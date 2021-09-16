You can't add anyone else now.
I've had a response back from the club regarding only the "payer" being able to update the card details saying I should be able to... (I can't)So I've emailed them back with a screenshot.
Anyone know how manys left for Porto away?
At a rough guess I'd say around 500.
Had another email saying can you send another screenshot showing you logged in.Have done and will update
Porto dropped to all members there, bagged 1 but must have only been a few left
Damn, just saw this had become available and wondered if it was an error like Norwich or had actually dropped to all members
it dropped to all members at 3, there was only 2 blocks available and after i finished buying i checked and there was 3 seats left, so couldn't have been many
Single seats keep popping up. Bit short notice to sort out a flight etc, not done a European away before but very tempted
Especially given travel as it is. I imagine we may get a larger allocation for Madrid and Milan?
