ScubaSteve

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Autocup
Reply #5040 on: July 26, 2022, 04:01:08 pm
Quote from: Shanklygates on July 26, 2022, 03:50:11 pm
Some were saying they HAVE to move seats due to sponsors etc so can't do it on renewal. I thought ppl just wanted to swap seats. Not sure why they're allowed though, usually to the Kopn

I thought they were stopping it this season. STHs who have been emailed by the club can move seats right now which is fine and cant be helped but then theres an additional sale for STHs who have yet to enrol.

Just checking as my memory is crap. Are all members in the sale together or are they prioritising members with an away credit for first pick of home seats in the ACS?
TTB

  
  
  
  
Re: Autocup
Reply #5041 on: July 26, 2022, 04:51:34 pm
For the second season running the ticket office have made a balls up of our three season tickets. Last season only one of our three season tickets were moved, every other season since auto cup scheme was launch all three tickets were moved together and it was really easy to do. We joined at renewal, got email saying we need to re-select seats, pick three together in the kop, everyone's happy. We obviously want to keep all three together but the new ticking system seems to treat each seat individually. We ended up moving one seat 6 rows in front so we were at least in the same block.

So this season I DM lcfhelp and email the ticket office asking if this would be fixed this season. Yeah sure just enrol as normal when you renew the season ticket and you will be sent an email if your seats are moved. Again only one of us got the email about moving seats. Emailed ticket office and they said changes have been made and we will be able to pick new seats.

Log in this morning and try to move all three seats.

"You are not eligible to select a seat for this Auto Cup Scheme at this time; please check availability criteria for further details."

Still waiting for a reply from ticket office.  :no

jdirckze

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Autocup
Reply #5042 on: July 26, 2022, 04:56:44 pm
Quote from: TTB on July 26, 2022, 04:51:34 pm
"You are not eligible to select a seat for this Auto Cup Scheme at this time; please check availability criteria for further details."

Still waiting for a reply from ticket office.  :no



Probably my stupidity and may not apply to you but I got that message at first and was puzzled until I noticed that I had clicked on the FA cup autocup  rather than European one . I redid it and everything was ok - managed to relocate 4 of us together
pl_kop_1969

  
  
  
  
Re: Autocup
Reply #5043 on: July 26, 2022, 05:00:24 pm
Quote from: ScubaSteve on July 26, 2022, 04:01:08 pm
Just checking as my memory is crap. Are all members in the sale together or are they prioritising members with an away credit for first pick of home seats in the ACS?

I don't think aways have ever given priority in the ACS. Priority in the ballots is meant to go to people with most 19/20 home credits for the competition.
TTB

  
  
  
  
Re: Autocup
Reply #5044 on: July 26, 2022, 05:10:04 pm
Quote from: jdirckze on July 26, 2022, 04:56:44 pm
Probably my stupidity and may not apply to you but I got that message at first and was puzzled until I noticed that I had clicked on the FA cup autocup  rather than European one . I redid it and everything was ok - managed to relocate 4 of us together
Definitely clicked on champions league. It is only letting me move one seat even though the ticket office said all three could be moved.
205mob

  
  
  
  
Re: Autocup
Reply #5045 on: July 26, 2022, 06:13:43 pm
Probably PTS members yeno, the quicker john grows a set of town halls and puts them on credits the better, going to be murder when that new starnds built and we are getting terrible allocation for cup finals.

Could imagine a few have sth by now and still get cup final tickets could be wrong.
ScubaSteve

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Autocup
Reply #5046 on: July 26, 2022, 07:17:39 pm
Quote from: pl_kop_1969 on July 26, 2022, 05:00:24 pm
I don't think aways have ever given priority in the ACS. Priority in the ballots is meant to go to people with most 19/20 home credits for the competition.

Yeah thanks, thats what I thought. It feels like a lifetime ago.
John C

  
  
  
  
Re: Autocup
Reply #5047 on: July 26, 2022, 09:19:44 pm
Quote from: TTB on July 26, 2022, 04:51:34 pm

Log in this morning and try to move all three seats.

"You are not eligible to select a seat for this Auto Cup Scheme at this time; please check availability criteria for further details."

Hi mate, did you join the queue to move seats?
The queue didn't open until 8.15 but from about 7.30 there was a pre-queue to get in the queue. I was logged on about 6.30 this morning having a click around. As usual the email that's sent with a link doesn't take you to the page to move seats. While I was clicking around the ACS page(s) I came across the areas of the ground that had available seats, when I tried to select them I got the exact same message as you. But I knew it wasn't that easy, there was always going to be a queue. I refreshed and refreshed the ACS page from 7.30 then at about 7.45 I clicked the ST home page again and I went straight to the pre-queue page.

It's a fucking mess of a site and the email you get is misleading, but I have a feeling you've missed the queue mate, unfortunately.
jonesygeez

  
  
  
Re: Autocup
Reply #5048 on: July 26, 2022, 10:46:44 pm
Quote from: ScubaSteve on July 26, 2022, 03:35:43 pm
Looking at the availability of the ACS, its awful. Not sure why they cant go back more previous seasons and why STH have an extra enrolment period to move seats still.

when you say awful as in number available or as in most seats in kop taken?  Got a bad feeling many more on 4 gonna miss out this year
Logged

ScubaSteve

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Autocup
Reply #5049 on: July 27, 2022, 07:53:16 am
Quote from: jonesygeez on July 26, 2022, 10:46:44 pm
when you say awful as in number available or as in most seats in kop taken?  Got a bad feeling many more on 4 gonna miss out this year

Seat availability is awful in general. The stadium capacity is a killer.
TTB

  
  
  
  
Re: Autocup
Reply #5050 on: July 27, 2022, 10:01:41 am
Quote from: John C on July 26, 2022, 09:19:44 pm
Hi mate, did you join the queue to move seats?
The queue didn't open until 8.15 but from about 7.30 there was a pre-queue to get in the queue. I was logged on about 6.30 this morning having a click around. As usual the email that's sent with a link doesn't take you to the page to move seats. While I was clicking around the ACS page(s) I came across the areas of the ground that had available seats, when I tried to select them I got the exact same message as you. But I knew it wasn't that easy, there was always going to be a queue. I refreshed and refreshed the ACS page from 7.30 then at about 7.45 I clicked the ST home page again and I went straight to the pre-queue page.

It's a fucking mess of a site and the email you get is misleading, but I have a feeling you've missed the queue mate, unfortunately.

John, I didn't join the queue to move seats, I can still move one of the seats.

We have until tomorrow morning to be to choose a new seat. "Season Ticket Holders who who have been emailed to advise their usual seat is unavailable can choose an alternative seat online from 8.15am Tuesday July 26 until 7.30am Thursday July 28."

The issue is only one seats gets moved even though they are all together in the same row. But last season the end two seats didn't have the option to choose a new seat and we had to move the single seat. When I renewed I emailed the club to ask if all three could be moved. They said yes and made changes to the system. But this clearly hasn't worked and I cannot move the other two seats.  I would have been better off not enrolling at renewal for all three seats and then joining later. Ticket office told me to enrol at renewal.

sambhi92

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Autocup
Reply #5051 on: July 27, 2022, 11:34:31 am
Hey think i might have missed something here but trying to select my seat for all cups and it says i cant right now please check availability criteria? I have all home games for all cups for past 10 season. Have they not opened it up yet for us? or have i just missed the boat


gazzalfc

  
  
  
  
Re: Autocup
Reply #5052 on: July 27, 2022, 11:34:50 am
Had to swap my seat for the Champions league as I have to do every season due to sponsorship commitments. Usually I just swap for 1 block over in the Lower Kenny and make do with whatever I find. But fancied a change this season.

The main stand was pretty much limited to the top tier so swerved that

So went for the Kop. 104. Aisle seat. Selection was not too bad yesterday even at 2pm when I did it.
UntouchableLuis

  
  
  
Re: Autocup
Reply #5053 on: July 27, 2022, 11:37:40 am
Quote from: jonesygeez on July 26, 2022, 10:46:44 pm
when you say awful as in number available or as in most seats in kop taken?  Got a bad feeling many more on 4 gonna miss out this year

I have a bad feeling too. The club clearly doesn't care about loyalty and I just know one season I'll miss out on the ACS even though I've been to every CL game (and Europa) since about 2006


ScubaSteve

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Autocup
Reply #5054 on: July 27, 2022, 11:47:04 am
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on July 27, 2022, 11:37:40 am
I have a bad feeling too. The club clearly doesn't care about loyalty and I just know one season I'll miss out on the ACS even though I've been to every CL game (and Europa) since about 2006

Mostly orange

https://ticketing.liverpoolfc.com/en-GB/subscriptions/aep%20-%20champions%20league%20scheme%202022-2023?hallmap
Tim

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Autocup
Reply #5055 on: July 27, 2022, 11:55:10 am
Yeah, but when you go into block 202 for example, there are way more 'available' seats that 'taken' seats and whole rows where every seat is 'available'. The issue is more the use of the word 'limited' when the availability is nothing like limited.



Hij

  
  
  
  
  
  
    
Re: Autocup
Reply #5056 on: July 27, 2022, 12:03:51 pm
Usually 304 is green at this stage - which is why we usually aim for there.


ScubaSteve

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Autocup
Reply #5057 on: July 27, 2022, 03:35:30 pm
Quote from: Hij on July 27, 2022, 12:03:51 pm
Usually 304 is green at this stage - which is why we usually aim for there.

Its got worse every season. Ive said it before but Ive been in the kop for every cup comp for almost the last 10 years and every year its getting more difficult to get two tickets together in the members sale.

Someone who can be bothered or has done so already, what is the total number of tickets left in the kop for the CL ACS?

We should take note of the kop availability now compared to when it gets to the members sale. Itll defo be worse but Id like to know by how many. The STH sale starts on Tuesday so well be able to see just how many move to the kop from other areas of the ground
jdirckze

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Autocup
Reply #5058 on: July 28, 2022, 08:59:17 am
Quote from: TTB on July 26, 2022, 05:10:04 pm
Definitely clicked on champions league. It is only letting me move one seat even though the ticket office said all three could be moved.
don't want to insult your intelligence but  all I did was click on the 4 seats I wanted  and then changed the names on the other 3 using the drop down box ( the others were already on my F+F list) - same process as always when buying more than one ticket.
TTB

  
  
  
  
Re: Autocup
Reply #5059 on: July 28, 2022, 10:35:17 am
Quote from: jdirckze on July 28, 2022, 08:59:17 am
don't want to insult your intelligence but  all I did was click on the 4 seats I wanted  and then changed the names on the other 3 using the drop down box ( the others were already on my F+F list) - same process as always when buying more than one ticket.
I'm used to it, happens every day  ;D

Was a little more complicated than that. Tried everything just kept saying two of us were not eligible. 2 hours on chat finally got 3 seats moved. They had to do it manually in the end as nothing was working.
claresy2005

  
  
  
  
Re: Autocup
Reply #5060 on: Today at 07:34:48 am
Additional enrolment period for STH is still this morning right?
Philipm20

  
  
  
  
Re: Autocup
Reply #5061 on: Today at 07:51:17 am
Quote from: claresy2005 on Today at 07:34:48 am
Additional enrolment period for STH is still this morning right?

Yes 8.15
Thomas

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Autocup
Reply #5062 on: Today at 08:32:33 am
Quote from: ScubaSteve on July 27, 2022, 03:35:30 pm
Its got worse every season. Ive said it before but Ive been in the kop for every cup comp for almost the last 10 years and every year its getting more difficult to get two tickets together in the members sale.

Someone who can be bothered or has done so already, what is the total number of tickets left in the kop for the CL ACS?

We should take note of the kop availability now compared to when it gets to the members sale. Itll defo be worse but Id like to know by how many. The STH sale starts on Tuesday so well be able to see just how many move to the kop from other areas of the ground

As you say, getting worse every year.

I doubt our 4 will get on the Kop IF selected in the ballot given how woefully random the new site is. I really have to question then bothering with homes at all. Won't be attending another final again after Paris, so might just fuck it off altogether and concentrate on the aways.


