Author Topic: Autocup

Re: Autocup
January 24, 2023, 12:19:14 pm
Mine just taken
Re: Autocup
January 24, 2023, 04:53:02 pm
1 out of 3 pending
Re: Autocup
January 24, 2023, 05:35:30 pm
Mine taken today.
Re: Autocup
January 25, 2023, 04:27:43 pm
Money been taken but haven't had a confirmation email or nothing showing on my account yet. Anyone else?
Re: Autocup
January 25, 2023, 04:53:43 pm
Quote from: DougLFC94 on January 25, 2023, 04:27:43 pm
Money been taken but haven't had a confirmation email or nothing showing on my account yet. Anyone else?

The emails come when they've finished.
Re: Autocup
January 26, 2023, 09:15:57 am
Anyone else still not been charged yet?  Updated my card details so first time with a new card and worried it won't go through!
Re: Autocup
January 26, 2023, 09:58:46 am
Quote from: Oh Campione on January 26, 2023, 09:15:57 am
Anyone else still not been charged yet?  Updated my card details so first time with a new card and worried it won't go through!

Same concerns here! Nothing seems to have gone through yet.
Above all, I would like to be remembered as a man who was selfless, who strove and worried so that others could share the glory, and who built up a family of people who could hold their heads up high and say 'We're Liverpool'. - Bill Shankly

Re: Autocup
January 26, 2023, 10:17:39 am
I've not had anything either

If payment fails they give you a grace period to manually purchase the seat
Re: Autocup
January 26, 2023, 03:22:26 pm
Just checked my account and of course mine had failed again. So i found it under reservations and checked out.  Assume they would have told me at some point.
Re: Autocup
January 26, 2023, 03:33:45 pm
Quote from: Oh Campione on January 26, 2023, 09:15:57 am
Anyone else still not been charged yet?  Updated my card details so first time with a new card and worried it won't go through!

No contact from the club but new card obviously failed, just logged in and paid now
Re: Autocup
January 26, 2023, 07:16:25 pm
Got the emails at 4 oclock to say all ours have gone through.
Re: Autocup
January 26, 2023, 09:48:17 pm
Got e-mails at 4:15 to say all ours had failed for whatever reason.  Had to go into reservations and do each transaction individually.  E-mail says non-payment needs sorting by 0730 on Monday.
Re: Autocup
February 22, 2023, 10:22:50 am
Do people think all 4 homes in CL this year (in the exception of  a miracle)  secures ACS next season even if we drop to europa league? Presume Wolves home Fa cup and Derby home League cup will secure ACS next year?
Re: Autocup
February 22, 2023, 11:01:59 am
Quote from: Samgamble96 on February 22, 2023, 10:22:50 am
Do people think all 4 homes in CL this year (in the exception of  a miracle)  secures ACS next season even if we drop to europa league? Presume Wolves home Fa cup and Derby home League cup will secure ACS next year?

I think 1 home probably will. If we're in the europa or europa conference would probably drop to all members. FA cup and league cup will both drop to all members. New Annie Road helps a lot with this
Re: Autocup
February 22, 2023, 11:02:21 am
No more random payments! Get innnnn!
Re: Autocup
February 22, 2023, 11:03:44 am
Quote from: Smudge on February 22, 2023, 11:02:21 am
No more random payments! Get innnnn!

Every cloud and all that!  :P I'm definitely not as skint this season as last.
Re: Autocup
February 22, 2023, 11:06:45 am
Quote from: CornerTakenQuickly on February 22, 2023, 11:01:59 am
I think 1 home probably will. If we're in the europa or europa conference would probably drop to all members. FA cup and league cup will both drop to all members. New Annie Road helps a lot with this

Yeah i've got one with all 4 for champs league and my partner has 3/4 so was just scanning the chances! I think we get top 4 with nothing else to focus on now!
Re: Autocup
February 22, 2023, 11:07:50 am
Quote from: redgriffin73 on February 22, 2023, 11:03:44 am
Every cloud and all that!  :P I'm definitely not as skint this season as last.
Ha ha true.

Re: Autocup
February 22, 2023, 11:57:15 am
Quote from: CornerTakenQuickly on February 22, 2023, 11:01:59 am
I think 1 home probably will. If we're in the europa or europa conference would probably drop to all members. FA cup and league cup will both drop to all members. New Annie Road helps a lot with this
Do you think if we went to Europa it would be based on this years champs league ?
Re: Autocup
February 22, 2023, 11:57:45 am
Quote from: Samgamble96 on February 22, 2023, 11:57:15 am
Do you think if we went to Europa it would be based on this years champs league ?
Yes of course
Re: Autocup
February 22, 2023, 12:02:10 pm
Quote from: ABJ on February 22, 2023, 11:57:45 am
Yes of course

Thanks mate! Only managed to get onto the ladder this year luckily with the ajax sale so not 100% sure on European games! thanks tho
Re: Autocup
March 14, 2023, 10:23:18 am
The expansion will see around 1,000 new season tickets allocated and more than 3,000 new general admission tickets per game for the Members sale. It will also have a new young adult section in the lower tier, behind the goal. It will mean a doubling of the number of tickets available to young supporters in the Anfield Road Stand, with more than a quarter of all seats set aside for younger fans.

Presume this makes the Autocup easier to get on next season
Re: Autocup
March 20, 2023, 01:19:29 pm
Quote from: Samgamble96 on March 14, 2023, 10:23:18 am
The expansion will see around 1,000 new season tickets allocated and more than 3,000 new general admission tickets per game for the Members sale. It will also have a new young adult section in the lower tier, behind the goal. It will mean a doubling of the number of tickets available to young supporters in the Anfield Road Stand, with more than a quarter of all seats set aside for younger fans.

Presume this makes the Autocup easier to get on next season
definitely although will be interesting if we don't get champions league
Re: Autocup
March 20, 2023, 01:55:09 pm
Quote from: TeddyTime33 on March 20, 2023, 01:19:29 pm
definitely although will be interesting if we don't get champions league

People will still go on it. Although if the club clamp down on forwarding tickets.

The run to Basel I don't think the same people sat near us until the quarters and semis
Re: Autocup
March 20, 2023, 01:59:32 pm
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on March 20, 2023, 01:55:09 pm
People will still go on it. Although if the club clamp down on forwarding tickets.

The run to Basel I don't think the same people sat near us until the quarters and semis

Absolutely. Forwarding only (credit moves with the ticket) and non-attendance results in loss of credit. Is a must for cup competitions imo.
Re: Autocup
March 31, 2023, 02:04:35 pm
so annoying to not be able to get in my season ticket seat for not having Real Madrid despite having all 3 previous games in this seasons CL. Should get on it with 3 out of 4 in the non guarenteed auto cup enrollment but will be who knows where in the ground. Anyway demand might not be high if we finish 7th and finish with Europa conference league for next season haha
Re: Autocup
April 5, 2023, 12:51:12 am
https://www.liverpoolfc.com/tickets/seasonticketrenewals/auto-cup-scheme

To ensure a fair process for all supporters, season ticket holders are subject to the same qualifying criteria as official members for enrolment into the Auto Cup Scheme(s). 

The qualifying criteria for Auto Cup Scheme enrolment for season 2023/24 will be based on home cup games recorded during season 2022/23:

European

Real Madrid (21.02.23)
Napoli (01.11.22)
Rangers FC (04.10.22)
Ajax (13.09.22)
Season Ticket holders who recorded all four European home games will be eligible for European Auto Cup Scheme enrolment during season ticket renewal OR the guaranteed additional enrolment period.

Season Ticket holders and Official Members who recorded one or more European home games will be eligible to register their interest for European Auto Cup Scheme enrolment during the non-guaranteed additional enrolment period.

FA Cup

Season Ticket holders who recorded the Wolverhampton Wanderers (07.01.23) FA Cup home game will be eligible for FA Cup Auto Cup Scheme enrolment during season ticket renewal OR the guaranteed additional enrolment period.

League Cup

Season Ticket holders who recorded the Derby County (09.11.22) League Cup home game will be eligible for League Cup Auto Cup Scheme enrolment during season ticket renewal OR the guaranteed additional enrolment period.


Re: Autocup
April 5, 2023, 05:23:00 pm
Thats good news, as it should be. The perk for a STH is getting to stay in the same seat and not having to fight it out for a decent spec with us members.

Lets hope we get into Europe next season. Europa will do merandom teams rather than another game against Real, Napoli etc
Re: Autocup
April 5, 2023, 06:26:29 pm
Quote from: ScubaSteve on April  5, 2023, 05:23:00 pm
Thats good news, as it should be. The perk for a STH is getting to stay in the same seat and not having to fight it out for a decent spec with us members.

Lets hope we get into Europe next season. Europa will do merandom teams rather than another game against Real, Napoli etc
Yeah, I enjoyed that season in the Europa half Rodgers/half Klopp.. getting to play the likes of Sion/Augsburg... be some good trips if we get Europa/Conference league
Re: Autocup
April 16, 2023, 12:36:22 pm
I've no doubt I am missing something really obvious, but does anyone know how you change the saved card for the auto cup payments?
Re: Autocup
April 16, 2023, 01:45:09 pm
Quote from: Craig67 on April 16, 2023, 12:36:22 pm
I've no doubt I am missing something really obvious, but does anyone know how you change the saved card for the auto cup payments?

Dont think you can at the moment, they have temporarily removed the option during the membership renewal period ( so they said)
Re: Autocup
April 16, 2023, 02:21:19 pm
Quote from: Scorpioxx on April 16, 2023, 01:45:09 pm
Dont think you can at the moment, they have temporarily removed the option during the membership renewal period ( so they said)

Ah ok, thanks for letting me know. Cheers.
Re: Autocup
April 16, 2023, 04:09:31 pm
Why would you need to?

There's no more payments this season and next season you'll have to enter new card details if you get on a ACS
Re: Autocup
April 16, 2023, 07:45:52 pm
Already enrolled on the ACS when renewing season ticket. I assumed it would just continue to use the card its used for the past two years or so but that card is no use now.
Re: Autocup
April 30, 2023, 07:26:29 am
How would auto cup work if we get Europa next season? Reckon any member could apply or based on attendance from 15/16 when we were last in it?
Re: Autocup
April 30, 2023, 07:34:52 am
Quote from: benitezexpletives on April 30, 2023, 07:26:29 am
How would auto cup work if we get Europa next season? Reckon any member could apply or based on attendance from 15/16 when we were last in it?

Be based on this seasons attendance in the CL, always based on the last season in Europe no matter what the competition.
Re: Autocup
Today at 12:36:29 am
Cant believe were finally seeing the back of those 19/20 games in the eligibility!
Re: Autocup
Today at 06:08:02 am
Quote from: Claude Cat on Today at 12:36:29 am
Cant believe were finally seeing the back of those 19/20 games in the eligibility!

You'd imagine that with the Anny Road expansion they'll be a larger ACS this year - I'm unsure if many who had all the group games will have missed out on Madrid.

I'm sure some will be on it and *wrongly* assume they definitely are on it for all coming seasons.
