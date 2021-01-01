« previous next »
Author Topic: Autocup  (Read 365302 times)

Re: Autocup
« Reply #5080 on: Yesterday at 12:47:46 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Yesterday at 12:36:42 pm
Is that the case in the later rounds when UEFA take more though do you think?

No. Its not the case. Once you get the knockout stages. UEFA start taking more and more tickets
Last year on the ACS i was fine and got all matches. In 2018 and 2019 I missed out on the semi finals through the club (and ballot for final as a result)
Re: Autocup
« Reply #5081 on: Yesterday at 01:12:27 pm »
Quote from: rk1 on Yesterday at 12:47:46 pm
No. Its not the case. Once you get the knockout stages. UEFA start taking more and more tickets
Last year on the ACS i was fine and got all matches. In 2018 and 2019 I missed out on the semi finals through the club (and ballot for final as a result)

Thanks, that's the worry I have as I've heard that's happened to people before.
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Re: Autocup
« Reply #5082 on: Today at 05:15:19 pm »
I have got:

Champions League Auto Cup Scheme Waiting List Position
and
FA Cup Auto Cup Scheme Waiting List Position

showing in my account now under Community Shield ballot result, no signs of the League cup one however, are results tomorrow?
Re: Autocup
« Reply #5083 on: Today at 05:41:47 pm »
Quote from: James_1906 on Today at 05:15:19 pm
I have got:

Champions League Auto Cup Scheme Waiting List Position
and
FA Cup Auto Cup Scheme Waiting List Position

showing in my account now under Community Shield ballot result, no signs of the League cup one however, are results tomorrow?
So have I but I didnt enter the FA cup one
Re: Autocup
« Reply #5084 on: Today at 06:14:21 pm »
I have all 3 listed. The FA Cup and CL has writing in but I cant read it all and on the League Cup I have been allocated a league cup waiting listing position??

My community shield waiting list number is still listed too
Re: Autocup
« Reply #5085 on: Today at 06:19:46 pm »
Where do you find that? I didn't enter the CS ballot but entered for all 3 cups.
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Re: Autocup
« Reply #5086 on: Today at 06:26:15 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 06:19:46 pm
Where do you find that? I didn't enter the CS ballot but entered for all 3 cups.

Log in to your members account and its on your welcome page under My Profile

Id take only the FA and CL but not sure why the FA and LC arent guaranteed
Re: Autocup
« Reply #5087 on: Today at 06:41:26 pm »
When and what time is the fight for the autocup lads!??
Re: Autocup
« Reply #5088 on: Today at 06:42:09 pm »
Nothing listed on mine. Just noticed that my Season Ticket waiting list position isnt on there now either. It was last week though, along with my Community Shield waiting list position too. Nothing listed at all now though.
Twitter - @ElmDag - 19 League Titles  8 FA Cups  9 Football League Cups  15 FA Charity Shields  6 UEFA European Cups  3 UEFA Cups  4 UEFA European Super Cups  1 FIFA Club World Cup

Re: Autocup
« Reply #5089 on: Today at 06:47:51 pm »
Yeah I've got nothing there, including my ST number gone again.
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Re: Autocup
« Reply #5090 on: Today at 06:52:54 pm »
It wouldnt show for anyone with a ST I guess, as youre already sorted. No need for a possible waiting list position
Re: Autocup
« Reply #5091 on: Today at 06:54:03 pm »
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Today at 06:52:54 pm
It wouldnt show for anyone with a ST I guess, as youre already sorted. No need for a possible waiting list position

I'm a member and nothing is showing.
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Re: Autocup
« Reply #5092 on: Today at 06:55:29 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 06:54:03 pm
I'm a member and nothing is showing.

Ah right. I though ST in your above post was that you are a season ticket holder
Re: Autocup
« Reply #5093 on: Today at 07:00:24 pm »
Quote from: James_1906 on Today at 05:15:19 pm
I have got:

Champions League Auto Cup Scheme Waiting List Position
and
FA Cup Auto Cup Scheme Waiting List Position

showing in my account now under Community Shield ballot result, no signs of the League cup one however, are results tomorrow?

Yeah Ive got this but I didnt even enter the FA Cup ballot
Re: Autocup
« Reply #5094 on: Today at 07:20:27 pm »
So do we all reckon its a 95% chance of being successful?
Guessing Ill be the 5% unsuccessful with recent luck
Re: Autocup
« Reply #5095 on: Today at 07:46:15 pm »
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Today at 06:55:29 pm
Ah right. I though ST in your above post was that you are a season ticket holder

Ah sorry, that should have said ST waiting list number!
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Re: Autocup
« Reply #5096 on: Today at 08:02:02 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 07:46:15 pm
Ah sorry, that should have said ST waiting list number!

Fair enough! Sweating on that waiting list position now. They do drag these sales out
Re: Autocup
« Reply #5097 on: Today at 08:02:50 pm »
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Today at 06:14:21 pm
I have all 3 listed. The FA Cup and CL has writing in but I cant read it all and on the League Cup I have been allocated a league cup waiting listing position??

My community shield waiting list number is still listed too
Strange that the League cup isnt showing at all for me, I have defo registered. Nothing to worry about tho am sure, not due till after 3pm Tomorrow.
Re: Autocup
« Reply #5098 on: Today at 08:24:27 pm »
Quote from: James_1906 on Today at 08:02:50 pm
Strange that the League cup isnt showing at all for me, I have defo registered. Nothing to worry about tho am sure, not due till after 3pm Tomorrow.

Yeah I seem to remember this happens the day before every ballot. Not fun though when you can see a waiting list position on one of them.
