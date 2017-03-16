« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 139 140 141 142 143 [144]   Go Down

Author Topic: Autocup  (Read 435096 times)

Offline HystrixCristata

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 34
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Autocup
« Reply #5720 on: July 5, 2023, 03:51:02 pm »
Quote from: xRedmanLFCx on June 28, 2023, 08:18:46 pm
Will probably be next week for the ACS announcement. The season started a week earlier last season. And the club have just announced PL registration this week so the club won't want people to mix the two registration announcements up.

Have there been any announcement yet?
Logged

Online anfieldpurch

  • Simple
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,912
  • Justice for the 96!!
Re: Autocup
« Reply #5721 on: July 5, 2023, 04:34:11 pm »
Quote from: HystrixCristata on July  5, 2023, 03:51:02 pm
Have there been any announcement yet?
Quote
The Auto Cup Scheme provides qualifying Season Ticket holders and Official Members the opportunity to secure home tickets for Liverpool FC's season-wide cup campaigns - the European, FA Cup and League Cup competitions.

Full details for Season 2023/24 will be published in due course.
Still saying that on the holding page... wouldn't surprise me if they announce it tomorrow for registrations next week
Logged
Proud father to Riley James Lucas 16/3/17

Online The_Rebel

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 471
Re: Autocup
« Reply #5722 on: July 5, 2023, 05:36:39 pm »
yeah getting a bit impaitent now for a date, hoping not getting madrid last season doesnt cost me on the europa ACS, got 3 out of 4 so should be ok but just want it sorted now
Logged
"If Everton were playing at the bottom of the garden, I'd pull the curtains"

Offline ScubaSteve

  • Sworn enemy of SnorkelStephanie
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,774
  • Every other Saturday's me half day off......
Re: Autocup
« Reply #5723 on: July 5, 2023, 06:24:40 pm »
Quote from: The_Rebel on July  5, 2023, 05:36:39 pm
yeah getting a bit impaitent now for a date, hoping not getting madrid last season doesnt cost me on the europa ACS, got 3 out of 4 so should be ok but just want it sorted now

Youll defo be sorted due to the Annie road expansion but id say not in the first sale

Less seats to UEFA im guessing too?
« Last Edit: July 5, 2023, 06:26:47 pm by ScubaSteve »
Logged

Offline lfcrule6times

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,010
Re: Autocup
« Reply #5724 on: July 6, 2023, 10:40:05 am »
Hoping all those on 3 get sorted. I'm on 4, dad's on 3. Reckon it's worth waiting till (if) it drops?
Logged
★     ★     ★     ★     ★     ★

Online Samgamble96

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 61
  • Nat Phillips in the air!!!
Re: Autocup
« Reply #5725 on: Today at 09:43:19 am »
Surely we're due some news on ACS soon?
Logged

Offline ToneLa

  • you know the rules but I make the game.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,221
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED
Re: Autocup
« Reply #5726 on: Today at 09:45:11 am »
I hope so

I always used to go to cup games, can be a better experience than the PL in a lot of ways

'in due course' = how about an ETA there
Logged

Online ripsaw19

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 811
Re: Autocup
« Reply #5727 on: Today at 09:51:59 am »
It's a bit strange that nothing has been released about this yet. They may have decided to wait until after the members sales seeing as the first round for the Europa won't be until mid-September and the League Cup will be about the same time as well.
Logged
ST Waiting List Position - 2683

Online 30fiver

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,299
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: Autocup
« Reply #5728 on: Today at 10:06:29 am »
Season tickets were emailed about it today
Logged

Offline emitime

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 715
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Autocup
« Reply #5729 on: Today at 10:21:09 am »
https://www.liverpoolfc.com/tickets/seasonticketrenewals/auto-cup-scheme

All 4 games for guaranteed season ticket ACS, 1 game for ST/Members 'non-guaranteed' (but probably will be guaranteed I reckon).

I got it wrong first time I think but it is slightly confusing...

"To ensure a fair process for all supporters, season ticket holders are subject to the same qualifying criteria as official members for enrolment into the Auto Cup Scheme(s)."

Yet all the ACS criteria splits ST and members into guaranteed/non-guaranteed.
« Last Edit: Today at 10:26:23 am by emitime »
Logged

Online Samgamble96

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 61
  • Nat Phillips in the air!!!
Re: Autocup
« Reply #5730 on: Today at 10:26:38 am »
Quote from: emitime on Today at 10:21:09 am
https://www.liverpoolfc.com/tickets/seasonticketrenewals/auto-cup-scheme

All 4 games for guaranteed season ticket ACS, 1 game for ST/Members 'non-guaranteed' (but probably will be guaranteed I reckon).

Yeah sadly not a season ticket holder only a member, hopefully its the same criteria for us
Logged

Online nearly40

  • .....even though my profile says 48!
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 368
  • KOP stand up! Stand up the KOP!
Re: Autocup
« Reply #5731 on: Today at 10:56:37 am »
FYI

Were pleased to announce that enrolment into the Auto Cup Scheme is now available to all Priority Rights Holders.

The Auto Cup Scheme provides you with the opportunity to secure home tickets for Liverpool FCs season-wide cup campaigns  European, FA Cup and League Cup. Once enrolled, seats are automatically allocated, and you will remain in the scheme(s) for as long as the team is involved in the competition(s).

Priority Right Holders can enrol ONLINE from 10am Monday 31 July until 8am Wednesday 2 August only.
Logged
'The evidence shows conclusively that Liverpool fans neither caused nor contributed to the deaths of 96 men, women and children.'

Online anfieldpurch

  • Simple
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,912
  • Justice for the 96!!
Re: Autocup
« Reply #5732 on: Today at 11:04:13 am »
Quote from: nearly40 on Today at 10:56:37 am
FYI

Were pleased to announce that enrolment into the Auto Cup Scheme is now available to all Priority Rights Holders.

The Auto Cup Scheme provides you with the opportunity to secure home tickets for Liverpool FCs season-wide cup campaigns  European, FA Cup and League Cup. Once enrolled, seats are automatically allocated, and you will remain in the scheme(s) for as long as the team is involved in the competition(s).

Priority Right Holders can enrol ONLINE from 10am Monday 31 July until 8am Wednesday 2 August only.
Interesting.. is this the first time PRH have been involved in the ACS and interesting to see they are allocated a seat rather than allowed to choose
Logged
Proud father to Riley James Lucas 16/3/17

Online red_Mark1980

  • Wool ginger runner
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,960
  • J.F.T.97
Re: Autocup
« Reply #5733 on: Today at 11:16:48 am »
So you can register your interest for the ACS, but like previous years I'd hope us mere mortals members who have full credits from last season have priority if it's over subscribed.
Logged

Online nearly40

  • .....even though my profile says 48!
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 368
  • KOP stand up! Stand up the KOP!
Re: Autocup
« Reply #5734 on: Today at 11:26:33 am »
Quote from: anfieldpurch on Today at 11:04:13 am
Interesting.. is this the first time PRH have been involved in the ACS and interesting to see they are allocated a seat rather than allowed to choose

Yes, first time the offer has gone out. It used to be on a game by game basis. Previously the available seats did not include the KOP, so it will be interesting to see the seats offered.
Logged
'The evidence shows conclusively that Liverpool fans neither caused nor contributed to the deaths of 96 men, women and children.'

Online Samgamble96

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 61
  • Nat Phillips in the air!!!
Re: Autocup
« Reply #5735 on: Today at 11:42:55 am »
Quote from: nearly40 on Today at 10:56:37 am
FYI

Were pleased to announce that enrolment into the Auto Cup Scheme is now available to all Priority Rights Holders.

The Auto Cup Scheme provides you with the opportunity to secure home tickets for Liverpool FCs season-wide cup campaigns  European, FA Cup and League Cup. Once enrolled, seats are automatically allocated, and you will remain in the scheme(s) for as long as the team is involved in the competition(s).

Priority Right Holders can enrol ONLINE from 10am Monday 31 July until 8am Wednesday 2 August only.

Has this been published or have Priority right holders been emailed about this
Logged

Online bignred84

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 635
  • We all Live in a Red and White Upper Centenary
Re: Autocup
« Reply #5736 on: Today at 11:56:17 am »
Quote from: nearly40 on Today at 11:26:33 am
Yes, first time the offer has gone out. It used to be on a game by game basis. Previously the available seats did not include the KOP, so it will be interesting to see the seats offered.

No its not.

I've been in the ACS under PRH for several seasons now.
I was told previously it would be rolled out to all PRH, looks like its finally happened.

what you say above about the Kop seats is wrong btw.
there was Kop seats available granted not many, but when the next sale started a lot more would be available and in better spec's
likewise for cup final tickets
Logged

Offline tgi91

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 6
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Autocup
« Reply #5737 on: Today at 01:20:33 pm »
Can someone help clarify what position I am in as a member...

I'm on 4 home's last season (haven't missed a home European game in last 10 years) - am I in a ballot again!?!?!
Logged

Offline emitime

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 715
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Autocup
« Reply #5738 on: Today at 01:37:27 pm »
Quote from: tgi91 on Today at 01:20:33 pm
Can someone help clarify what position I am in as a member...

I'm on 4 home's last season (haven't missed a home European game in last 10 years) - am I in a ballot again!?!?!

I think the wording means it's actually impossible to clarify.

"season ticket holders are subject to the same qualifying criteria as official members".

Yet all the listed criteria gives differences between ST and members.

But with the expansion of ARE and it being the Europa league, I reckon it'll be guaranteed for anyone on 1+ anyway.
Logged

Online nearly40

  • .....even though my profile says 48!
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 368
  • KOP stand up! Stand up the KOP!
Re: Autocup
« Reply #5739 on: Today at 01:45:29 pm »
Quote from: bignred84 on Today at 11:56:17 am
No its not.

Fair enough first time it has been offered to me. I never been able to get KOP tickets on the fastest fingers first.
Logged
'The evidence shows conclusively that Liverpool fans neither caused nor contributed to the deaths of 96 men, women and children.'

Offline ben9011

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 1
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Autocup
« Reply #5740 on: Today at 03:53:48 pm »
Quote from: tgi91 on Today at 01:20:33 pm
Can someone help clarify what position I am in as a member...

I'm on 4 home's last season (haven't missed a home European game in last 10 years) - am I in a ballot again!?!?!

Also wondering this getting credits for all homes and being lumped in a ballot with people who only had 1 such as Napoli which dropped to all members hardly seems fair
Logged

Offline benitezexpletives

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 348
Re: Autocup
« Reply #5741 on: Today at 04:26:05 pm »
So no chance for members without at least one cl home credit from last season?
Logged

Online anfieldpurch

  • Simple
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,912
  • Justice for the 96!!
Re: Autocup
« Reply #5742 on: Today at 04:32:46 pm »
Quote from: ben9011 on Today at 03:53:48 pm
Also wondering this getting credits for all homes and being lumped in a ballot with people who only had 1 such as Napoli which dropped to all members hardly seems fair
It's not so much a ballot with 1 credit, it's along the lines of a registration of interest so they will work there way down from 4 games to they can no longer guarantee those on that particular credit a place on the scheme.
E.g. 4 credits - guaranteed... 3 Credits - guaranteed.. 2 Credits - Registration exceeds remaining seats

Should there be a load who would miss out on say 2 credits for example, then they'd potentially run a ballot

Quote from: benitezexpletives on Today at 04:26:05 pm
So no chance for members without at least one cl home credit from last season?

There's definitely a chance, maybe not on the ACS but there'll be a number of people who won't bother with it because it's "europa league" and of course the pot of "UEFA tickets" will not take as many for the group stages
« Last Edit: Today at 04:35:02 pm by anfieldpurch »
Logged
Proud father to Riley James Lucas 16/3/17

Offline Tiz Lad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,904
Re: Autocup
« Reply #5743 on: Today at 04:36:23 pm »
Quote from: ben9011 on Today at 03:53:48 pm
Also wondering this getting credits for all homes and being lumped in a ballot with people who only had 1 such as Napoli which dropped to all members hardly seems fair

I think this pretty much says that the more credits you have as an ST or a member the higher priority you're given

PLEASE NOTE:  Season Ticket holders are advised that registering their interest during the non-guaranteed additional enrolment period DOES NOT GUARANTEE enrolment into the Auto Cup Scheme(s) as enrolment will be based on the number of registrations for each competition, with priority given to those who have recorded the most number of home games within the relevant competition. Therefore, we strongly recommend that you enrol when renewing your season ticket, or during the guaranteed additional enrolment period to secure a seat in each scheme you are eligible for.
Logged

Online SnowGoon

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 201
  • Roberto Baggio: The Divine Ponytail
Re: Autocup
« Reply #5744 on: Today at 04:37:07 pm »
Quote from: ben9011 on Today at 03:53:48 pm
Also wondering this getting credits for all homes and being lumped in a ballot with people who only had 1 such as Napoli which dropped to all members hardly seems fair

Nothing has been announced? I would imagine those with 4 will go on the auto cup (as thats whats being offered to st holders).

Even if not, you will be in the guaranteed sales with the 4 cl credits anyway.

The st statement reads
Quote from: LFC

PLEASE NOTE:  Season Ticket holders are advised that registering their interest during the non-guaranteed additional enrolment period DOES NOT GUARANTEE enrolment into the Auto Cup Scheme(s) as enrolment will be based on the number of registrations for each competition, with priority given to those who have recorded the most number of home games within the relevant competition. Therefore, we strongly recommend that you enrol when renewing your season ticket, or during the guaranteed additional enrolment period to secure a seat in each scheme you are eligible for.

So they may say register if you have 1+ cl (for uefa cup auto scheme) but in reality if you have 4 and register you will be guaranteed, if you have 3 you may have a chance if not all 4 apply, etc.
Logged
Eeeeeeeeeegor!

Offline redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,427
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Autocup
« Reply #5745 on: Today at 04:40:10 pm »
This is the same criteria as happened last year, no?
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Online 30fiver

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,299
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: Autocup
« Reply #5746 on: Today at 05:08:03 pm »
Emails out - members registration 28th July
Logged

Online Millie

  • Athens Airport Queen. Dude, never mind my car, where's my hand sanitiser?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,915
  • IFWT
Re: Autocup
« Reply #5747 on: Today at 05:08:15 pm »
Just had the email
Logged
"If you can't say anything nice, don't say nothing at all"  Thumper (1942)

Justice for the 96

I'm a Believer

Online ripsaw19

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 811
Re: Autocup
« Reply #5748 on: Today at 05:10:23 pm »
Email basically says anyone with one credit or more needs to register and then a ballot will be drawn. The more credits you have, the higher priority you are, so anyone with 4 European credits should in theory get sorted before anyone with 1.
Logged
ST Waiting List Position - 2683

Online Samgamble96

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 61
  • Nat Phillips in the air!!!
Re: Autocup
« Reply #5749 on: Today at 05:11:23 pm »
Can someone explain, I dont understand how you can have 4 European games and not be guaranteed when we now have a bigger stadium same with league and FA cup. If you went then surely its guaranteed? Am I reading the email wrong?
Logged

Online red_Mark1980

  • Wool ginger runner
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,960
  • J.F.T.97
Re: Autocup
« Reply #5750 on: Today at 05:12:35 pm »
Quote from: ripsaw19 on Today at 05:10:23 pm
Email basically says anyone with one credit or more needs to register and then a ballot will be drawn. The more credits you have, the higher priority you are, so anyone with 4 European credits should in theory get sorted before anyone with 1.

Am I correct in that FA and league cup has no prerequisites? I e. Members with 0 can register (but obviously fall behind people who have 1 or more)
Logged

Online red_Mark1980

  • Wool ginger runner
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,960
  • J.F.T.97
Re: Autocup
« Reply #5751 on: Today at 05:13:36 pm »
Quote from: Samgamble96 on Today at 05:11:23 pm
Can someone explain, I dont understand how you can have 4 European games and not be guaranteed when we now have a bigger stadium same with league and FA cup. If you went then surely its guaranteed? Am I reading the email wrong?

Because they'll have a set number available on ACS and conceivably there are more than that amount on 4.
Logged

Online SnowGoon

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 201
  • Roberto Baggio: The Divine Ponytail
Re: Autocup
« Reply #5752 on: Today at 05:14:30 pm »
Quote from: Samgamble96 on Today at 05:11:23 pm
Can someone explain, I dont understand how you can have 4 European games and not be guaranteed when we now have a bigger stadium same with league and FA cup. If you went then surely its guaranteed? Am I reading the email wrong?

All members register interest for the scheme, if there are more applications than seats then they give priority to those on 4. If there are still seats left, they give priority to 3, etc. I would imagine those on 4 will be fine as the Madrid one had the least seats possible.
Logged
Eeeeeeeeeegor!

Online SnowGoon

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 201
  • Roberto Baggio: The Divine Ponytail
Re: Autocup
« Reply #5753 on: Today at 05:17:11 pm »
Quote from: SnowGoon on Today at 05:14:30 pm
All members register interest for the scheme, if there are more applications than seats then they give priority to those on 4. If there are still seats left, they give priority to 3, etc. I would imagine those on 4 will be fine as the Madrid one had the least seats possible.

But as I keep saying, it ultimately wont matter as even if you didnt apply for (or get on) the auto cup scheme, you will be in the guaranteed ticket sales for every game, so no queuing and first dibs on seats etc.
Logged
Eeeeeeeeeegor!

Online bignred84

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 635
  • We all Live in a Red and White Upper Centenary
Re: Autocup
« Reply #5754 on: Today at 05:26:17 pm »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Today at 05:13:36 pm
Because they'll have a set number available on ACS and conceivably there are more than that amount on 4.

Yes but there's more seats this season with the Upper Anny
so surely everyone with 4 should be sorted
Logged

Online anfieldpurch

  • Simple
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,912
  • Justice for the 96!!
Re: Autocup
« Reply #5755 on: Today at 05:27:36 pm »
Quote from: bignred84 on Today at 05:26:17 pm
Yes but there's more seats this season with the Upper Anny
so surely everyone with 4 should be sorted
You probably will be but guess it depends how many PRHs take seats from the pot..
Logged
Proud father to Riley James Lucas 16/3/17

Online SnowGoon

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 201
  • Roberto Baggio: The Divine Ponytail
Re: Autocup
« Reply #5756 on: Today at 05:30:05 pm »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Today at 05:12:35 pm
Am I correct in that FA and league cup has no prerequisites? I e. Members with 0 can register (but obviously fall behind people who have 1 or more)

Yes, but those with Derby/Wolves take priority
Logged
Eeeeeeeeeegor!

Online red_Mark1980

  • Wool ginger runner
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,960
  • J.F.T.97
Re: Autocup
« Reply #5757 on: Today at 05:32:28 pm »
Quote from: bignred84 on Today at 05:26:17 pm
Yes but there's more seats this season with the Upper Anny
so surely everyone with 4 should be sorted

Ok so everyone on the ACS in 2022/2023 is on 4. Add in all those people who didn't get on the ACS but had 4.

Now if those two figures are more than the available ACS spots then they can't guarantee it. Not everyone on 4 will want to go into the ACS but the club have to think that they can. So therefore it's better to word it in such a way.

Logged

Offline ToneLa

  • you know the rules but I make the game.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,221
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED
Re: Autocup
« Reply #5758 on: Today at 05:34:43 pm »
28th July it is then, Cya then...
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 139 140 141 142 143 [144]   Go Up
« previous next »
 