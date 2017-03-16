« previous next »
Offline The_Rebel

  
  
  
Re: Autocup
« Reply #5800 on: July 12, 2023, 03:42:29 pm »
am i cracking up here? in the second paragraph it says thats seats are automatically allocated?

"Once enrolled, seats are automatically allocated, and you will remain in the scheme(s) for as long as the team is involved in the competition(s)."

is this a change in policy or am i just not reading it right? sure last year when got on the auto cup schemes for fa and league cup logged in for a free for all on whatever seats where left in the hall map
Logged


Offline redgriffin73

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Autocup
« Reply #5801 on: July 12, 2023, 03:45:16 pm »
Quote from: The_Rebel on July 12, 2023, 03:42:29 pm
am i cracking up here? in the second paragraph it says thats seats are automatically allocated?

"Once enrolled, seats are automatically allocated, and you will remain in the scheme(s) for as long as the team is involved in the competition(s)."

is this a change in policy or am i just not reading it right? sure last year when got on the auto cup schemes for fa and league cup logged in for a free for all on whatever seats where left in the hall map

"Once enrolled" - as in, once you've initially picked your seat and added your payment details for that seat it remains your seat throughout that competition run.
Logged


Online anfieldpurch

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Autocup
« Reply #5802 on: July 12, 2023, 06:09:08 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on July 12, 2023, 03:45:16 pm
"Once enrolled" - as in, once you've initially picked your seat and added your payment details for that seat it remains your seat throughout that competition run.
The PRH sale email definitely mentions automatic allocation so maybe that's just a copy and paste job.. a bit concerning if they do roll this out as there's an almost £20 difference between getting in the Kop and the Main Stand
Logged


Offline red number 9

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Autocup
« Reply #5803 on: July 12, 2023, 07:31:15 pm »
Quote from: anfieldpurch on July 12, 2023, 06:09:08 pm
The PRH sale email definitely mentions automatic allocation so maybe that's just a copy and paste job.. a bit concerning if they do roll this out as there's an almost £20 difference between getting in the Kop and the Main Stand

These are the instructions in the PRH email. You choose the seat, its not picked for you.

Log in using your supporter ID.
Ensure you are linked via Friends & Family if you wish to enrol more than one Priority Right Holder.
Select the Auto Cup Scheme you wish to enrol into.
Choose from the available seats
Complete your payment card details  please note that this is the card we will use to take automatic Auto Cup Scheme payments from. No payment will be taken during the enrolment process.
Assign your seat(s) to the correct supporter ID.
Confirm your selection.
Repeat the process for each Auto Cup Scheme you wish to enrol into.
Logged

Offline ScubaSteve

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Autocup
« Reply #5804 on: July 12, 2023, 07:35:37 pm »
Quote from: anfieldpurch on July 12, 2023, 06:09:08 pm
The PRH sale email definitely mentions automatic allocation so maybe that's just a copy and paste job.. a bit concerning if they do roll this out as there's an almost £20 difference between getting in the Kop and the Main Stand

Every season you have the members scrapping for a decent spec..which there are usually few of by the time you get in. Those who dont have full credits will defo be sitting in the main stand gods..

Pretty sure STHs get to keep their spec if they want it (fair enough) but then they usually have first dibs on the best seats if they choose to sit away from their usual spec. I doubt theyll change that but not sure why.

In is in I guess but might be tempted for the Annie road this season. Sat in the kop for every cup comp for the last 10 years.

PRH, STH and members with the exact same credits should be all in it together for the first sale when its guaranteed
« Last Edit: July 12, 2023, 07:38:03 pm by ScubaSteve »
Logged

Offline bignred84

  
  
  
  
Re: Autocup
« Reply #5805 on: July 12, 2023, 07:54:16 pm »
Quote from: red number 9 on July 12, 2023, 07:31:15 pm
These are the instructions in the PRH email. You choose the seat, its not picked for you.

Log in using your supporter ID.
Ensure you are linked via Friends & Family if you wish to enrol more than one Priority Right Holder.
Select the Auto Cup Scheme you wish to enrol into.
Choose from the available seats
Complete your payment card details  please note that this is the card we will use to take automatic Auto Cup Scheme payments from. No payment will be taken during the enrolment process.
Assign your seat(s) to the correct supporter ID.
Confirm your selection.
Repeat the process for each Auto Cup Scheme you wish to enrol into.

PRH actually got 2 emails (well 4 actually) about the ACS

1 x One email covering all three cups (no doubt the correct one)
*which I still think is worded wrongly

1 x One email with PRH number, but exactly the same as the members ACS email in terms of enrolment etc for each cup competition.
Logged

Offline Annie Road 64

  
  
  
  
Re: Autocup
« Reply #5806 on: July 13, 2023, 07:47:49 pm »
I have got all 4 dredits for European games , So when i register on the 28th , Will i be able to choose my seat ?
Logged

Offline ScubaSteve

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Autocup
« Reply #5807 on: July 13, 2023, 07:52:29 pm »
Quote from: Annie Road 64 on July 13, 2023, 07:47:49 pm
I have got all 4 dredits for European games , So when i register on the 28th , Will i be able to choose my seat ?

No, youll just be registering your interest. Therell then be sales at a later date for those who are eligible where you can choose your seat (after PRH and STH sales)
Logged

Offline redgriffin73

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Autocup
« Reply #5808 on: July 17, 2023, 11:17:40 pm »
Are we expecting the sales dates to be delayed on this the same as the bulks or should it not be affected with the games being further off?
Logged


Offline 30fiver

  
  
  
  
Re: Autocup
« Reply #5809 on: Yesterday at 12:24:24 am »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on July 17, 2023, 11:17:40 pm
Are we expecting the sales dates to be delayed on this the same as the bulks or should it not be affected with the games being further off?

Registration are the only dates announced, I expect they'll stay the same

Sales probs won't happen till late August imo
Logged

Offline Samgamble96

  
  
  
  
Re: Autocup
« Reply #5810 on: Yesterday at 09:11:01 am »
Quote from: 30fiver on Yesterday at 12:24:24 am
Registration are the only dates announced, I expect they'll stay the same

Sales probs won't happen till late August imo

Cant imagine sales for Europa being until September as i don't think the groups will be decided until the first week of September. Same with the League cup
Logged

Online red_Mark1980

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Autocup
« Reply #5811 on: Yesterday at 11:09:31 am »
Quote from: Samgamble96 on Yesterday at 09:11:01 am
Cant imagine sales for Europa being until September as i don't think the groups will be decided until the first week of September. Same with the League cup

The draw is 1st September, the first game is 21st September
Logged

Offline Kls89

  
  
  
  
Re: Autocup
« Reply #5812 on: Yesterday at 11:40:33 am »
For cup games, how many tickets can be purchased together?
Logged

Online ABJ

  
  
  
  
Re: Autocup
« Reply #5813 on: Yesterday at 12:14:38 pm »
Quote from: Kls89 on Yesterday at 11:40:33 am
For cup games, how many tickets can be purchased together?
4 per transaction for all home games.
Logged
Quote from: Harvest Fields


Online Smudge

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Autocup
« Reply #5814 on: Yesterday at 01:40:35 pm »
Is it tomorrow for STH in ACS who have been moved from their original seat to select a new seat?
Logged

Offline Scorpioxx

  
  
  
  
Re: Autocup
« Reply #5815 on: Yesterday at 02:55:59 pm »
Quote from: Smudge on Yesterday at 01:40:35 pm
Is it tomorrow for STH in ACS who have been moved from their original seat to select a new seat?

Yes that's correct
Logged

Online Smudge

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Autocup
« Reply #5816 on: Today at 08:45:13 am »
Quote from: Scorpioxx on Yesterday at 02:55:59 pm
Yes that's correct
Thanks, 1pm if memory serves.
Logged

Online jc68

  
  
  
Re: Autocup
« Reply #5817 on: Today at 12:23:20 pm »
Quote from: Smudge on Today at 08:45:13 am
Thanks, 1pm if memory serves.

I have to do this and every year it is a bit of a struggle to get started

It is not very clear from the LFC email, once logged in at 1pm do i go to the tickets or Autocup section of the website?
Logged


Online Smudge

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Autocup
« Reply #5818 on: Today at 12:28:49 pm »
Quote from: jc68 on Today at 12:23:20 pm
I have to do this and every year it is a bit of a struggle to get started

It is not very clear from the LFC email, once logged in at 1pm do i go to the tickets or Autocup section of the website?
Sorry, not sure. I'll be the same. I checked mine earlier and my ST seat for European ACS has been removed.
Logged

Online Smudge

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Autocup
« Reply #5819 on: Today at 01:01:37 pm »
Quote from: jc68 on Today at 12:23:20 pm
I have to do this and every year it is a bit of a struggle to get started

It is not very clear from the LFC email, once logged in at 1pm do i go to the tickets or Autocup section of the website?
It's under Auto Cup Enrolment
Logged
