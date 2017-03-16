Ah smashing, thank you. I thought maybe with it being ACS then payment would be automatic as would seat allocation. In is in as they say but would be nice to try and go for places we're familiar with in the first instance.



I've maybe not explained it well.Once we know if we are successful they'll be a time when you log in and pick your seat and put your card details in. At this point that's the card that will be used for all the seats you pick.So for instance if you and your brother in law are successful, you log in. Pick the two seats you want (presumably together) you enter a card detail and no payment is taken.When the games go on sale, the club debit that card for both tickets and you get an email saying it's successful.If payment fails (blocked card, expired card, no funds) you should get an email telling you this and the chance to log in and purchase the tickets that will be sat in your basket.Hopefully I've made sense. Anyone else familiar with the process am I confusing the poor fella ?