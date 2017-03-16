I was thinking before, would it benefit the club/fan to offer an option to pay upfront for 3 European group stage games at a marginally discounted rate? Money upfront for the club and save a few quid for the fan. Obviously not compulsory. But for example, my Kop tickets for champs lge is 42 a ticket. If the club offered in Aug a £120 one off payment for the group stage, it would save the unexpected bank charge, plus a few quid and you could plan for all in one payment.



Again, not compulsory. But could it have some mutual benefits for club/fan ala ST sales?