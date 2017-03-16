« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 111 112 113 114 115 [116]   Go Down

Author Topic: Autocup  (Read 313619 times)

Offline TeddyTime33

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,556
  • YNWA, Chester via Newtownards
Re: Autocup
« Reply #4600 on: January 6, 2022, 09:52:12 am »
Quote from: PaulKS on January  6, 2022, 09:50:27 am
I've only just realised I don't have Arsenal in my history, not had the email either... anyone else in the same boat? Weird
had neither but they took the money the other day, there's always been a delay between them taking the money and then email/showing in history, wouldn't worry
Logged

Offline lfcrule6times

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 870
Re: Autocup
« Reply #4601 on: January 6, 2022, 09:52:14 am »
Quote from: PaulKS on January  6, 2022, 09:50:27 am
I've only just realised I don't have Arsenal in my history, not had the email either... anyone else in the same boat? Weird

Same, payment taken on the 4th. Nothing in the history yet though

Edit: Literally just checked and it's showing now.
« Last Edit: January 6, 2022, 09:54:36 am by lfcrule6times »
Logged
★     ★     ★     ★     ★     ★

Offline redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,744
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Autocup
« Reply #4602 on: January 6, 2022, 02:39:06 pm »
Got my confirmation email through for payment for the seat I originally picked, even though they emailed me the other week to say they've moved me to a different block!
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline 6 Euros

  • Soon to be worth about a tenner!
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 284
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Autocup
« Reply #4603 on: January 6, 2022, 09:38:59 pm »
Three out of our five auto cup payments failed. Despite all being on same credit so may be worth checking under reservations in My Account to check yours were successful. I managed to pay manually. But just a heads up as you only have til Monday to do it.
Logged
"The whole of my life, what they wanted was honesty. They were not concerned with cultured football, but with triers who gave one hundred percent." Bob Paisley on the Kop

Offline ABJ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,515
  • Internet terrorist
Re: Autocup
« Reply #4604 on: January 6, 2022, 11:13:18 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on January  6, 2022, 02:39:06 pm
Got my confirmation email through for payment for the seat I originally picked, even though they emailed me the other week to say they've moved me to a different block!
For Arsenal in the LC or Shrewsbury in the FA Cup? Like yourself, I was also moved from my ACS spec but for the FA Cup, not the LC.
Logged
Quote from: Harvest Fields
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.

Offline redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,744
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Autocup
« Reply #4605 on: January 7, 2022, 09:29:25 am »
Quote from: ABJ on January  6, 2022, 11:13:18 pm
For Arsenal in the LC or Shrewsbury in the FA Cup? Like yourself, I was also moved from my ACS spec but for the FA Cup, not the LC.

For Shrewsbury. It has the new seat details in my "next game" in my account and on my Google Pay so I guess that's the important thing.
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Online tasmichkata

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 24
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Autocup
« Reply #4606 on: January 14, 2022, 07:12:13 pm »
Cardiff payment taken this afternoon.
Logged

Offline TeddyTime33

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,556
  • YNWA, Chester via Newtownards
Re: Autocup
« Reply #4607 on: January 14, 2022, 11:40:41 pm »
Quote from: tasmichkata on January 14, 2022, 07:12:13 pm
Cardiff payment taken this afternoon.
same
Logged

Offline J_Kopite

  • Is he or isn't she? Cougar toy.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,126
Re: Autocup
« Reply #4608 on: January 17, 2022, 09:33:26 pm »
Same, no email or appearance in my account yet though
Logged

Offline redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,744
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Autocup
« Reply #4609 on: January 18, 2022, 03:12:31 pm »
Email for Cardiff just dropped, money finally went out yesterday after showing as pending since last week sometime.
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline anfieldpurch

  • Simple
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,513
  • Justice for the 96!!
Re: Autocup
« Reply #4610 on: January 18, 2022, 08:14:08 pm »
Payment Failed again just like for Arsenal which is weird as it is still the same card as used for the CL & Leicester and nothing has changed. Lets me pay with the exact same card in seconds though.. anybody else had this issue?
Logged
Proud father to Riley James Lucas 16/3/17

Offline J_Kopite

  • Is he or isn't she? Cougar toy.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,126
Re: Autocup
« Reply #4611 on: January 21, 2022, 10:02:05 am »
Anyone else unable to distribute their autocup ticket for Cardiff? The tick box to distribute is just greyed out - am I trying to do it too early perhaps?
Logged

Offline 30fiver

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,422
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: Autocup
« Reply #4612 on: January 21, 2022, 10:31:22 am »
Quote from: J_Kopite on January 21, 2022, 10:02:05 am
Anyone else unable to distribute their autocup ticket for Cardiff? The tick box to distribute is just greyed out - am I trying to do it too early perhaps?

too early - they said the 21st or 24th i cant remember
Logged

Offline J_Kopite

  • Is he or isn't she? Cougar toy.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,126
Re: Autocup
« Reply #4613 on: January 21, 2022, 11:18:06 am »
Quote from: 30fiver on January 21, 2022, 10:31:22 am
too early - they said the 21st or 24th i cant remember

Nice one
Logged

Offline GMac1984

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 238
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Autocup
« Reply #4614 on: February 8, 2022, 02:39:49 pm »
Just had a payment come out without warning - I'm assuming it is for the Inter home game already.
Logged

Online tasmichkata

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 24
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Autocup
« Reply #4615 on: February 8, 2022, 02:44:56 pm »
Yeah it is, mine still not proceed.
Logged

Offline TeddyTime33

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,556
  • YNWA, Chester via Newtownards
Re: Autocup
« Reply #4616 on: February 8, 2022, 03:49:46 pm »
Quote from: GMac1984 on February  8, 2022, 02:39:49 pm
Just had a payment come out without warning - I'm assuming it is for the Inter home game already.
yeah same it's for Inter, I'm assuming Norwich will be within the next week too
Logged

Offline scouser102002

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,168
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Autocup
« Reply #4617 on: February 8, 2022, 03:54:26 pm »
Logged

Offline 30fiver

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,422
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: Autocup
« Reply #4618 on: February 8, 2022, 05:20:10 pm »
Bit fuckin early innit for Inter, christ
Logged

Offline TeddyTime33

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,556
  • YNWA, Chester via Newtownards
Re: Autocup
« Reply #4619 on: February 8, 2022, 05:22:17 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on February  8, 2022, 05:20:10 pm
Bit fuckin early innit for Inter, christ
it's only 4 weeks tbf closer than you think
Logged

Offline 30fiver

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,422
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: Autocup
« Reply #4620 on: February 8, 2022, 06:26:14 pm »
Quote from: TeddyTime33 on February  8, 2022, 05:22:17 pm
it's only 4 weeks tbf closer than you think

Surely that much planning is too advanced for LFC?

Love leaving things last min, even the transfers
Logged

Offline TeddyTime33

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,556
  • YNWA, Chester via Newtownards
Re: Autocup
« Reply #4621 on: February 8, 2022, 06:39:09 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on February  8, 2022, 06:26:14 pm
Surely that much planning is too advanced for LFC?

Love leaving things last min, even the transfers
well they've had about 7 weeks since the draw and theres games every 3/4 days from now until the next break so they are probably still horribly behind somewhere else. In reality taking these payments is probably the click of a Button so maybe someone pressed it early
Logged

Offline scouser102002

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,168
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Autocup
« Reply #4622 on: February 8, 2022, 06:41:12 pm »
It was planned to be this week as per link I posted before.

Logged

Offline jonnypb

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,393
  • JFT97
Re: Autocup
« Reply #4623 on: February 9, 2022, 09:42:49 am »
ACS payment just taken for Inter  :)
Logged

Offline redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,744
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Autocup
« Reply #4624 on: February 9, 2022, 10:50:25 am »
Quote from: jonnypb on February  9, 2022, 09:42:49 am
ACS payment just taken for Inter  :)

Mine too - £42 on the Kop.
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline GeorgeB

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 75
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Autocup
« Reply #4625 on: February 9, 2022, 04:36:32 pm »
If my payment declined earlier today do you think itll try an take it again later tonight or Ill have to wait untill the sale now?
Logged

Offline TeddyTime33

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,556
  • YNWA, Chester via Newtownards
Re: Autocup
« Reply #4626 on: February 9, 2022, 04:48:24 pm »
Quote from: GeorgeB on February  9, 2022, 04:36:32 pm
If my payment declined earlier today do you think itll try an take it again later tonight or Ill have to wait untill the sale now?
it usually shows up in your basket and you just checkout from there
Logged

Offline LFCJayy

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 21
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Autocup
« Reply #4627 on: Today at 10:48:55 am »
Has anyone had there confirmation email?
Logged

Offline TeddyTime33

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,556
  • YNWA, Chester via Newtownards
Re: Autocup
« Reply #4628 on: Today at 10:50:20 am »
Quote from: LFCJayy on Today at 10:48:55 am
Has anyone had there confirmation email?
not yet
Logged

Offline sambhi92

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 786
  • Round the Fields of Anfield Road
Re: Autocup
« Reply #4629 on: Today at 11:39:01 am »
MATCH TICKET -SEASON TICKET HOLDERS AND MEMBERS WHO RECORDED AC MILAN (15.09.21), ATLETICO MADRID (03.11.21), FC PORTO (24.11.21) AND A MINIMUM OF 1 GAME FROM SEASON 2019/20ON SALE SOONMon 14 Feb 2022, 2:00pm
Buy online from 2pm Monday 14 February until 7.30am Friday 18 February.

Supporters can purchase one ticket per qualifying supporter up to a maximum of FOUR tickets per transaction.

Assuming this is guaranteed for those that qualify right? Normally it says in the sale that it is but doesn't here so just curious
Logged
Round the Fields of Anfield Road

Offline Hij

  • Literally Custom-titlely neglected for literally over a decade, Ruud.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,303
  • Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 97.
    • Grime Forum
Re: Autocup
« Reply #4630 on: Today at 11:45:16 am »
Quote from: sambhi92 on Today at 11:39:01 am
MATCH TICKET -SEASON TICKET HOLDERS AND MEMBERS WHO RECORDED AC MILAN (15.09.21), ATLETICO MADRID (03.11.21), FC PORTO (24.11.21) AND A MINIMUM OF 1 GAME FROM SEASON 2019/20ON SALE SOONMon 14 Feb 2022, 2:00pm
Buy online from 2pm Monday 14 February until 7.30am Friday 18 February.

Supporters can purchase one ticket per qualifying supporter up to a maximum of FOUR tickets per transaction.

Assuming this is guaranteed for those that qualify right? Normally it says in the sale that it is but doesn't here so just curious
Yes it will be I expect.
Logged
Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 97. Justice for the Survivors.

Istanbul 2005. Athens 2007. Basel 2016. Kiev 2018. Madrid 2019.

Offline sharkeyb

  • Would pay to see a Mason's willy, but not more than £35.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 963
  • He's on the floor
Re: Autocup
« Reply #4631 on: Today at 11:56:16 am »
Quote from: LFCJayy on Today at 10:48:55 am
Has anyone had there confirmation email?
nope - and the money is still pending from my credit card
Logged
Sir, the cash monies?

Online tasmichkata

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 24
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Autocup
« Reply #4632 on: Today at 12:50:50 pm »
Quote from: sambhi92 on Today at 11:39:01 am
MATCH TICKET -SEASON TICKET HOLDERS AND MEMBERS WHO RECORDED AC MILAN (15.09.21), ATLETICO MADRID (03.11.21), FC PORTO (24.11.21) AND A MINIMUM OF 1 GAME FROM SEASON 2019/20ON SALE SOONMon 14 Feb 2022, 2:00pm
Buy online from 2pm Monday 14 February until 7.30am Friday 18 February.

Supporters can purchase one ticket per qualifying supporter up to a maximum of FOUR tickets per transaction.

Assuming this is guaranteed for those that qualify right? Normally it says in the sale that it is but doesn't here so just curious

Yeah, it is.
Logged

Offline redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,744
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Autocup
« Reply #4633 on: Today at 01:14:14 pm »
Not yet but money has changed from pending to taken.
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline lukeypool

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 200
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Autocup
« Reply #4634 on: Today at 01:32:20 pm »
Still havent had the payment come out yet  thought it was supposed to come out already ???
Logged

Offline Carllfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,802
Re: Autocup
« Reply #4635 on: Today at 03:19:11 pm »
No payment taken for me either yet. Says it was ending yesterday
Logged

Online Millie

  • Athens Airport Queen. Dude, never mind my car, where's my hand sanitiser?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,404
  • IFWT
Re: Autocup
« Reply #4636 on: Today at 05:30:24 pm »
Nothing on mine either.  It says on website ends Monday 14 Feb.
« Last Edit: Today at 05:32:32 pm by Millie »
Logged
"If you can't say anything nice, don't say nothing at all"  Thumper (1942)

Justice for the 96

I'm a Believer

Online kopte4ever

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 89
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Autocup
« Reply #4637 on: Today at 05:50:40 pm »
No money or email yet. Bit concerned 😟
Logged

Offline rk1

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 260
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Autocup
« Reply #4638 on: Today at 05:52:46 pm »
Had 39 quid come out on 10th. No email and nothing in history either
Logged

Online tasmichkata

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 24
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Autocup
« Reply #4639 on: Today at 06:42:10 pm »
Quote from: Millie on Today at 05:30:24 pm
Nothing on mine either.  It says on website ends Monday 14 Feb.

Obvious there is a problem. 1-st it was til yesterday, then today and now 14-th. Mine also still not taken.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 111 112 113 114 115 [116]   Go Up
« previous next »
 