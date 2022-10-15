« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 136 137 138 139 140 [141]   Go Down

Author Topic: Autocup  (Read 403655 times)

Offline Harry Potter's £73 Red Gryffindor Ugly Xmas Sweater

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,255
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Autocup
« Reply #5600 on: October 15, 2022, 04:56:25 pm »
Quote from: James_1906 on October 15, 2022, 04:53:26 pm
No more than £15 in the KOP and £25 anywhere! Be nice if all games were that cheap!

Derby are League 1, my Kop ticket is £20.
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Online James_1906

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 530
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Autocup
« Reply #5601 on: October 15, 2022, 05:24:50 pm »
Logged

Offline Harry Potter's £73 Red Gryffindor Ugly Xmas Sweater

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,255
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Autocup
« Reply #5602 on: October 16, 2022, 11:07:00 pm »
Quote from: James_1906 on October 15, 2022, 05:24:50 pm
https://www.liverpoolfc.com/tickets/domestic-cup-match-prices/cup-price-update

Thanks. I had only seen the domestic cup link which is completely different. I'll take £14! :thumbup

Their link from the autocup page takes you to this which is a bit misleading: https://www.liverpoolfc.com/tickets/domestic-cup-match-prices
« Last Edit: October 16, 2022, 11:09:40 pm by redgriffin73 »
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Online tasmichkata

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 106
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Autocup
« Reply #5603 on: October 17, 2022, 06:51:33 am »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on October 16, 2022, 11:07:00 pm
Thanks. I had only seen the domestic cup link which is completely different. I'll take £14! :thumbup

Their link from the autocup page takes you to this which is a bit misleading: https://www.liverpoolfc.com/tickets/domestic-cup-match-prices

All prices are a guide and we will endeavour not to go over the prices stated above.
Logged

Offline RainbowFlick

  • The Test Ticket Tout. Head of the RAWK Vice Squad.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,138
Re: Autocup
« Reply #5604 on: October 18, 2022, 02:13:21 pm »
i've noticed certain card types are more likely to get declined with autocup

revolut / monzo always seems to work
mastercard with virgin atlantic has failed about 4 times now
Logged
YNWA.

Offline Harry Potter's £73 Red Gryffindor Ugly Xmas Sweater

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,255
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Autocup
« Reply #5605 on: October 18, 2022, 04:22:55 pm »
Derby County payment has been taken this aft.
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline kopte4ever

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 147
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Autocup
« Reply #5606 on: October 18, 2022, 05:24:48 pm »
£14 for derby.crikey!! Bargain
Just taken
Logged

Online tasmichkata

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 106
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Autocup
« Reply #5607 on: October 19, 2022, 06:55:21 pm »
Mine taken before an hour.
Logged

Offline Red_Irishman

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,385
  • "Absolutely Bobbins"
Re: Autocup
« Reply #5608 on: October 19, 2022, 11:42:16 pm »
Works out at 16 euro. Jesus thats cheap. Wont complain.
Logged
If Everton were playing down the bottom of my garden, I'd draw the curtains. - Bill Shankly 1913 - 1981

Offline Shanklygates

  • This is not a Custom Title.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,363
  • The runaway train.....
Re: Autocup
« Reply #5609 on: October 20, 2022, 05:06:22 pm »
So all my CL matches have failed since March 21  but this went through first time ::) Shocked isn't the word!
Logged
We are a team of one half.

Offline lfcrule6times

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 993
Re: Autocup
« Reply #5610 on: October 21, 2022, 10:21:00 am »
12 quid for Derby. Probably the cheapest ticket I've ever bought.
Logged
★     ★     ★     ★     ★     ★

Offline 30fiver

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,163
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: Autocup
« Reply #5611 on: October 21, 2022, 11:00:54 am »
Quote from: lfcrule6times on October 21, 2022, 10:21:00 am
12 quid for Derby. Probably the cheapest ticket I've ever bought.

£5 young adult ticket for Shrewsbury a few years back for me :D
Logged

Offline Kls89

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 120
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Autocup
« Reply #5612 on: October 21, 2022, 11:55:11 pm »
Cheapest Ive bought was £1 for my lad for the league cup semi v Arsenal last season
Logged

Online apassant77

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 949
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Autocup
« Reply #5613 on: October 24, 2022, 05:27:36 pm »
Has anybody had any trouble with payments when they have registered for Autocup for somebody else on their friends and family list?  Hasn't taken the payment from my card but won't let him pay either.
Logged

Offline Carllfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,865
Re: Autocup
« Reply #5614 on: December 4, 2022, 08:17:58 am »
Do you lose your auto cup scheme place if you have to sell your ticket back to the club for the FA Cup?
Logged

Online Philipm20

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 725
Re: Autocup
« Reply #5615 on: December 4, 2022, 08:59:27 am »
Quote from: Carllfc on December  4, 2022, 08:17:58 am
Do you lose your auto cup scheme place if you have to sell your ticket back to the club for the FA Cup?

Dont think you can return cup games to the club
Logged

Offline nayia2002

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,124
    • http://www.victoriacreperie.co.uk/
Re: Autocup
« Reply #5616 on: December 4, 2022, 11:37:59 am »
Quote from: Carllfc on December  4, 2022, 08:17:58 am
Do you lose your auto cup scheme place if you have to sell your ticket back to the club for the FA Cup?
Yes, I would think so
Logged
who are you to judge the life i live?
i know im not perfect-and i dont live to be,
but before you start pointing fingers make
sure your hands are clean!.

Offline nayia2002

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,124
    • http://www.victoriacreperie.co.uk/
Re: Autocup
« Reply #5617 on: December 4, 2022, 11:38:48 am »
Quote from: Philipm20 on December  4, 2022, 08:59:27 am
Dont think you can return cup games to the club
Yes you can
Logged
who are you to judge the life i live?
i know im not perfect-and i dont live to be,
but before you start pointing fingers make
sure your hands are clean!.

Online Philipm20

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 725
Re: Autocup
« Reply #5618 on: December 4, 2022, 12:08:29 pm »
Logged

Offline Harry Potter's £73 Red Gryffindor Ugly Xmas Sweater

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,255
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Autocup
« Reply #5619 on: December 4, 2022, 04:47:08 pm »
Quote from: Philipm20 on December  4, 2022, 12:08:29 pm
Fair enough I thought it was Premier League games only https://faq.liverpoolfc.com/portal/en/kb/articles/tkt-how-do-i-return-my-seat-via-the-ticket-exchange

I think it's that you can't put them on the exchange but you can sell back to the club as in get a refund. And then they take you off the scheme.
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Online Philipm20

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 725
Re: Autocup
« Reply #5620 on: December 4, 2022, 05:23:12 pm »
Quote from: Harry Potter's £73 Red Gryffindor Ugly Xmas Sweater on December  4, 2022, 04:47:08 pm
I think it's that you can't put them on the exchange but you can sell back to the club as in get a refund. And then they take you off the scheme.

Cheers mate good to know
Logged

Offline SouthDerryLaggo

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,292
  • Enjoy these times
Re: Autocup
« Reply #5621 on: Yesterday at 02:20:36 pm »
Quote from: Philipm20 on December  4, 2022, 05:23:12 pm
Cheers mate good to know
yeah I forgot I signed up to this, but just got a new job which starts in January and don't have the same freedoms to go to matches now. I think Ill have to speak to them too
Logged
YNWA

Offline Harry Potter's £73 Red Gryffindor Ugly Xmas Sweater

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,255
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Autocup
« Reply #5622 on: Yesterday at 02:30:31 pm »
£27 just been taken from my bank for Wolves.
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline ScubaSteve

  • Sworn enemy of SnorkelStephanie
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,427
  • Every other Saturday's me half day off......
Re: Autocup
« Reply #5623 on: Yesterday at 08:51:48 pm »
£35 for a fa cup third round tie against wolves, absolute rip off. No wonder I usually stick with the kop
Logged

Offline LFC_R_BOSS

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 134
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Autocup
« Reply #5624 on: Yesterday at 09:36:47 pm »
Quote from: apassant77 on October 24, 2022, 05:27:36 pm
Has anybody had any trouble with payments when they have registered for Autocup for somebody else on their friends and family list?  Hasn't taken the payment from my card but won't let him pay either.

Me and Ive ended up off the league cup auto scheme cos of it . Fucking twats
Logged

Online apassant77

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 949
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Autocup
« Reply #5625 on: Today at 10:10:22 am »
Same for my mate. Hopefully doesn't happen for FA Cup as well although we will probably notice it earlier this time and be able to sort something.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 136 137 138 139 140 [141]   Go Up
« previous next »
 