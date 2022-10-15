No more than £15 in the KOP and £25 anywhere! Be nice if all games were that cheap!
Derby are League 1, my Kop ticket is £20.
https://www.liverpoolfc.com/tickets/domestic-cup-match-prices/cup-price-update
Thanks. I had only seen the domestic cup link which is completely different. I'll take £14! Their link from the autocup page takes you to this which is a bit misleading: https://www.liverpoolfc.com/tickets/domestic-cup-match-prices
12 quid for Derby. Probably the cheapest ticket I've ever bought.
Do you lose your auto cup scheme place if you have to sell your ticket back to the club for the FA Cup?
Dont think you can return cup games to the club
Yes you can
Fair enough I thought it was Premier League games only https://faq.liverpoolfc.com/portal/en/kb/articles/tkt-how-do-i-return-my-seat-via-the-ticket-exchange
I think it's that you can't put them on the exchange but you can sell back to the club as in get a refund. And then they take you off the scheme.
Cheers mate good to know
Has anybody had any trouble with payments when they have registered for Autocup for somebody else on their friends and family list? Hasn't taken the payment from my card but won't let him pay either.
