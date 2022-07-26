For the second season running the ticket office have made a balls up of our three season tickets. Last season only one of our three season tickets were moved, every other season since auto cup scheme was launch all three tickets were moved together and it was really easy to do. We joined at renewal, got email saying we need to re-select seats, pick three together in the kop, everyone's happy. We obviously want to keep all three together but the new ticking system seems to treat each seat individually. We ended up moving one seat 6 rows in front so we were at least in the same block.So this season I DM lcfhelp and email the ticket office asking if this would be fixed this season. Yeah sure just enrol as normal when you renew the season ticket and you will be sent an email if your seats are moved. Again only one of us got the email about moving seats. Emailed ticket office and they said changes have been made and we will be able to pick new seats.Log in this morning and try to move all three seats."You are not eligible to select a seat for this Auto Cup Scheme at this time; please check availability criteria for further details."Still waiting for a reply from ticket office.