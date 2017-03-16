Will probably be next week for the ACS announcement. The season started a week earlier last season. And the club have just announced PL registration this week so the club won't want people to mix the two registration announcements up.
Have there been any announcement yet?
The Auto Cup Scheme provides qualifying Season Ticket holders and Official Members the opportunity to secure home tickets for Liverpool FC's season-wide cup campaigns - the European, FA Cup and League Cup competitions.Full details for Season 2023/24 will be published in due course.
yeah getting a bit impaitent now for a date, hoping not getting madrid last season doesnt cost me on the europa ACS, got 3 out of 4 so should be ok but just want it sorted now
