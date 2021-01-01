Please
login
or
register
.
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Home
Help
Search
Calendar
Login
Register
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Ticket Exchanges and Travel Information incl. European Trips
»
Ticket and Travel Info
»
Topic:
Autocup
« previous
next »
Print
Pages:
1
...
113
114
115
116
117
[
118
]
Go Down
Author
Topic: Autocup (Read 317144 times)
redgriffin73
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 28,806
Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Autocup
«
Reply #4680 on:
Today
at 03:59:34 pm »
Just got my Inter email. Payment went on the 10th.
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."
ripsaw19
Kopite
Posts: 767
Re: Autocup
«
Reply #4681 on:
Today
at 04:08:14 pm »
Just had my Inter e-mail and paid for my Norwich tickets through the reservations as I was concerned it wouldn't be taken. Bit of a strange one with these sales, so hoping nothing untoward happens with it all.
Logged
ST Waiting List Position - 2772
Print
Pages:
1
...
113
114
115
116
117
[
118
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Ticket Exchanges and Travel Information incl. European Trips
»
Ticket and Travel Info
»
Topic:
Autocup
Page created in 0.013 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.78]
SMF 2.0.18
|
SMF © 2021
,
Simple Machines
XHTML
RSS
WAP2