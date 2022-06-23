« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 119 120 121 122 123 [124]   Go Down

Author Topic: Autocup  (Read 348321 times)

Offline James_1906

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 400
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Autocup
« Reply #4920 on: June 23, 2022, 09:01:06 pm »
Quote from: ScubaSteve on June 23, 2022, 08:21:22 pm
Not everyone got sorted for the CL ACS last season
Everyone that wanted did after they did the unsiccessful ballot sale
Logged

Offline ScubaSteve

  • Sworn enemy of SnorkelStephanie
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,122
  • Every other Saturday's me half day off......
Re: Autocup
« Reply #4921 on: June 23, 2022, 09:34:38 pm »
Quote from: James_1906 on June 23, 2022, 09:01:06 pm
Everyone that wanted did after they did the unsiccessful ballot sale

I did not know that. Good news
Logged

Offline Hij

  • Literally Custom-titlely neglected for literally over a decade, Ruud.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,458
  • Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 97.
    • Grime Forum
Re: Autocup
« Reply #4922 on: June 24, 2022, 12:47:10 am »
Might be more difficult this year but even then the chances should be at like 95% or something.  Be fuming if I lose out on it, but I'm more bothered about making sure I'm in 304 haha.
Logged
Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 97. Justice for the Survivors.

Istanbul 2005. Athens 2007. Basel 2016. Kiev 2018. Madrid 2019.

Online AR48

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 320
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Autocup
« Reply #4923 on: June 24, 2022, 06:50:52 pm »
Would the league cup and fa cup likely be guaranteed autocup for all members and st (with credits)?
 Im a ST and thinking Ill wait to sign up with member mates. Dont think Ill take the risk for Europe though and go in for the next enrolment period and move to the kop for atmosphere and price!
Logged

Offline ScubaSteve

  • Sworn enemy of SnorkelStephanie
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,122
  • Every other Saturday's me half day off......
Re: Autocup
« Reply #4924 on: June 24, 2022, 09:05:14 pm »
Quote from: AR48 on June 24, 2022, 06:50:52 pm
Would the league cup and fa cup likely be guaranteed autocup for all members and st (with credits)?
 Im a ST and thinking Ill wait to sign up with member mates. Dont think Ill take the risk for Europe though and go in for the next enrolment period and move to the kop for atmosphere and price!

Thought they were stopping STHs from moving seat in the ACS? I thought you get to enrol in the ACS for your own seat then thats it
Logged

Online AR48

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 320
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Autocup
« Reply #4925 on: Yesterday at 07:27:12 am »
Quote from: ScubaSteve on June 24, 2022, 09:05:14 pm
Thought they were stopping STHs from moving seat in the ACS? I thought you get to enrol in the ACS for your own seat then thats it

I actually did as well but this suggests not?

ADDITIONAL ENROLMENT PERIOD  OPTION ONE

This additional enrolment period is strictly for qualifying SEASON TICKET HOLDERS that do not enrol during the season ticket renewal period.

Dates for enrolment will be published soon after the season ticket renewal period has ended.

The main benefits of this enrolment period are:

1. The option to select a different seat to your usual Premier League seat.

2. A guaranteed opportunity to select seats with other eligible season ticket holders youd like to attend the match with.

From the autocup page on the site.
Logged

Offline ScubaSteve

  • Sworn enemy of SnorkelStephanie
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,122
  • Every other Saturday's me half day off......
Re: Autocup
« Reply #4926 on: Yesterday at 09:18:11 am »
Quote from: AR48 on Yesterday at 07:27:12 am
I actually did as well but this suggests not?

ADDITIONAL ENROLMENT PERIOD  OPTION ONE

This additional enrolment period is strictly for qualifying SEASON TICKET HOLDERS that do not enrol during the season ticket renewal period.

Dates for enrolment will be published soon after the season ticket renewal period has ended.

The main benefits of this enrolment period are:

1. The option to select a different seat to your usual Premier League seat.

2. A guaranteed opportunity to select seats with other eligible season ticket holders youd like to attend the match with.

From the autocup page on the site.

Thats good for you but not us members  :)

Slim pickings in the kop by the time it gets to members. Its got worse since the Klopp Europa league days getting a ticket. Should be limited to so many tickets   
Logged

Online John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,585
Re: Autocup
« Reply #4927 on: Yesterday at 01:34:14 pm »
Quote from: AR48 on Yesterday at 07:27:12 am

ADDITIONAL ENROLMENT PERIOD  OPTION ONE

Dates for enrolment will be published soon after the season ticket renewal period has ended.

Does anyone know when the date is?
Logged

Offline James_1906

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 400
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Autocup
« Reply #4928 on: Yesterday at 03:42:30 pm »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 01:34:14 pm
Does anyone know when the date is?
All they have said is that itll be announced in June so will find out next week.
Logged

Online John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,585
Re: Autocup
« Reply #4929 on: Yesterday at 05:53:18 pm »
Ta James.
Logged

Online Origi-nal

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 18
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Autocup
« Reply #4930 on: Today at 05:34:30 pm »
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Yesterday at 09:18:11 am
Thats good for you but not us members  :)

Slim pickings in the kop by the time it gets to members. Its got worse since the Klopp Europa league days getting a ticket. Should be limited to so many tickets
some are Kop STH moving to another Kop to sit with mates, not sure why the STH shouldn't be able to move seats.
Logged

Offline ScubaSteve

  • Sworn enemy of SnorkelStephanie
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,122
  • Every other Saturday's me half day off......
Re: Autocup
« Reply #4931 on: Today at 05:59:25 pm »
Quote from: Origi-nal on Today at 05:34:30 pm
some are Kop STH moving to another Kop to sit with mates, not sure why the STH shouldn't be able to move seats.

Not sure why STHs get first pick of the ground. Lucky to be given first option on their prem ST seat for a cup game IMO.
Logged

Online Origi-nal

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 18
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Autocup
« Reply #4932 on: Today at 07:08:23 pm »
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Today at 05:59:25 pm
Not sure why STHs get first pick of the ground. Lucky to be given first option on their prem ST seat for a cup game IMO.

No not sure either, maybe something to do with paying up front for all 19 games in May.

not sure either why it annoys so many that someone entitled to be able to renew ACS in May should be able to enroll in June or July. I don't think that many move for cheaper seats, more to sit with others in the same stand. I'm just as likely to go for 207 than my current 208 which would leave a cheaper seat available in 208.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 119 120 121 122 123 [124]   Go Up
« previous next »
 