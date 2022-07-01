« previous next »
Author Topic: Autocup

pallemus

Re: Autocup
July 1, 2022, 10:35:29 am
If you not are STH you have to register
elmothered1

Re: Autocup
July 1, 2022, 06:15:01 pm
Quote from: Philipm20 on July  1, 2022, 10:21:08 am
Just wait till August the 1st mate dont register if you have all credits and are a ST holder
cheers for that will wait till august
tbonejones

  We'll be coming down the road...
Re: Autocup
July 2, 2022, 08:23:35 pm
I haven't missed the boat on this have I? On https://legacy.liverpoolfc.com/tickets/auto-cup-scheme-information/sth-and-members-registration-process it says 'ENROLMENT PERIOD ENDED' next to all the comps and I'm now terrified.
red_Mark1980

Re: Autocup
Yesterday at 06:59:08 am
Quote from: tbonejones on July  2, 2022, 08:23:35 pm
I haven't missed the boat on this have I? On https://legacy.liverpoolfc.com/tickets/auto-cup-scheme-information/sth-and-members-registration-process it says 'ENROLMENT PERIOD ENDED' next to all the comps and I'm now terrified.

No.. at a push I'd imagine they've forgot to take that off the page from last season.

A little further down

"Eligible supporters can register for the ballot online from 10am Monday July 4 until 7.30am Friday July 15."
ToneLa

Re: Autocup
Yesterday at 07:28:55 am
Not sure about that page, it has "legacy" in it

The club emailed out about tickets (there wasn't a separate ACS email) and it points not there but here:

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/tickets/tickets-availability

So from tomorrow we can register. And it's only registration, boat is still in the harbour  :)
tbonejones

Re: Autocup
Yesterday at 09:27:38 am
Thanks lads :D that's a relief.
glasgowsmvp

Re: Autocup
Yesterday at 11:27:22 pm
So tomorra at 10am we can choose our seat in the autocup scheme or is it purely registering an intent to be part of it?

Also all you need is one game in your history? Gonna be carnage then getting in the queue 😭😭😭
TeddyTime33

Re: Autocup
Today at 04:27:28 am
Quote from: glasgowsmvp on Yesterday at 11:27:22 pm
So tomorra at 10am we can choose our seat in the autocup scheme or is it purely registering an intent to be part of it?

Also all you need is one game in your history? Gonna be carnage then getting in the queue 😭😭😭
just register interest
claresy2005

Re: Autocup
Today at 06:52:05 am
Just checking. A sth wanting the guaranteed additional enrolment period here. My reading is we dont have to do anything at all till 1 august: correct ?
Gaius Baltar

Re: Autocup
Today at 10:15:19 am
Did people get an email for eligibility? I didnt.

Ive got the four credits required and was on it last year but cant see a thing on my account.
redgriffin73

Re: Autocup
Today at 10:17:30 am
Quote from: Gaius Baltar on Today at 10:15:19 am
Did people get an email for eligibility? I didnt.

Ive got the four credits required and was on it last year but cant see a thing on my account.

No, think I only got an email about the members sale registration.
MaskedBenitez

Re: Autocup
Today at 12:03:34 pm
Some queue!
redgriffin73

Re: Autocup
Today at 12:11:37 pm
Anyone get an email confirmation once it's gone through?
MKB

Re: Autocup
Today at 12:24:15 pm
Quote from: Gaius Baltar on Today at 10:15:19 am
Did people get an email for eligibility? I didnt.

Ive got the four credits required and was on it last year but cant see a thing on my account.

Same here.  Didn't know anything about this until just now.  I only got an email about registration for the PL members' sale.
kopte4ever

Re: Autocup
Today at 12:30:43 pm
Blimey, i thought id avoid the rush and log in at lunch time - more than an hour!
Thomas

Re: Autocup
Today at 01:28:00 pm
Getting to Anfield becomes less and less enjoyable as time goes on
WanderingRed

Re: Autocup
Today at 01:39:01 pm
Quote from: MKB on Today at 12:24:15 pm
Same here.  Didn't know anything about this until just now.  I only got an email about registration for the PL members' sale.

Probably what they're hoping for so people drop off the ladder - especially with people being on holiday, etc.
UntouchableLuis

Re: Autocup
Today at 03:42:35 pm
Quote from: Gaius Baltar on Today at 10:15:19 am
Did people get an email for eligibility? I didnt.

Ive got the four credits required and was on it last year but cant see a thing on my account.

Nope never got anything. If I didn't check on here I'd end up with no tickets!

ScubaSteve

Re: Autocup
Today at 04:17:49 pm
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Today at 03:42:35 pm
Nope never got anything. If I didn't check on here I'd end up with no tickets!

It was on the Twitter lfchelp page but no email.
PaulKS

Re: Autocup
Today at 04:26:11 pm
Just gone on to do mine, thought it would be a breeze... more than an hour queue wtf
redgriffin73

Re: Autocup
Today at 04:27:10 pm
Quote from: PaulKS on Today at 04:26:11 pm
Just gone on to do mine, thought it would be a breeze... more than an hour queue wtf

It's members sale registration as well which will be clogging it up.
claresy2005

Re: Autocup
Today at 04:59:16 pm
Just checking. A sth wanting the guaranteed additional enrolment period here. My reading is we dont have to do anything at all till 1 august: correct ?
SalahsLeftFoot

Re: Autocup
Today at 05:44:19 pm
Quote from: claresy2005 on Today at 04:59:16 pm
Just checking. A sth wanting the guaranteed additional enrolment period here. My reading is we dont have to do anything at all till 1 august: correct ?

I believe that is correct.

If you didn't enrol as part of your season ticket renewal then you don't need to do anything if you just want to change seat [ don't know when 'Option 1' enrolment starts though ]. If you didn't enrol yet because you want to sit next to a non-STH then you must register for the ballot and hope you get lucky.
