To ensure a fair process for all supporters, season ticket holders are subject to the same qualifying criteria as official members for enrolment into the Auto Cup Scheme(s).The qualifying criteria for Auto Cup Scheme enrolment for season 2023/24 will be based on home cup games recorded during season 2022/23:EuropeanReal Madrid (21.02.23)Napoli (01.11.22)Rangers FC (04.10.22)Ajax (13.09.22)Season Ticket holders who recorded all four European home games will be eligible for European Auto Cup Scheme enrolment during season ticket renewal OR the guaranteed additional enrolment period.Season Ticket holders and Official Members who recorded one or more European home games will be eligible to register their interest for European Auto Cup Scheme enrolment during the non-guaranteed additional enrolment period.FA CupSeason Ticket holders who recorded the Wolverhampton Wanderers (07.01.23) FA Cup home game will be eligible for FA Cup Auto Cup Scheme enrolment during season ticket renewal OR the guaranteed additional enrolment period.League CupSeason Ticket holders who recorded the Derby County (09.11.22) League Cup home game will be eligible for League Cup Auto Cup Scheme enrolment during season ticket renewal OR the guaranteed additional enrolment period.