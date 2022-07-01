Just wait till August the 1st mate dont register if you have all credits and are a ST holder
It was poodle. She was rocking a fucking poodle to sleep.
I haven't missed the boat on this have I? On https://legacy.liverpoolfc.com/tickets/auto-cup-scheme-information/sth-and-members-registration-process it says 'ENROLMENT PERIOD ENDED' next to all the comps and I'm now terrified.
So tomorra at 10am we can choose our seat in the autocup scheme or is it purely registering an intent to be part of it? Also all you need is one game in your history? Gonna be carnage then getting in the queue 😭😭😭
Did people get an email for eligibility? I didnt. Ive got the four credits required and was on it last year but cant see a thing on my account.
Same here. Didn't know anything about this until just now. I only got an email about registration for the PL members' sale.
Nope never got anything. If I didn't check on here I'd end up with no tickets!
Just gone on to do mine, thought it would be a breeze... more than an hour queue wtf
Just checking. A sth wanting the guaranteed additional enrolment period here. My reading is we dont have to do anything at all till 1 august: correct ?
