Offline AR48

Re: Autocup
« Reply #5560 on: September 21, 2022, 11:05:14 pm »
I was thinking before, would it benefit the club/fan to offer an option to pay upfront for 3 European group stage games at a marginally discounted rate? Money upfront for the club and save a few quid for the fan. Obviously not compulsory. But for example, my Kop tickets for champs lge is 42 a ticket. If the club offered in Aug a £120 one off payment for the group stage, it would save the unexpected bank charge, plus a few quid and you could plan for all in one payment.

Again, not compulsory. But could it have some mutual benefits for club/fan ala ST sales?
Online red_Mark1980

Re: Autocup
« Reply #5561 on: September 22, 2022, 02:36:37 am »
Quote from: Shanklygates on September 21, 2022, 07:41:13 pm
Since the change it has been all of them, so 3 last season and Ajax plus ??

If it is to do with my bank and I can contact them to rectify that is good, but I wasn't aware I could.

Anyone else had this issue and managed to sort it please?

Not so much to sort it out, all I mean is the Financial Conduct Authority recently required all financial institutions to put in checks with online card payments.

These are supposedly random and are the alerts you get to confirm payment with your bank app.

It's not clear how the club process these payments but to all eyes it could be that some banks will highlight these transactions.

It's worth the question of your bank at least. Has it been the same provider all the time?
Online Shanklygates

Re: Autocup
« Reply #5562 on: September 22, 2022, 09:53:37 am »
Forgot it's my credit card so Tesco. But they don't contact me, its just the TO
Offline DOG-LFC8

Re: Autocup
« Reply #5563 on: September 22, 2022, 11:59:37 am »
still no auto cup payment taken from me
Offline diddyfaz-golborne

Re: Autocup
« Reply #5564 on: September 22, 2022, 12:52:43 pm »
Anyone having the same problem. I'm get an alert from my CC company that payment from LFC was declined (full balance available) This card is NOT on my LFC account having been deleted a while ago. I have spoken to my CC company who said the problem lies with LFC. LFC are failing to to take payment from the card registered on my account. I buy in the 3/4 day window!
Offline friendofrocky

Re: Autocup
« Reply #5565 on: September 22, 2022, 03:12:28 pm »
Quote from: DOG-LFC8 on September 22, 2022, 11:59:37 am
still no auto cup payment taken from me

Mine taken at 3pm  - no email, just checked it in my bank account
Offline RainbowFlick

Re: Autocup
« Reply #5566 on: September 22, 2022, 05:04:21 pm »
Quote from: marios_moustache on September 13, 2022, 12:40:03 pm
Utter disaster for the game today!

Me and my match going party (5 in total) are unable to attend. I agreed to transfer tickets to my cousin and friends and now they are unable to go. I have no one else on F&F who can go....so the seats are going to waste!!!

out of interest, were you able to do anything or did seats just go empty? did you not have an email distribute option?

i'm not convinced LFC intended this to be only open for certain people which is what this thread seemed to suggest the other day
Offline cmccarthy81

Re: Autocup
« Reply #5567 on: September 22, 2022, 05:35:05 pm »
I've had nothing from LFC or payment from credit card? What's the consensus; do I need to worry yet?

or have plenty not had payments taken?
Offline RainbowFlick

Re: Autocup
« Reply #5568 on: September 22, 2022, 05:41:33 pm »
Quote from: cmccarthy81 on September 22, 2022, 05:35:05 pm
I've had nothing from LFC or payment from credit card? What's the consensus; do I need to worry yet?

or have plenty not had payments taken?

don't think they've finished - you'll get an email anyway if it fails or is successful
Offline friendofrocky

Re: Autocup
« Reply #5569 on: September 22, 2022, 06:07:01 pm »
They said all ACS payments would be processed by Friday, so theres still a day to go.
Online tasmichkata

Re: Autocup
« Reply #5570 on: September 22, 2022, 06:22:37 pm »
Mine taken today at 5pm.
Offline 77kop05

Re: Autocup
« Reply #5571 on: September 22, 2022, 07:28:43 pm »
Nowt taking out of mine yet. Normally pretty prompt. 
Offline cmccarthy81

Re: Autocup
« Reply #5572 on: September 23, 2022, 12:42:00 pm »
Still nothing from mine; when do we contact?
Offline Divock

Re: Autocup
« Reply #5573 on: September 23, 2022, 01:10:31 pm »
Mine's been down as a pending transaction since yesterday. Wouldn't worry just yet
Online jonnypb

Re: Autocup
« Reply #5574 on: September 23, 2022, 02:18:28 pm »
Quote from: cmccarthy81 on September 23, 2022, 12:42:00 pm
Still nothing from mine; when do we contact?

Wait until you get the email.  Emails are sent once ALL payments have been processed, so you'll either get one saying the payment has been successful, or the payment has failed and telling you what you need to do.
Offline didopich

Re: Autocup
« Reply #5575 on: September 23, 2022, 02:47:39 pm »
Just got my e-mail
Online jonnypb

Re: Autocup
« Reply #5576 on: September 23, 2022, 02:48:33 pm »
Quote from: didopich on September 23, 2022, 02:47:39 pm
Just got my e-mail

Same just come through now
Offline courty61

Re: Autocup
« Reply #5577 on: September 23, 2022, 03:17:09 pm »
Ours failed again.

The lad who's credit card it is then logged in to box his ticket, used the saved card on his account, and it went straight through.

Couldn't make it up.

Also he can't seem to update his details, as they are greyed out. Any ideas?
Online anfieldpurch

Re: Autocup
« Reply #5578 on: September 23, 2022, 03:33:33 pm »
Email just came through... so far so good this season in terms of processing payment unlike last season where it failed each time
Online Shanklygates

Re: Autocup
« Reply #5579 on: September 23, 2022, 03:38:16 pm »
Quote from: courty61 on September 23, 2022, 03:17:09 pm
Ours failed again.

The lad who's credit card it is then logged in to box his ticket, used the saved card on his account, and it went straight through.

Couldn't make it up.

That's just how mine has been for almost a year now. I just don't get why it fails
 I might ask, just to see what they say
Offline GeorgeB

Re: Autocup
« Reply #5580 on: October 3, 2022, 10:40:52 pm »
If you send someone your European cup ticket do you lose the credit?
Offline ewok-red-97

Re: Autocup
« Reply #5581 on: October 3, 2022, 11:25:42 pm »
Quote from: GeorgeB on October  3, 2022, 10:40:52 pm
If you send someone your European cup ticket do you lose the credit?

No!
Offline marios_moustache

Re: Autocup
« Reply #5582 on: October 4, 2022, 08:13:59 am »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on September 22, 2022, 05:04:21 pm
out of interest, were you able to do anything or did seats just go empty? did you not have an email distribute option?

i'm not convinced LFC intended this to be only open for certain people which is what this thread seemed to suggest the other day

Seats went empty. I didnt gave the email option and had no other easy way of transferring the tickets to anyone else who were not on my F&F
Offline Timj58

Re: Autocup
« Reply #5583 on: October 5, 2022, 01:21:59 am »
Quote from: ewok-red-97 on October  3, 2022, 11:25:42 pm
No!
Offline redgriffin73

Re: Autocup
« Reply #5584 on: October 10, 2022, 04:20:58 pm »
Just had an alert from my bank that £42 has been taken out, I assume for the Napoli home game?
Online anfieldpurch

Re: Autocup
« Reply #5585 on: October 10, 2022, 04:27:17 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on October 10, 2022, 04:20:58 pm
Just had an alert from my bank that £42 has been taken out, I assume for the Napoli home game?
Yeah they advertised, they were processing from today.. expecting Derby County prices confirmed this week and Auto-Cup next week
Offline redgriffin73

Re: Autocup
« Reply #5586 on: October 10, 2022, 05:11:22 pm »
Quote from: anfieldpurch on October 10, 2022, 04:27:17 pm
Yeah they advertised, they were processing from today.. expecting Derby County prices confirmed this week and Auto-Cup next week

Ah cheers, hadn't seen an announcement, will be prepared for Derby next week as well then :thumbup
Offline stamca

Re: Autocup
« Reply #5587 on: October 12, 2022, 09:57:27 am »
Has anyone got the confirmation-email?

Money was taken Monday but havent got the email yet and nothing is showing in history?
Online James_1906

Re: Autocup
« Reply #5588 on: October 12, 2022, 10:00:07 am »
Quote from: stamca on October 12, 2022, 09:57:27 am
Has anyone got the confirmation-email?

Money was taken Monday but havent got the email yet and nothing is showing in history?
Everyone will get email at the same time, after all playments have been taken.
Offline stamca

Re: Autocup
« Reply #5589 on: October 12, 2022, 11:03:25 am »
Quote from: James_1906 on October 12, 2022, 10:00:07 am
Everyone will get email at the same time, after all playments have been taken.

Ok thanks. As i read in the FAQ that ones payment was taken email was to be sent out.
Online tasmichkata

Re: Autocup
« Reply #5590 on: Today at 12:56:44 pm »
Napoli payment taken this morning.
Online jonnypb

Re: Autocup
« Reply #5591 on: Today at 04:47:26 pm »
Quote from: stamca on October 12, 2022, 09:57:27 am
Has anyone got the confirmation-email?

Money was taken Monday but havent got the email yet and nothing is showing in history?

Got the confirmation email now so all payment runs must have been done.
Online Shanklygates

Re: Autocup
« Reply #5592 on: Today at 04:51:57 pm »
Mine failed again ::) Knew it would. Back to Reservations then...
