I think you can also distribute the CL tickets...at least that's what I'm seeing. When I click on the game and both distribute and forward options go red.



Strange, only 'forward ticket' goes red for me, are you on 13+ for league games? I wonder if they've messed up and the ability to distribute twice has been carried over to CL games? Not a problem as I don't want to forward or distribute my ticket but would be good to know for future reference if the option will be there.