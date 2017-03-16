Also wondering this getting credits for all homes and being lumped in a ballot with people who only had 1 such as Napoli which dropped to all members hardly seems fair



So no chance for members without at least one cl home credit from last season?



It's not so much a ballot with 1 credit, it's along the lines of a registration of interest so they will work there way down from 4 games to they can no longer guarantee those on that particular credit a place on the scheme.E.g. 4 credits - guaranteed... 3 Credits - guaranteed.. 2 Credits - Registration exceeds remaining seatsShould there be a load who would miss out on say 2 credits for example, then they'd potentially run a ballotThere's definitely a chance, maybe not on the ACS but there'll be a number of people who won't bother with it because it's "europa league" and of course the pot of "UEFA tickets" will not take as many for the group stages