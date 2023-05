Apologies if someone else has asked before, but what did the FA Cup drop to for 22-23? I've been on the FA Cup autocup for years - my daughter's just got her own membership but doesn't have any credits. Is it worth waiting to see if it drops to 0 for the 23-24 season? Don't want to lose my place, but we'd love to go for two together, especially if she's got a chance of getting on thanks to the new Annie Road capacity - should I risk it?