup
July 28, 2023, 05:38:14 pm
solved. had to go on live chat and renounce my 1 fa cup credit.
fingers crossed for the three of us.
in the ballot for fa cup... (and the league cup - though back on chat to ditch that one).
ScubaSteve

Re: Autocup
July 28, 2023, 06:20:46 pm
Quote from: anfieldpurch on July 28, 2023, 03:15:29 pm
You'd think so... but with the delays to the new stand, it has me wondering if there would be a reduced ACS limit for Carabao and as somebody who's got every game registered at home in the cups since 2008... you always wonder if this will be the year you drop off

Yeah, capacity might be lower. Not sure why they continue to work off only the previous season. For the aways they go back a few seasons.
Kls89

Re: Autocup
July 28, 2023, 10:20:34 pm
Anyone had any issues with disabled tickets? My son has been given a PA by the club this season but it wont allow me to register the PA ticket. Im now assuming its because the PA account has 0 credits and he has 1. Tried the live chat but couldnt get through before they closed for the weekend.
Shanklygates

Re: Autocup
July 29, 2023, 06:32:04 pm
Quote from: Kls89 on July 28, 2023, 10:20:34 pm
Anyone had any issues with disabled tickets? My son has been given a PA by the club this season but it wont allow me to register the PA ticket. Im now assuming its because the PA account has 0 credits and he has 1. Tried the live chat but couldnt get through before they closed for the weekend.
Ring the Dis line on Monday. I have got a Dis ST for next season (new) and couldn't do it so they added it for me. I have full credits so not sure what they put the PA on as, but they are on for next season anyway. Most are nice on there. As it's my first season disabled, I have rung a few times and found them all helpful.
Kennys from heaven

Re: Autocup
Yesterday at 09:58:25 pm
How is it that after three seasons of attending every CL home game and being able to just join the Auto cup scheme, I now have to apply just to go into a fucking ballot to go on the Europa League one?!?!!?

What is happening here??!!

mattyyt

Re: Autocup
Yesterday at 10:06:01 pm
Pretty sure everyone on 4 will be guaranteed, Ill be very shocked if not. Think the club are just being lazy/pragmatic by having everyone register interest at once.
emitime

Re: Autocup
Yesterday at 10:42:00 pm
Quote from: Kennys from heaven on Yesterday at 09:58:25 pm
How is it that after three seasons of attending every CL home game and being able to just join the Auto cup scheme, I now have to apply just to go into a fucking ballot to go on the Europa League one?!?!!?

What is happening here??!!

It's exactly the same as previous seasons. At worst your odds will be something like 97%, but probably guaranteed given the bigger capacity and it being Europa.
Kls89

Re: Autocup
Yesterday at 10:46:26 pm
Quote from: Shanklygates on July 29, 2023, 06:32:04 pm
Ring the Dis line on Monday. I have got a Dis ST for next season (new) and couldn't do it so they added it for me. I have full credits so not sure what they put the PA on as, but they are on for next season anyway. Most are nice on there. As it's my first season disabled, I have rung a few times and found them all helpful.

Thanks mate I phoned them and they were spot on and sorted it straight away. With the PA ticket being new this season it had no credits but theyve changed it so its the same so we can register.
Craig S

Re: Autocup
Today at 08:57:54 am
Quote from: emitime on Yesterday at 10:42:00 pm
It's exactly the same as previous seasons. At worst your odds will be something like 97%, but probably guaranteed given the bigger capacity and it being Europa.

Not sure how they will be able to do the upper of the Anny for ACS. Game Week 1 is 21st Sept, that's before the Villa game that they are not sure we will have a fully open stand.
Should be partially open by then, but not sure, if they will know how much, when you have to choose your ACS seat.  We also wont know if we are at home as it will be before the draw.
tasmichkata

Re: Autocup
Today at 09:44:19 am
Quote from: Craig S on Today at 08:57:54 am
Not sure how they will be able to do the upper of the Anny for ACS. Game Week 1 is 21st Sept, that's before the Villa game that they are not sure we will have a fully open stand.
Should be partially open by then, but not sure, if they will know how much, when you have to choose your ACS seat.  We also wont know if we are at home as it will be before the draw.

Easy, will ask to play the 1-st game away.
