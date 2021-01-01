Is that the case in the later rounds when UEFA take more though do you think?
No. Its not the case. Once you get the knockout stages. UEFA start taking more and more ticketsLast year on the ACS i was fine and got all matches. In 2018 and 2019 I missed out on the semi finals through the club (and ballot for final as a result)
I have got:Champions League Auto Cup Scheme Waiting List PositionandFA Cup Auto Cup Scheme Waiting List Positionshowing in my account now under Community Shield ballot result, no signs of the League cup one however, are results tomorrow?
Where do you find that? I didn't enter the CS ballot but entered for all 3 cups.
It wouldnt show for anyone with a ST I guess, as youre already sorted. No need for a possible waiting list position
I'm a member and nothing is showing.
