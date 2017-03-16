« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 140 141 142 143 144 [145]   Go Down

Author Topic: Autocup  (Read 436202 times)

Online red_Mark1980

  • Wool ginger runner
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,965
  • J.F.T.97
Re: Autocup
« Reply #5760 on: Yesterday at 05:44:21 pm »
Quote from: stonecold_jpm on Yesterday at 05:41:54 pm
Just had the email, dont understand why it says not guaranteed when weve been on full Euro credits for over 10 years? Makes no sense whatsoever. Doesnt even say how many credits we are on, so doesnt help my sisters who distributed one of the games last season whilst they was given that option instead of forwarding.

If you're a member it's never been guaranteed
Logged

Online SnowGoon

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 204
  • Roberto Baggio: The Divine Ponytail
Re: Autocup
« Reply #5761 on: Yesterday at 05:45:40 pm »
Quote from: stonecold_jpm on Yesterday at 05:41:54 pm
Just had the email, dont understand why it says not guaranteed when weve been on full Euro credits for over 10 years? Makes no sense whatsoever. Doesnt even say how many credits we are on, so doesnt help my sisters who distributed one of the games last season whilst they was given that option instead of forwarding.

Priority is given to those with more credits, so Im pretty sure 4 euros will be fine. Its an open registration, anyone with 1 or more euro credit can ask to go on the ACS but they will put on it in order of credits from the year before.

Cup credits arent transferred so the credit would remain as when purchased.
Logged
Eeeeeeeeeegor!

Offline bignred84

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 637
  • We all Live in a Red and White Upper Centenary
Re: Autocup
« Reply #5762 on: Yesterday at 05:49:30 pm »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Yesterday at 05:32:28 pm
Not everyone on 4 will want to go into the ACS but the club have to think that they can. So therefore it's better to word it in such a way.

They will when the realise they will drop off the ladder next season with NO credits though
Logged

Online red_Mark1980

  • Wool ginger runner
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,965
  • J.F.T.97
Re: Autocup
« Reply #5763 on: Yesterday at 05:56:34 pm »
Quote from: bignred84 on Yesterday at 05:49:30 pm
They will when the realise they will drop off the ladder next season with NO credits though

You won't though.

People with four not on the ACS will have first dibs in the general sale like they have done for years.
Logged

Offline bignred84

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 637
  • We all Live in a Red and White Upper Centenary
Re: Autocup
« Reply #5764 on: Yesterday at 06:01:27 pm »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Yesterday at 05:56:34 pm
You won't though.

People with four not on the ACS will have first dibs in the general sale like they have done for years.

No, I'm talking about people jibbing the Europa league off all together
then the season after when we re back in the UCL, they are screwed
Logged

Offline ToneLa

  • you know the rules but I make the game.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,235
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED
Re: Autocup
« Reply #5765 on: Yesterday at 06:04:15 pm »
It's a generic email.
Logged

Online anfieldpurch

  • Simple
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,916
  • Justice for the 96!!
Re: Autocup
« Reply #5766 on: Yesterday at 06:16:32 pm »
Anybody not had the email? My lad has but I havent
Logged
Proud father to Riley James Lucas 16/3/17

Offline ScubaSteve

  • Sworn enemy of SnorkelStephanie
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,776
  • Every other Saturday's me half day off......
Re: Autocup
« Reply #5767 on: Yesterday at 06:30:52 pm »
Everyone with full European credits will be sorted this season, its next season that Ill be worrying about. A few dropped off the ladder after the expansion of the main stand. No point harping on about going back previous seasons as the club really dont care about the fans
Logged

Offline redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century, this girl does two together. Oh, and FUCK THE TORIES deh-deh-deh-deh!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,714
Re: Autocup
« Reply #5768 on: Yesterday at 06:41:44 pm »
Quote from: anfieldpurch on Yesterday at 06:16:32 pm
Anybody not had the email? My lad has but I havent

I've had three emails, one for each cup competition.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Offline upthereds1993

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 73
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Autocup
« Reply #5769 on: Yesterday at 06:46:18 pm »
Quote from: stonecold_jpm on Yesterday at 05:41:54 pm
Just had the email, dont understand why it says not guaranteed when weve been on full Euro credits for over 10 years? Makes no sense whatsoever. Doesnt even say how many credits we are on, so doesnt help my sisters who distributed one of the games last season whilst they was given that option instead of forwarding.

I think you will all be sound. With the extra seats in the new AR end and the fact it's the second tier European competition it wouldn't surprise me if 1 credit got you on the Autocup this season. Imagine Uefa / sponsors shouldn't hoover up as many tickets as they would do if we were in the Champions League either.

On a separate note those without credits should be rubbing their hands too. I'd say there's a very decent chance of the first game dropping to all members - especially if it's against a relative unknown who don't sell out their allocation. Probably won't have a better chance of getting a foothold on the European ladder.
Logged

Offline ToneLa

  • you know the rules but I make the game.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,235
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED
Re: Autocup
« Reply #5770 on: Yesterday at 06:49:18 pm »
I didn't get an email for Europa
Logged

Offline anfieldash

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 575
Re: Autocup
« Reply #5771 on: Yesterday at 06:49:58 pm »
Quote from: anfieldpurch on Yesterday at 06:16:32 pm
Anybody not had the email? My lad has but I havent

Theyve all gone in junk again for us so might need to check that.
Logged

Online anfieldpurch

  • Simple
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,916
  • Justice for the 96!!
Re: Autocup
« Reply #5772 on: Yesterday at 06:58:06 pm »
Quote from: anfieldash on Yesterday at 06:49:58 pm
Theyve all gone in junk again for us so might need to check that.
Nice one, got them
Logged
Proud father to Riley James Lucas 16/3/17

Offline didopich

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 595
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Autocup
« Reply #5773 on: Yesterday at 08:11:15 pm »
So still no information on cup games and credit transfering!?? Didn't they say they are going to introduce the same rules as the prem games in terms of who gets the credit if ticket is forwarded!?
Logged

Offline sambhi92

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 869
  • Round the Fields of Anfield Road
Re: Autocup
« Reply #5774 on: Yesterday at 08:34:31 pm »
I got the 3 emails but it says a non guaranteed sale? Ive got all home from all comps.

League was fine it said I had 19. Anyone else with all homes from cups get same email?
Logged
Round the Fields of Anfield Road

Offline anfieldash

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 575
Re: Autocup
« Reply #5775 on: Yesterday at 08:54:24 pm »
Quote from: sambhi92 on Yesterday at 08:34:31 pm
I got the 3 emails but it says a non guaranteed sale? Ive got all home from all comps.

League was fine it said I had 19. Anyone else with all homes from cups get same email?

Youll be fine, think its just because they wanted a generic email they could send to everyone rather than separate ones for those who are obviously going to qualify anyway.
Logged

Offline andy07

  • Shat himself
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,598
Re: Autocup
« Reply #5776 on: Yesterday at 09:05:23 pm »
Quote from: anfieldash on Yesterday at 08:54:24 pm
Youll be fine, think its just because they wanted a generic email they could send to everyone rather than separate ones for those who are obviously going to qualify anyway.

The wording is ambiguous to say the least.  Quite easy to send one generic e-mail that provides clarification of the pecking order for credits, but they havent hence the discussion and guesswork on here.
Logged
We are Loyal Supporters

Offline The_Rebel

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 472
Re: Autocup
« Reply #5777 on: Yesterday at 09:37:57 pm »
good job i have been checking this thread everyday, like many others went straight into the junk box - should be sound to get on it with 3 out of 4 for last season
Logged
"If Everton were playing at the bottom of the garden, I'd pull the curtains"

Offline ToneLa

  • you know the rules but I make the game.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,235
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED
Re: Autocup
« Reply #5778 on: Yesterday at 10:11:45 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on Yesterday at 06:49:18 pm
I didn't get an email for Europa

Anyone? Isn't in junk and FA cup and League came thru fine..
Logged

Online walterwhite

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 449
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Autocup
« Reply #5779 on: Yesterday at 10:22:08 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on Yesterday at 10:11:45 pm
Anyone? Isn't in junk and FA cup and League came thru fine..

I wouldn't worry about it, registration is open at 10am on the 28th just go to the ticket site between then and the next Wednesday and register, email makes no difference to it.
Logged

Online SnowGoon

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 204
  • Roberto Baggio: The Divine Ponytail
Re: Autocup
« Reply #5780 on: Yesterday at 10:26:18 pm »
Quote from: andy07 on Yesterday at 09:05:23 pm
The wording is ambiguous to say the least.  Quite easy to send one generic e-mail that provides clarification of the pecking order for credits, but they havent hence the discussion and guesswork on here.

Not sure whats ambiguous, the email says its not guaranteed as what if a million members register their interest, they obviously cant fulfil them.

If they have x ACS seats, and get more than x applicants, they will go through last seasons games as priority, so put those on 4 euro credits onto ACS first, then 3,  until they hit x. If they get less than x applicants (unlikely) then everyone will go on ACS. Obviously this changes to those with 1 domestic cup game getting on ACS before those with none. Im sure these would have to be a ballot (assuming more than number of places on ACS apply to be on it having been to the Derby/Wolves game).

How many places are on the ACS? Remember they still have the sales for the cup games too, so what 50-60% of capacity on ACS?
Logged
Eeeeeeeeeegor!

Online SnowGoon

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 204
  • Roberto Baggio: The Divine Ponytail
Re: Autocup
« Reply #5781 on: Yesterday at 10:28:29 pm »
Quote from: SnowGoon on Yesterday at 10:26:18 pm
Not sure whats ambiguous, the email says its not guaranteed as what if a million members register their interest, they obviously cant fulfil them.

If they have x ACS seats, and get more than x applicants, they will go through last seasons games as priority, so put those on 4 euro credits onto ACS first, then 3,  until they hit x. If they get less than x applicants (unlikely) then everyone will go on ACS. Obviously this changes to those with 1 domestic cup game getting on ACS before those with none. Im sure these would have to be a ballot (assuming more than number of places on ACS apply to be on it having been to the Derby/Wolves game).

How many places are on the ACS? Remember they still have the sales for the cup games too, so what 50-60% of capacity on ACS?

I think they do it this way rather than have those on 4 register internet, then 3, then 2, just get everyone to register interest and then they will allocate through the priority pecking order.
Logged
Eeeeeeeeeegor!

Online red_Mark1980

  • Wool ginger runner
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,965
  • J.F.T.97
Re: Autocup
« Reply #5782 on: Today at 05:52:31 am »
Quote from: bignred84 on Yesterday at 06:01:27 pm
No, I'm talking about people jibbing the Europa league off all together
then the season after when we re back in the UCL, they are screwed

Didn't happen when we got to Basel. People will just let others go... Until we get to the knockouts.
Logged

Offline ScubaSteve

  • Sworn enemy of SnorkelStephanie
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,776
  • Every other Saturday's me half day off......
Re: Autocup
« Reply #5783 on: Today at 07:38:18 am »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Today at 05:52:31 am
Didn't happen when we got to Basel. People will just let others go... Until we get to the knockouts.

Yeah exactly and thats why measures need to be enforced to stop this. A STH or Member passes on a ticket to F&F or returns to the club then they lose the credit. Im sure this was more relaxed compared to the PL last season

Anyone know if that will be happening this season in the Europa? I.e. pass on a ticket you lose the credit. Can easily enforce this with STH too
Logged

Offline keano7

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,796
  • Alonso follows it in!
Re: Autocup
« Reply #5784 on: Today at 08:02:50 am »
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Today at 07:38:18 am
Yeah exactly and thats why measures need to be enforced to stop this. A STH or Member passes on a ticket to F&F or returns to the club then they lose the credit. Im sure this was more relaxed compared to the PL last season

Anyone know if that will be happening this season in the Europa? I.e. pass on a ticket you lose the credit. Can easily enforce this with STH too
I dont think they will ever introduce it for cup games as they know its more difficult for fans to attend midweek and the built up loyalty over the last 15/20 years.

Theyd never put STH in the same as Members as you saw from last year in the league. Funny how 95% of returns throughout the season were all STH as there was no punishment for doing so!
Logged
"Can't wait for this one me mates picking me up in a van"

Online DIOJIM

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 43
  • probs moaning about tickets
Re: Autocup
« Reply #5785 on: Today at 09:23:29 am »
Never done autocup before but I'm thinking of entering for the FA Cup since I went to the Wolves match last season.

Probably been asked before but does anyone know if you can specify a section in the ground you'd prefer or is it all randomly allocated? My and my brother in law have developed a weird affection for main stand upper, next to the Kop, as we were there a lot in the league last season!
Logged

Online red_Mark1980

  • Wool ginger runner
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,965
  • J.F.T.97
Re: Autocup
« Reply #5786 on: Today at 09:27:48 am »
Quote from: DIOJIM on Today at 09:23:29 am
Never done autocup before but I'm thinking of entering for the FA Cup since I went to the Wolves match last season.

Probably been asked before but does anyone know if you can specify a section in the ground you'd prefer or is it all randomly allocated? My and my brother in law have developed a weird affection for main stand upper, next to the Kop, as we were there a lot in the league last season!

You register of interest is just that.

If you're successful when you come to purchase you can pick your seat wherever you want.

What usually happens is there's a mad scramble of people who want the kop when the ACS is on sale (that only happens After you've had an email saying whether you were successful or not).
Logged

Online DIOJIM

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 43
  • probs moaning about tickets
Re: Autocup
« Reply #5787 on: Today at 09:34:18 am »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Today at 09:27:48 am
You register of interest is just that.

If you're successful when you come to purchase you can pick your seat wherever you want.

What usually happens is there's a mad scramble of people who want the kop when the ACS is on sale (that only happens After you've had an email saying whether you were successful or not).

Ah smashing, thank you. I thought maybe with it being ACS then payment would be automatic as would seat allocation. In is in as they say but would be nice to try and go for places we're familiar with in the first instance.
Logged

Online red_Mark1980

  • Wool ginger runner
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,965
  • J.F.T.97
Re: Autocup
« Reply #5788 on: Today at 10:12:27 am »
Quote from: DIOJIM on Today at 09:34:18 am
Ah smashing, thank you. I thought maybe with it being ACS then payment would be automatic as would seat allocation. In is in as they say but would be nice to try and go for places we're familiar with in the first instance.

I've maybe not explained it well.

Once we know if we are successful they'll be a time when you log in and pick your seat and put your card details in. At this point that's the card that will be used for all the seats you pick.

So for instance if you and your brother in law are successful, you log in. Pick the two seats you want (presumably together) you enter a card detail and no payment is taken.

When the games go on sale, the club debit that card for both tickets and you get an email saying it's successful.

If payment fails (blocked card, expired card, no funds) you should get an email telling you this and the chance to log in and purchase the tickets that will be sat in your basket.

Hopefully I've made sense. Anyone else familiar with the process am I confusing the poor fella ?
Logged

Offline ToneLa

  • you know the rules but I make the game.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,235
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED
Re: Autocup
« Reply #5789 on: Today at 10:13:15 am »
Last time I was on it - couple years ago - I got to pick my seat, paid for first game

Then each successive game in the comp at home, it would take payment again, same seat

Presume that's how it still works, wasn't a bad system
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 140 141 142 143 144 [145]   Go Up
« previous next »
 