Is that the case in the later rounds when UEFA take more though do you think?
No. Its not the case. Once you get the knockout stages. UEFA start taking more and more ticketsLast year on the ACS i was fine and got all matches. In 2018 and 2019 I missed out on the semi finals through the club (and ballot for final as a result)
I have got:Champions League Auto Cup Scheme Waiting List PositionandFA Cup Auto Cup Scheme Waiting List Positionshowing in my account now under Community Shield ballot result, no signs of the League cup one however, are results tomorrow?
Where do you find that? I didn't enter the CS ballot but entered for all 3 cups.
It wouldnt show for anyone with a ST I guess, as youre already sorted. No need for a possible waiting list position
I'm a member and nothing is showing.
Ah right. I though ST in your above post was that you are a season ticket holder
Ah sorry, that should have said ST waiting list number!
I have all 3 listed. The FA Cup and CL has writing in but I cant read it all and on the League Cup I have been allocated a league cup waiting listing position?? My community shield waiting list number is still listed too
Strange that the League cup isnt showing at all for me, I have defo registered. Nothing to worry about tho am sure, not due till after 3pm Tomorrow.
